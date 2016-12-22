Throwback: Four Years with Gstaad-Scott - Video

Dec 22, 2016 at 9:00
Dec 22, 2016
by Claudio Caluori  
 
Four years with Gstaad-Scott! This is one hell of a #throwbackthursday - It's been an epic journey and thank you to all involved.

4 Years with Gstaad-SCOTT

Scott Sports | Gstaad | Fox | Shimano | Deity Components | Syncros | E*Thirteen | Schwalbe

MENTIONS: @SCOTT-Sports / @shimano / @deityusa / @schwalbe
12 Comments

  • + 13
 one of the best farewell vids ive seen.
  • + 3
 By far the best one!!
  • + 3
 wow thats a throw back and a half
  • + 2
 Best soundtrack ever. BTW, Gstaad has its downhill track open on December 24th onwards!
  • + 3
 Sexy Claudio Smile
  • + 2
 awesome vid
  • + 2
 sad to hear now what??
  • + 3
 Velosolutions Scott isn't exactly a secret Wink
  • + 0
 who cares about the end of this sponsorship ... say directly whos the nex one!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #uselessinfo
