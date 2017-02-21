The Tuesday Tune Ep 15: The Concept of Correct Setup

"How do I set my suspension up correctly?"
"How do I know if my suspension is set up correctly?"
There's a good chance you've asked that at some point in your bike riding life if you're a mountain biker, either to yourself or somebody else. We get the question at least once a day here at Vorsprung
, so we would be remiss not to address it head on.
The long and the short of it is that the correct suspension setup is the one you're happiest with, according to whatever criteria you use to determine that. Just want a smooth ride above all else? Or are you willing to take some punishment for the sake of cutting seconds off the stopwatch? Clearly, the two are going to result in some differences in setup. This week on the Tuesday Tune, we're discussing simple questions you can ask yourself about whether your suspension is performing the way you want it to, to help you narrow down the characteristics that could do with improvement, and to help you understand where compromises in your setup may begin to arise.
