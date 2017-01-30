The Whistler Dream, Xavier Barneto - Video

Jan 30, 2017 at 4:07
Jan 30, 2017
by xavier barneto  
 
The Whistler dream - Xavier Barneto

by xavierbarneto
Views: 2,174    Faves: 67    Comments: 20

Whistler. A dream that I was able to accomplish during the summer of 2016, after renouncing my work as an aeronautical mechanical engineer and a physics teacher in France.

Xavier Barneto

Being 100% unsponsored, no filmmaker took me seriously when I wanted to make a video in the bike park. So my wife bought a DSLR for my 30th birthday and we started filming and editing by ourselves, without any real prior experience.

Xavier Barneto

After four months of work, I have a new passion, and here is the result!

Xavier Barneto

Rider : Xavier Barneto
Song : The Roots - Rising Down
Filmed by Juliana Barneto (Huge thanks)
Edited by Xavier Barneto

MENTIONS: @xavierbarneto / @WhistlerMountainBikePark
4 Comments

  • + 1
 That was awesome. Myself and a couple of mates have just booked up to go, we wont look anything like this on the trails however....
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Awesome! More daydreaming for me this afternoon then...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 good wife!sounds like a keeper!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Be gone snow
[Reply]

Post a Comment



