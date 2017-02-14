The Tuesday Tune Ep 14: Myth Busting

Feb 14, 2017 at 18:34
Feb 14, 2017
by Vorsprung Suspension  
 
The Tuesday Tune 14 - Myth busting

by VorsprungSuspension
This week in the Vorsprung Suspension workshop, we decided to clarify a few things. There are many common misconceptions regarding suspension (including the concept of a "correct" setup!), so we arbitrarily picked a few to clear up, from foamy oil to midstroke support. No rhyme or reason, just ranting and rambling.

For those interested, the Tuesday Tune videos will continue until late March, by which time we're too busy in the workshop to get videos made.


12 Comments

  • + 3
 Most of the video's are geared towards rear shocks which is probably a good thing. However a few video's on fork dampers would be interesting due to their different design with open cartridges or bladders instead of a IFP and a pressure reservoir. Given the bladders and/or open cartridges, it is surprising that more knocking isn't apparent due to cavitation. Is it due to the lower spring rates used in forks?
  • + 1
 It's because forks typically generate the majority of their compression damping over the base valve, with very little over the mid valve (ie the rebound piston, equivalent to the main piston in a rear shock). As a result, the pressure built up in front of the base valve is sufficient to force oil through the mid valve (which in most cases is functionally just a check valve with very little pressure drop across it) without needing pressurisation of the whole damper.

Also, last week's video was on fork dampers Smile
  • + 1
 I'm curious about that, too. If there's nothing pressuring the oil in an open bath damper why doesn't it cavitate?
  • + 2
 Awesome video! Thanks!

A bit of an aside, but you are so good at explaining these things - what are the main internal differences between the Charger RC and RCT3 dampers? And on the RC, is the compression dial more of a pedaling platform that should be left open on the descents, or is it an LSC setting that is suitable for adjusting for descending performance?
  • + 2
 You said that titanium springs don`t change the behaviour of the bike, but isn`t that statement wrong if one is utterly pedantic?
Parts of the spring are unsprung weight (the parts that rest against the shock body) and the coils have to be accelerated for the spring to compress. So a lighter spring lowers the unsprung mass and improves ride quality. Now, if one can feel that difference is another question...
  • + 2
 If it's imperceptible, why ask the question? We've only got so many minutes, days, weeks, months, and years on this roofless spaceship, spinning through infinity. Why waste time on something that would never even be felt?
  • + 1
 The spring can be considered partially unsprung weight, you are correct. However, its centre of mass only shifts by half the shock's displacement. The shock moves roughly 0.35x as far as the wheel, and the weight difference between Ti and steel is in the region of ~200g on a DH bike (and virtually nothing compared to SLS springs), meaning you have the equivalent of about 35g weight difference when measured at the wheel. That is smaller than the difference in weight between two Minion DHFs in different rubber compounds (everything else being the same). The effect is slightly bigger in forks, but then Ti fork springs don't have the greatest reliability record with any manufacturer. In the context of what most people are looking for as far as suspension performance goes, the difference really is not significant - it's in the vicinity of 1% reduction in actual unsprung weight (for the rear of the bike), which on a bike is already very low relative to rider/sprung mass. 1psi of tyre pressure has a far larger effect.
  • + 4
 Another Tuesday, another solid video. Thanks as always.
  • + 1
 So thanks! Just confirmed my setup is spot on for what I want no matter what enduro master-x says! Full spacers, full open HSC, enough LSC to control dive and full PINNED!
  • + 4
 Keep doing your thing!
  • + 3
 Pushing the cavitation boundaries Name and shame please....anyone?
  • + 2
 Love this series! transferable knowledge to my other wheeled activities! =)

Post a Comment



