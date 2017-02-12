It was late October, and Thomas “Professor” Schmitt decided to fit in one last adventure before winter hit the Alps. He set off for Brixen—a town in the province of South Tyrol in northern Italy—aiming for the Großer Gabler alpine hut (2575m).



Mother Nature had other plans, covering the Dolomites in heavy snowfall the night before the trip, but Thomas decided to still give it a go.



























Photos and video by Stefan Eigner www.eignerphoto.com

Music: Pray for Sound - Conceiver





MENTIONS: @norcobicycles

