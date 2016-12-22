Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Throwback: Four Years with Gstaad-Scott - Video
Dec 22, 2016 at 9:00
Dec 22, 2016
by
Claudio Caluori
Four years with Gstaad-Scott
! This is one hell of a
#throwbackthursday
- It's been an epic journey and thank you to all involved.
Scott Sports | Gstaad | Fox | Shimano | Deity Components | Syncros | E*Thirteen | Schwalbe
MENTIONS:
@SCOTT-Sports
/
@shimano
/
@deityusa
/
@schwalbe
12 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 13
viatch
(4 hours ago)
one of the best farewell vids ive seen.
[Reply]
+ 3
Mountainbob
(2 hours ago)
By far the best one!!
[Reply]
+ 3
Rookrider
(5 hours ago)
wow thats a throw back and a half
[Reply]
+ 2
mtb-journal
(1 hours ago)
Best soundtrack ever. BTW, Gstaad has its downhill track open on December 24th onwards!
[Reply]
+ 3
Shokunin
(4 hours ago)
Sexy Claudio
[Reply]
+ 2
Goomba
(3 hours ago)
awesome vid
[Reply]
+ 2
DragRider
(5 hours ago)
sad to hear now what??
[Reply]
+ 3
thestigmk1
(4 hours ago)
Velosolutions Scott isn't exactly a secret
[Reply]
+ 0
RedBurn
(1 hours ago)
who cares about the end of this sponsorship ... say directly whos the nex one!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
#uselessinfo
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 10
Cefn
(5 hours ago)
First*
[Reply]
- 5
talaskinos
(5 hours ago)
Second
[Reply]
+ 1
Earthmotherfu
Plus
(2 hours ago)
Last...again
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
