Production Privée's Steel Full Suspension Frame: The Shan Nº5

Jan 26, 2017
by PRODUCTION PRIVEE CREW  
Press Release


Following on from the SHAN 26, the SHAN 27, the OKA and the SHAN GT, we bring you our fifth frame, the SHAN N°5. We first outlined this project two years ago, but the developmental pace picked up rapidly at the beginning of 2016.

Shan n 5 in the making our very first full suspension bike

Once the design had been confirmed, the fabrication of the first two prototypes was left to our Pyrenean friends at Milc, a small company specialising in prototype production.

Shan n 5 in the making our very first full suspension bike
Shan n 5 in the making our very first full suspension bike

Shan n 5 in the making our very first full suspension bike
Shan n 5 in the making our very first full suspension bike

We’ve been intensively (and discreetly) testing the N°5 since May. After 8 months of trail testing, adjustments, suspension tests, and general weeding out of any issues, the SHAN N°5 was born.

Shan n 5 in the making our very first full suspension bike

As with all our frames in the SHAN range, we’ve created a playful bike with superb versatility, but without sacrificing the comfort and performance a modern full-suspension bike can bring. Throw a steel frame into the mix and you’ve got something very special indeed. The compliance, energy and feel you get from 4130 CroMo tubes is just… magical.

Shan n 5 in the making our very first full suspension bike
Shan n 5 in the making our very first full suspension bike

The first pre-series arrives around April, with the first production bikes scheduled for June. We’ve still got a bit of work to do before then, but we will let you know about some tech, specs and price in March.

Like all of our frames, the paint job is chosen with pride at Production Privee. We will release it in March, but be sure SHAN Nº5 will take inspiration from iconic cars like our previous bikes…

This video will hopefully allow you to imagine yourselves by our sides during the last few months of the project.

Shan nº5 // in the making

by ProductionPrivee
As good news never comes alone, we are also launching our brand new website at the same time:

www.productionprivee.com

50 Comments

  • + 32
 SHUT UP AND TAKE MY OVERDRAFT! That looks tasty
[Reply]
  • + 13
 Fairwell student loan
[Reply]
  • + 5
 £1800 for the frame alone, similarly priced to most, if not, on the low side. This is what the student loan is for isn't it, nevermind food lol
[Reply]
  • + 8
 Single pivot with a shock yoke. You lucky Production privee that it's made of steel and that you are a small company. If Specialized made it from carbon Pinkbikers would tear it apart with stingy comments. Even though it would be pretty much exactly same frame.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 On point @WAKIdesigns
[Reply]
  • + 1
 These look like its a standard shock, though. Not some funky end like shocks on the Specialized bikes.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 And if Brian Lopes was riding it...watch out. Lol
[Reply]
  • + 10
 Wow, that's a beauty! I like the raw version too.
[Reply]
  • - 5
flag RedBurn (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold) show comment
 No curves like a DMR !!
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Banana tubes can fk off
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Was just going to say how nice it looked raw!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @mossy81: yer darn toot'n Smile
[Reply]
  • + 6
 That is a beautiful piece of craftsmanship. That frame is so fresh and so clean clean. eagerly awaiting the release! Come on tax refund big money big money
[Reply]
  • + 7
 Beginning of the end of carbon!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Looks an awfull lot like the community bikes second iteration
alutech-cycles.com/ICB20
a (very) german forums idea of the ideal trail bike
i should add that with my recent experience with aluminium frames i am more interested in a steel fs-frame than ever...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yuo also should see Cotic Rocket
[Reply]
  • + 1
 it does look like a full sus shan... and that that for, its a beauty
[Reply]
  • + 2
 and Portus cycles is also offering a steel version of the ICB 2.0 which looks quite similar to the Shan! Wink
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Other than the fact that the ICB 2.0 is aluminum. What you ment is the Portus Cycles Version of the ICB2.0.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @krafkloot my thoughts exactly.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Love the shock mount. That's a nice way to handle small tweaks during development.

Are those PF BB bearings in the pivot?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Fucking DMR should be kicking themselves in the nuts right now. This is what the DMR sled should have been.. using 898 tubing.,
[Reply]
  • + 2
 loving the look of the frames. simple and clean. awesome to see some handmade stuff again!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Price £1800 for the frame
[Reply]
  • + 2
 i'm not seeing canadian availability but that seems decent compared to other manufacturers.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @makripper: 125 euro to have one of their frame shipped to canada, just have to message them. I got pretty close to pull the trigger on a OKA frame, still thinking about it
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @cndhbrider: thats decent! i'll ring them up once I move. thanks man!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @cndhbrider : Get the oka, its f*cking brilliant craic. Consider upsizing though I regret not going for an XL at 6"0
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Looks pretty sick fellas I'd love see a ti version may be in the pipeline!!!.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Sorry , but i never trust anyone who drinks their espresso in a glass...true story, was on Seinfeld once.
[Reply]
  • - 2
 Looks like my On One Inbred with a spring attached... oh wait it's a Privee they are in the 'cool' category better say something to appease the PB masses. Been MTB big 25 years and you see a frame like this and know the price will be and think shite what's the point - there's 1000 other frames out there. It's why I love BMX it's all about progressing as a rider and very little about the bullshit bike marketing
[Reply]
  • + 4
 So you're comparing PP to on one?
A company that innovated the modern hardtail with Enduro geo to a company that just copy what others are doing 5years late?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Those pedals at the end look quite interesting...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Damn! I could get down with a bike like that.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Not usually a fan of fixed rears but....... WOW!!!!!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 weight?
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Not light, but who cares?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 This looks sweet!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Great job guys! Video is password protected though....
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Hi Franck! Thanks for the compliment. About the video we were waiting for 5PM andorra time to release it, 7 minutes and we're good to go!
[Reply]
  • + 0
 @ProductionPrivee: what's the tire size compatibility for this frame?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @ledude: 27" and 27.5+ from what i've read elsewhere
[Reply]
  • - 1
 @hairy-g: I doubt it fits 27" wheels lol
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @seraph: I quote - 'David, Damian and the rest of the Production Privee crew have gone with a frame that is compatible with 27″ and 27.5+ wheel sizes' from here - www.ddcycles.co.uk/the-all-new-production-privee-shan-no5

I'm quoting info so not me at fault
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @hairy-g: Thanks for the info nonetheless.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 very nice
[Reply]
  • - 1
 About fecking time.REAM!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



