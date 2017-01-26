Production Privée's Steel Full Suspension Frame: The Shan Nº5

Press Release





Following on from the SHAN 26, the SHAN 27, the OKA and the SHAN GT, we bring you our fifth frame, the SHAN N°5. We first outlined this project two years ago, but the developmental pace picked up rapidly at the beginning of 2016.







Once the design had been confirmed, the fabrication of the first two prototypes was left to our Pyrenean friends at Milc, a small company specialising in prototype production.











We’ve been intensively (and discreetly) testing the N°5 since May. After 8 months of trail testing, adjustments, suspension tests, and general weeding out of any issues, the SHAN N°5 was born.







As with all our frames in the SHAN range, we’ve created a playful bike with superb versatility, but without sacrificing the comfort and performance a modern full-suspension bike can bring. Throw a steel frame into the mix and you’ve got something very special indeed. The compliance, energy and feel you get from 4130 CroMo tubes is just… magical.







The first pre-series arrives around April, with the first production bikes scheduled for June. We’ve still got a bit of work to do before then, but we will let you know about some tech, specs and price in March.



Like all of our frames, the paint job is chosen with pride at Production Privee. We will release it in March, but be sure SHAN Nº5 will take inspiration from iconic cars like our previous bikes…



This video will hopefully allow you to imagine yourselves by our sides during the last few months of the project.



