The Tuesday Tune Ep 14: Myth Busting

This week in the Vorsprung Suspension
workshop, we decided to clarify a few things. There are many common misconceptions regarding suspension (including the concept of a "correct" setup!), so we arbitrarily picked a few to clear up, from foamy oil to midstroke support. No rhyme or reason, just ranting and rambling.
For those interested, the Tuesday Tune videos will continue until late March, by which time we're too busy in the workshop to get videos made.
A bit of an aside, but you are so good at explaining these things - what are the main internal differences between the Charger RC and RCT3 dampers? And on the RC, is the compression dial more of a pedaling platform that should be left open on the descents, or is it an LSC setting that is suitable for adjusting for descending performance?
Parts of the spring are unsprung weight (the parts that rest against the shock body) and the coils have to be accelerated for the spring to compress. So a lighter spring lowers the unsprung mass and improves ride quality. Now, if one can feel that difference is another question...
