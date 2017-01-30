The Whistler Dream, Xavier Barneto - Video

Whistler. A dream that I was able to accomplish during the summer of 2016, after renouncing my work as an aeronautical mechanical engineer and a physics teacher in France.
Being 100% unsponsored, no filmmaker took me seriously when I wanted to make a video in the bike park. So my wife bought a DSLR for my 30th birthday and we started filming and editing by ourselves, without any real prior experience.
After four months of work, I have a new passion, and here is the result!
Rider : Xavier Barneto
Song : The Roots - Rising Down
Filmed by Juliana Barneto (Huge thanks)
Edited by Xavier Barneto
MENTIONS: @xavierbarneto
/ @WhistlerMountainBikePark
