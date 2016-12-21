This is UR World: Episode Three, Mick Hannah - Teaser

Most of you know Mick Hannah or 'Sik Mik' as the Mountain Bike Downhill legend but with this new episode of "This is UR world" presented by e*thirteen components, we will go further than the riding and go in the intimacy of Mick's humble, dedicated and passionate life. We will show you what is it to be a world cup rider with the training, crashes, doubts and adrenaline but we will also show you Mick's personal life from fatherhood to his travel in between Australia and the USA.Get ready for the full episode that goes live on Friday - available for 72 hours for free!