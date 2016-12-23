This is UR World: Episode Three, Mick Hannah - Full Movie

Dec 23, 2016 at 1:52
Dec 23, 2016
by UR Team  
 
Mick grew up in Australia surrounded by a family that taught him the love of racing. He has been on the world cup circuit for 15 years! After all those years Mick is still excited for each season to start and to hit the World Cup circuit. He will even tell you that he is now more excited than ever to go racing!

The ones that got lucky enough to talk to him will all say that Mick is a down to earth guy always happy to make some time to talk to anyone at the races. It is true that Mick is a humble guy. This passion for the sport is what makes Mick, even after all those years, still a contender for world cup podiums. He is dedicated and puts a lot of time training by mixing road cycling, enduro riding, motocross, gym session, etc.

We followed Mick not only at the races but also at home, in the USA, to find out the balance it takes to train to be the fastest but also to just live life as it is and enjoy the simple moments of being home, spending time with his kids and his friends.

MENTIONS: @urteam / @Polygonbikes / @AlpinestarsMTB
 What a bloke , laid back and enjoying riding his bicycle!
