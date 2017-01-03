The Caldwell Riot - Video

Here we have all of the best shenanigans from 2016 piled into a big shouty riot of a video for your enjoyment. From World Cup Action to Finale street trials and everything in between, this is the Caldwell Riot.Big shoutout to Propain Dirt Zelvy, Ben Reid, Phil Atwill, Nukeproof, Transition, Wideopen, Loose Riders and many more for making the past year one to remember. Here's to '17.Video/Photo/Words: Caldwell Visuals