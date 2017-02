The Tuesday Tune Ep 14: Myth Busting

This week in the Vorsprung Suspension workshop, we decided to clarify a few things. There are many common misconceptions regarding suspension (including the concept of a "correct" setup!), so we arbitrarily picked a few to clear up, from foamy oil to midstroke support. No rhyme or reason, just ranting and rambling.For those interested, the Tuesday Tune videos will continue until late March, by which time we're too busy in the workshop to get videos made.