The Caldwell Riot - Video

Jan 3, 2017 at 4:01
Jan 3, 2017
by Tom Caldwell  
 
The Caldwell Riot

by caldwellvisuals
Here we have all of the best shenanigans from 2016 piled into a big shouty riot of a video for your enjoyment. From World Cup Action to Finale street trials and everything in between, this is the Caldwell Riot.

Images for The Caldwell Riot. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals
Joel Anderson soaring high in deepest darkest England.

Images for The Caldwell Riot. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals
Phil Atwill hooning around in an underground car park about to run Innes Graham down. Somewhere in Trinity Beach/Cairns Australia.

Images for The Caldwell Riot. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals
Josh Gleave sliding around through the Autumnal leaf litter, accompanied by the one and only Disco Bob.

Images for The Caldwell Riot. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals
Phil Atwill givin' it some on the TTR in Fort William's worst kept secret. Innes Graham Photo.

Images for The Caldwell Riot. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals
Effortlessly stylish as ever, the legend that is Kye Forte.

Images for The Caldwell Riot. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals
This is what happens when you blow several tyres out on the way to Andorra. Kipping on the road in a very humid Southern France.

Images for The Caldwell Riot. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals
Josh Gleave ploughing towards the horizon with his pride and joy(s).

Big shoutout to Propain Dirt Zelvy, Ben Reid, Phil Atwill, Nukeproof, Transition, Wideopen, Loose Riders and many more for making the past year one to remember. Here's to '17.

Video/Photo/Words: Caldwell Visuals

MENTIONS: @caldwellvisuals
14 Comments

  • + 28
 Caldwell, 50to01 and Clayspades make the best vids handz down
  • + 7
 word, I like this punk style mtb vid movement, more akin to Sprung
  • + 2
 @usmbc-co-uk: wait, what's Sprung??
  • + 2
 @Bennnnnnnybike add Lone Wolf Productions, Larocque, and Deity to that list and I agree
  • + 5
 MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE, MORE....
  • + 4
 I suppose I could just watch it again.
  • + 5
 Most violent turns I have ever seen. Sick cunts
[Reply]
 Tommy C has the best song selection of anyone. All about that punk rock.
  • + 3
 You know it's a good day when you see Caldwell, 50:01 or clayspades on pinkbike
  • + 2
 as much as I like slow mo edits with big views and aspirational sound tracks, this is better, markedly better
  • + 2
 SIC)))) i loved anarhy)
Punk not Dead)))))
  • + 2
 Caldverywell..best edits ever..rock on dudes..
  • + 2
 Rock on TommyC!
  • + 2
 fuck yeah tommyc!
