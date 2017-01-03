VIDEOS

The Tuesday Tune Ep 9: Single Tube and Twin Tube Dampers - Video

Jan 3, 2017
by Vorsprung Suspension  
The Tuesday Tune 9 - Single Tube and Twin Tube Dampers

by VorsprungSuspension
Views: 319    Faves: 3    Comments: 0


Pretty well all the shocks currently on the market in the mountain bike world are one of three basic forms:
1. Inline/Monotube, eg Fox's Float RP23/CTD/DPS series, Rockshox Monarch RT3 or X-Fusion O2
2. Single-tube (with separate or piggyback reservoir), eg DVO Jade, Fox RC4, BOS Stoy, Ohlins STX
3. Twin-tube (again with separate or piggyback reservoir), eg Cane Creek Double Barrel series (including the Inline), Ohlins TTX, Fox DHX2 and Float X2

The major defining difference between inline/monotube shocks and the single-tube type, as we're discussing them here, is that monotube shocks only have a single damper piston, and the IFP charge is the only thing providing pressure to force oil through the piston in compression. We won't be discussing those today. Single-tube types with a base valve (a second compression circuit usually mounted in the reservoir bridge, and which is usually the external compression adjustment) are a common configuration for mountain bike shocks. Twin-tube dampers are often visually similar to the single-tube dampers (CCDB Inlines being a notable exception) in terms of layout, but there are some differences.

This week on the Tuesday Tune, we're looking at what some of those differences are, where the twin tube concept came from and how the different layouts tend to behave as they currently exist.

MENTIONS: @VorsprungSuspension
Must Read This Week
Pinkbike's Top 10 Most Read Reviews - 2016
76768 views
What is the Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail of 2016 - Pinkbike Forum
65224 views
What's the Perfect Tire Width For All-Around Riding? - Pinkbike Poll
62515 views
Yoann Barelli on Commencal For 2017
60629 views
Stepping Out of the Pain With Gee Atherton
56816 views
2017 Giant Factory Off-Road Team News
49594 views
Manon Carpenter and Matthias Flückiger Join Radon
42235 views
Pinkbike's Top Ten Most Viewed Videos - 2016
38870 views

6 Comments

  • + 2
 Thanks. I really enjoyed that. Why doesn't anyone use a twin tube design with shim stacks instead of poppet valves? Is it simply space constraints?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I love Tuesdays.
[Reply]
  • - 1
 The way he damped the info is shocking
[Reply]
  • - 3
 im tubeisy(too busy)to watch this
[Reply]
  • + 0
 What a shock
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Sorry to dampen your mood, but no-one cares Wink
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026272
Mobile Version of Website