The Caldwell Riot - Video

Here we have all of the best shenanigans from 2016 piled into a big shouty riot of a video for your enjoyment. From World Cup Action to Finale street trials and everything in between, this is the Caldwell Riot.Joel Anderson soaring high in deepest darkest England.Phil Atwill hooning around in an underground car park about to run Innes Graham down. Somewhere in Trinity Beach/Cairns Australia.Josh Gleave sliding around through the Autumnal leaf litter, accompanied by the one and only Disco Bob.Phil Atwill givin' it some on the TTR in Fort William's worst kept secret. Innes Graham Photo.Effortlessly stylish as ever, the legend that is Kye Forte.This is what happens when you blow several tyres out on the way to Andorra. Kipping on the road in a very humid Southern France.Josh Gleave ploughing towards the horizon with his pride and joy(s).
Big shoutout to Propain Dirt Zelvy, Ben Reid, Phil Atwill, Nukeproof, Transition, Wideopen, Loose Riders and many more for making the past year one to remember. Here's to '17.
Video/Photo/Words: Caldwell Visuals
