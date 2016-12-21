This is UR World: Episode Three, Mick Hannah - Teaser

Dec 21, 2016 at 2:48
Dec 21, 2016
by UR Team  
 
Most of you know Mick Hannah or 'Sik Mik' as the Mountain Bike Downhill legend but with this new episode of "This is UR world" presented by e*thirteen components, we will go further than the riding and go in the intimacy of Mick's humble, dedicated and passionate life. We will show you what is it to be a world cup rider with the training, crashes, doubts and adrenaline but we will also show you Mick's personal life from fatherhood to his travel in between Australia and the USA.

Red Bull Hardline A Wild First Experience

Get ready for the full episode that goes live on Friday - available for 72 hours for free!

MENTIONS: @urteam / @Polygonbikes / @LittleTrace13
9 Comments

  • + 12
 Mick - you are long over due - you train hard, ride hard and have what it takes. Too much bad luck. 2017 Mick 2017!
  • + 5
 Absolutely. Excited to see Mick slay it in the coming year!
  • + 4
 what can you say about sic mick hannah he's one hell of a rider one of the hardest in training as well as in his riding and he due some great luck so heres 2017 and mic winning gold in cairns good luck dude
  • + 4
 Yeah Mick!!!
  • + 3
 My favorite DHer
  • + 2
 Is there going to be a Neethling Video?
  • + 1
 Sick! Can't wait, ur team is putting out some of the best vids atm
  • + 1
 Looks fucking rad!!!
