The UCI Revives the Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup

Feb 16, 2017 at 13:04
Feb 16, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
Crowned World Champion a week earlier Sam Gaze rocks the rainbow stripes in Lenzerheide.

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is pleased to announce the return of mountain bike cross-country Eliminator (XCE) to the highest level with the launch of a new UCI World Cup in 2017. All the rounds will be characterised by city-centre competitions.

The series is made possible thanks to the UCI’s partnership with City Mountainbike, organisers specialised in the staging of XCE events in urban settings. Their events have been registered on the UCI International Calendar since 2012. City Mountainbike will be responsible for all aspects of the event organisation, such as the course set-up, official timing and television production.

Raced over short and technical courses in heats of four riders at a time, XCE is a mixture of cross-country Olympic, for the type of course, and four-cross, for the format.

The discipline, which featured on the programme of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup presented by Shimano for three seasons (2012 – 2014), will now have a series in an enhanced format. XCE, present since 2015 at national and continental level and at the UCI World Championships, will set out to conquer city centres throughout the six-month season.

There is no such thing as an easy start. Full on high pace maxing out.

From May in Volterra (Italy) to October in Beirut (Lebanon), the 2017 UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup will visit eight cities in seven countries from three continents.

2017 UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup calendar

Volterra (ITA) – 5-6.05.2017*

Columbus (USA) – 3-4.06.2017

Waregem (BEL) – 24-25.06.2017

Bangkok (THA) – 29-30.07.2017*

Winterberg (GER) – 26-27.08.2017

Apeldoorn (NED) – 2-3.09.2017*

Antwerp (BEL) – 23-24.09.2017

Beirut (LIB) – 15-16.10.2017*

*Pending confirmation by National Federation

The XCE season will finish with the 2017 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships, which will feature XCE, trials and BMX Freestyle Park. The first edition of these Worlds will take place in China during the final quarter of the year, as part of the partnership signed with the group Wanda Sports [press release] for the development of cycling in China. The exact venue and date of these World Championships will be communicated at a later date.

The UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup will offer nations qualification points for the UCI World Championships, and the two events together constitute an attractive calendar that does the discipline justice.

In line with the strategy to develop women’s cycling implemented by the UCI since the election of Brian Cookson in 2013, the UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup will offer equal prize money for men and women.

Speeding through for another larp

UCI President Brian Cookson said: “I am delighted by this partnership with City Mountainbike, which enables us to relaunch a discipline that is spectacular and popular with fans. With this new UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup, we confirm our desire to bring our sport to where the public is, in the heart of cities. As with trials and BMX Freestyle Park, Eliminator requires minimum logistics, which fits in with the desire of cities to organise events that use temporary installations. The international character of this first edition proves that the format appeals to cities throughout the world and we are delighted by that.”

Kristof Bruyneel, Manager of City Mountainbike, declared: “City Mountainbike is proud to have been chosen by the UCI to set up this new UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup. As organisers, we will use

our know-how, recognised by XCE community, and contribute further to the discipline’s expansion throughout the world.
11 Comments

  • + 13
 Why don't those money grabbing bell ends at the UCI bring back 4X? As well as being better entertainment than XCE it would make the perfect Olympic sport. Short rounds, easily man made courses that don't degrade quickly like DH tracks do, and it negates the argument I've heard that DH relies too much on technology and equipment to be an Olympic sport.
  • + 9
 Nothing captures the spirit of mountain biking more than pedaling around city centre streets...
  • + 8
 Hey remember when the UCI canned 4x for this?
  • + 14
 Pepperidge Farm remembers
  • + 4
 Who cares?
  • + 2
 I'm sure the media is clamoring to cover XCE in Beirut.
  • + 1
 Well, there you go USA, you got your UCI MTB stop... Hello Ohio!
  • + 1
 I think xce is dope actually so I'm pumped. But that's just me
  • + 2
 lmao
  • + 1
 Ugghhhhh... Palm slaps forehead. WTF. Really?
  • + 2
 bees knees

