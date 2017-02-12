Snow Shred on the Dolomites: Thomas "der Professor" Schmitt's Alpine Adventure - Video

Feb 12, 2017 at 0:16
Feb 12, 2017
by Norco Bicycles  
 
It was late October, and Thomas “Professor” Schmitt decided to fit in one last adventure before winter hit the Alps. He set off for Brixen—a town in the province of South Tyrol in northern Italy—aiming for the Großer Gabler alpine hut (2575m).

Mother Nature had other plans, covering the Dolomites in heavy snowfall the night before the trip, but Thomas decided to still give it a go.

Alpine Adventure with Thomas "der Professor“ Schmitt

by norcobicycles
Views: 218    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


Thomas Professor Schmitt Snowy Dolomites adventure

Photos and video by Stefan Eigner www.eignerphoto.com
Music: Pray for Sound - Conceiver


MENTIONS: @norcobicycles
3 Comments

  • + 2
 Quite possibly the most picturesque video I've ever seen on here. My jealousy is high.

Can I ask, was it an uninhabited hut & what did you do for heating when you got there? Looks like such a rad idea. I've always seen these huts when skiing and wondered if people shelter up in them during storms, who they are owned by, if they have food stocks, heaters... some enlightenment would be great!

Thanks all for the video.
  • + 1
 great vid. well worth watching. Great rider, great edit.
  • + 1
 Beautiful and inspiring...thanks

Post a Comment



