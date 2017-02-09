FS Patrol Funn: A Rider Led World Cup Team

I'm just so stoked to see it all come together. It's been a tough 6 months but to be on the road to the first World Cup at Lourdes is going to be an awesome feeling.

I'm so stoked to be in this new team. I'm looking forward to having a good time with these cool guys, traveling around, shredding trails and racing with professional support behind me. I'm very grateful and more determined than ever.

Most of the time life gives you lemons...but sometimes you get a bacon sandwich....this is one of those times! So stoked to be part of an awesome team with a great bunch of people! Lets get into it!

In a World Cup scene dominated by big teams on budgets running close to a million euro's, it’s easy to think that the rider-owned spirit could be in jeopardy heading into the 2017 season. Contracts, marketing budgets, bonuses, and targets could be seen to have taken precedent over riding, racing, and living for the feeling that first got you hooked on riding bikes. Yet, there are still a few riders left pursuing that dream where the boundary between rider and manager overlaps: A dream where you have all the risk—but all of the reward.Made up of three riders from across the globe, bringing FS Patrol Funn together hasn’t been an easy task. Harry Molloy (Tunbridge Wells, England), Veronika Widmann (Bozen, Italy) and Bryn Dikerson (Wellington, New Zealand) are forming the eclectic trio and will be racing a full UCI World Cup Calendar in 2017, in addition to IXS Cups, national rounds, the infamous Asian Pacific DH Challenge and much more.Harry Molloy has scored top 30 results at the World Cup level and is keen to break into the top 20 in 2017. His experience as a racer in various World Cup teams over the last 5 years landed him the role of rider/manager. With the task of sourcing sponsors, mechanic, pit setups, kit designs, travel, logistics and team registrations, it’s been a full-time job for Harry over the last 6 months.Veronika Widmann is one of the new breed of young DH racers looking to shake up the regular faces on the podium in the women's category. With an Italian National championship win, IXS series title and narrowly missing out on a podium step at the Fort William World Cup she is intent on bringing some UCI medals home this year. Veronika comes from an XC background and certainly has the right mix of skill and "flat out" style that could take her far.A World Cup team isn't right without a crazy Kiwi. Bryn Dikerson is the teams' resident New Zealander, the 2016 Oceana Champ and IXS Cup winner.Setting up a team is often the dream of many riders at all levels, but it takes a serious determination and tenacity that few can appreciate "First you've got the surprisingly tricky task have find your riders. We were good friends on the scene last year and all had a similar outlook. Most importantly we get on well, which is key when you’re spending half the year on the road together.”“Being from 3 different countries doesn’t make it easy! Bryn is probably pretty sick of me Skype calling him and waking him up in the middle of the night over in NZ. Through the season it’ll be easier- we’ll be traveling around together in a van, getting the pits setup at races ourselves and just racing”.An Italian, a Brit and a Kiwi may seem like an exotic combination (or a dodgy joke) but the process of coming together has been organic in the way it developed. Instead of going out on the hunt for riders out of contract, or riders looking for a change, Harry managed to bring a team of friends together, which he hopes will be a huge benefit during the long, and the sometimes arduous racing season."We have all got on great together for a while around the races. I’ve had a laugh through the few years that I’ve known Bryn. It's not easy living opposite ends of the world but in the seasons we ride and have stayed together… the banter levels fly high and he’s a very strong, respected rider. I’ve known Veronika for a while too. Managing SRF, they had me searching for a top female rider for 2016. It didn’t quite work out then but I could help through the season where needed and we get on great. We actually all shared a big house together in Mont Sainte Anne last year too"On paper, the sponsorship pitch of a global World Cup team sounds strong, but there are many unseen factors at work here. Economic policy, the current state of the market—not least import, export, and production costs, all affect budgets that potential sponsors can invest in a race program. Harry may be a relative veteran of the scene, but his team is a new project and convincing marketing managers that you have what it takes is no easy feat—bikes may be fun, but companies need to see a return on their investments. There is, as they say, no such thing as a free ride.“Pitching to potential sponsors as a new team is hard and it’s the first time we’ve done it really, it’s a huge learning curve and I’d be lying if I said I haven’t been pretty stressed at times. We were pretty lucky to have made contacts over the last few years over racing. I say contacts but really these people were friends on the circuit, people who were passionate about their products who you can just talk openly to about our team plans. We wanted sponsors who we have a good relationship with, companies who you can call them after a race and talk things through- we’re lucky to have such a good bunch supporting us”.