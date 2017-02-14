The Carbon Snabb-E Ridden in Three Different Ways - Video

Feb 14, 2017 at 16:30
Feb 14, 2017
by NS Bikes  
 
Three riders, three styles, same bike

by ns-bikes
Views: 424    Faves: 3    Comments: 0


Some time ago we gave our top enduro bike, the Carbon Snabb E, to three riders. Three different personalities, different riding styles, and different locations.

First to lay his hands, feet, and butt on the bike was Michał Kollbek. He took the Snabb to Mount Willson in LA area. The day was hot and dry and both rider and camera operator had some distance to cover. The funny (or rather scary!) thing is that Radek—the man behind the camera—got lost on his way back and nearly fainted because of dehydration!

Michal Kollbek on Snabb Carbon in Mt Willson.

Michal Kollbek on Snabb Carbon in Mt Willson.

Michal Kollbek on Snabb Carbon in Mt Willson.

Michal Kollbek on Snabb Carbon in Mt Willson.

Michal Kollbek on Snabb Carbon in Mt Willson.

Michal Kollbek on Snabb Carbon in Mt Willson.
Never gonna see that guy unhappy after a bike ride.

Secondly, we got to Sam Pilgrim who was having a blast in Whistler a few days before 2016 Crankworx event. Unfortunately, back problems eliminated Sam from competing in Joyride, but that doesn't mean he didn't use his time properly. We caught him on the good old A-Line. Sam used to go for his DH bike on this kind of courses, but since we gave him the enduro, the big rig is saved for really huge stuff.

Sam Pilgrim on Snabb Carbon in Whistler A-Line.

Sam Pilgrim on Snabb Carbon in Whistler A-Line.

Sam Pilgrim on Snabb Carbon in Whistler A-Line.

Sam Pilgrim on Snabb Carbon in Whistler A-Line.

Sam Pilgrim on Snabb Carbon in Whistler A-Line.

Happy face
Put on your happy face!

Last but not least—Sławek Łukasik. The DH European Champion, definitely the fastest of the trio. Slawo was training in Italy, getting ready for the World Champs. Sławek is really focused on his DH goals but enjoys his time on the enduro bike. He even competed in the last EWS event in Finale Ligure, finishing 32rd.

S awek ukasik on NS Bikes Snabb Carbon in Pila Italy
Quite some views down there in Pila, reaching Mont Blanc, Monte Rosa and Matterhorn


S awek ukasik on NS Bikes Snabb Carbon in Pila Italy

S awek ukasik on NS Bikes Snabb Carbon in Pila Italy
3...2...1...GO!
S awek ukasik on NS Bikes Snabb Carbon in Pila Italy

S awek ukasik on NS Bikes Snabb Carbon in Pila Italy

S awek ukasik on NS Bikes Snabb Carbon in Pila Italy

S awek ukasik on NS Bikes Snabb Carbon in Pila Italy

S awek ukasik on NS Bikes Snabb Carbon in Pila Italy

S awek ukasik on NS Bikes Snabb Carbon in Pila Italy

S awek ukasik on NS Bikes Snabb Carbon in Pila Italy

S awek ukasik on NS Bikes Snabb Carbon in Pila Italy

S awek ukasik on NS Bikes Snabb Carbon in Pila Italy
Why so serious?

MENTIONS: @ns
10 Comments

  • + 8
 3 guys, 1 bike...
  • + 5
 I came here thinking it was gonna be an e-bike Wink
  • + 1
 Ditto
  • + 2
 +1same here.
In this day and age putting E on the name of a bike is just a marketing blunder.
  • + 1
 Alright guys give me your best pornhub title, here is mine:

Innocent litle thing gets railed on the mountain side by 3 studs.
  • + 1
 Easy there bro
  • + 1
 Oh my god i read the title wrong i thought it was an E bike
  • + 0
 So enduro, downhill, and...downhill some more? That's really only 2 ways guys.
  • + 3
 Enduro, park, and downhill. Know the difference.
  • + 1
 @BarryMcCochiner420: exactly...

A-line isn't DH bro

Post a Comment



