This Is Peaty, Last Orders: The Final Episode

Dec 26, 2016
by Joe Bowman  
#LastOrders - Episode 4, Top 10!

by SteelCityMedia
This Is Peaty has been gracing our screens for over 5 years now and through 4 seasons the team have traveled the globe bringing the party every step of the way. Season 4 and #LastOrders has been no exception. We have followed Peaty through one hell of a journey in his last season of racing.The North and South battled it out and Steve made a trip to hang out with the Legendary ken Block.

In Episode 4, Steve takes a trip down memory lane to bring you his highlights from entirety of This Is Peaty. From Sea Otter classic to Rocky Montages, Steve powers through his Top 10 moments. Cappuccino Peaty anyone? Or maybe a bash at singing the national anthem? Get ready for an onslaught of best bits from the main man himself.


bigquotesThis Is Peaty has been and incredible adventure and I would like to personally thank all of you watching over the years. A huge thanks to all the sponsors and every person who has helped out along the way - This one's for you. Cheers Cappuccino Peat


On set for This Is Peaty Photo by Duncan Philpott

Photo by Duncan Philpott

Photo by Duncan Philpott

Steve Peat

.....

Photo By Duncan Philpott

This Is Peaty - Episode 5. Duncan Philpott Photo

Photo by Duncan Philpott

Merry Xmas and as always, thanks to all the fans, sponsors and everyone who made #LastOrders possible this year!

Supported by ENVE Composites and Lizard Skins
Produced by Steel City Media

Thanks to all fans past and present for your loyal support of the series...For episodes old and new, wallpapers and much more head over to ThisIsPeaty.com now!

Your top moment wasn’t featured in this episode? Let us know your highlights below!

MENTIONS: @SteelCityMedia
15 Comments

  • + 10
 Gonna miss this series, and peaty racing.
[Reply]
  • + 7
 Class touch at the end!!!
[Reply]
  • + 4
 NO. Nononononononono.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I can't bear to see this series end
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Jesus,Ratboy sings pretty clear right?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 This HAS to continue somehow. The kardashian's been on TV for what, 60 years? PEATY NEEDS A SHOW!!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Peaty you legend, #longlivechainsaw
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Fuck, man... This episode has me feeling all sorts of things
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Surely Steve winning that oh so elusive rainbow jersey must be up there.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Thanks for everything Peaty.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Have fun & get pay...hell yeah!!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 They should come up with a newish 'New Orders' series in the near future
[Reply]
  • + 1
 LongLiveChaisaw 3
[Reply]
  • + 1
 A legend is legend.
[Reply]

