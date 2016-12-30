This is UR World: Episode Four, Tracey Hannah - Full Movie

Dec 30, 2016 at 4:07
Dec 30, 2016
by UR Team  
 
Tracey Hannah is this small blonde girl that at the first look you wouldn't know she is one of the fastest women in MTB Downhill. To achieve this, a lot of dedication is put towards training not only physically but also mentally especially since Tracey injured herself a couple of times in less than a year and had to get over that fear.

This is UR World Episode Four Tracey Hannah

Tracey is from Cairns, Australia, a very hot and humid place filled with dangerous wildlife, she says herself it might not be the best place really but she loves it. She grew up trying to follow her 2 big brothers and always pushing herself to be the fastest.

This is UR World Episode Four Tracey Hannah

This is UR World Episode Four Tracey Hannah

Join us as we follow Tracey at home training, riding her jet ski, going to school, cruising on her moto. Tracey has a strong belief that everyone, especially girls, should do whatever they want and follow their dreams. You'll learn how Tracey got into mountain biking and the struggle of being an Australian woman racing world cups when she was 19 years old.

This is UR World Episode Four Tracey Hannah

Tracey is a strong and passionate person and doesn't want to waste time not doing much. She knows what she wants to do and where she wants to be and puts all effort towards her dreams. Come find out all the hard work she puts to achieve her goals and get an insight of who she is.

This is UR World Episode Four Tracey Hannah

MENTIONS: @urteam / @Polygonbikes / @LittleTrace13
5 Comments

  • + 1
 wicked video and tracy is a wicked lady she has been thru some much in her career but she has all ways come back stronger i think that next year tracy is going to do great, all the best to tracy i think she will win the gold next Smile
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Love seeing this side of athletes...Tracey is an inspiration to everyone, no matter gender. The world could do with a few more Tracey Hannah's!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 These Polygon UR videos have been great, really good insight into the team. Why only keep them online for 72 hours? Keep them available for later!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Ace video, didn't want it to finish. Tracey is cool!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Giant Liv box at 6:09?
[Reply]

Post a Comment



