Tobacco Roots - Video
Dec 23, 2016
by
Yeti Cycles
MENTIONS
:
@yeticycles
/
@stephen
Tweet
Add to Favorites
30 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 19
denomerdano
(13 hours ago)
Best beer commercial ever!
[Reply]
+ 2
ckalckabar
(9 hours ago)
I think this one is 3 times better.
youtu.be/ateYPSIK0BU
[Reply]
+ 1
chriswells
(6 hours ago)
[URL]youtu.be/Y9znA_dwjHw[/URL[
Best beer ad ever
[Reply]
+ 1
chriswells
(6 hours ago)
[YT=https://youtu.be/Y9znA_dwjHw]
[Reply]
+ 4
qgidley
(9 hours ago)
We used to have a lot more trails like these that were legal to ride, (in Montana), but we keep getting banned. Thanks for nothing USFS, MWA, Yellowstone coalition...just to name a few of the anti-mountain bike organizations we are battling very unsuccessfully.
[Reply]
+ 4
rbsnyder333
(13 hours ago)
@yeticycles
I've ridden the Curly Lake Highline trail (a few miles NW of Branham lakes) and I've since wanted to explore more trails in the Tobacco Roots. Could you name some of the trails ridden on the trip and in the video?
[Reply]
+ 3
bizutch
(10 hours ago)
I wanna ride freshly mulched new trails and drink beers in places that should take at least a Camelbak to get to with Joey. But only if that f-ing eagle of his goes too. Sorry Joey, but no eagles....no props from this point forward. You did this to yourself when you broke the Internet that fateful fay.
[Reply]
+ 5
konarider112
(14 hours ago)
Tight. Montana has sick alpine riding. Stoked there is a yeti video for this place cuz its so good.
[Reply]
+ 1
FALCONPILOT
(7 hours ago)
I have a question, (totally unrelated to video) how many people ride with their left foot forward and right foot back on the pedals compared to the other way around? I feel uncomfortable when my right crank is more forward than the left for some reason.
[Reply]
+ 0
Spoof
(5 hours ago)
I think it totally depend if you are left handed or right handed. I'm left handed and ride left foot forward.
[Reply]
+ 1
davefw
(16 mins ago)
@Spoof
:
I'm left handed and left foot forward. Regular stance for surfing/skating/snowboarding too
[Reply]
+ 4
PeterWojnar
Plus
(11 hours ago)
Holy f*ck, who did the sound in that? A+, shit's hard.
[Reply]
+ 2
Sebastopol
(11 hours ago)
That beautiful moment when you open that beer after a long day riding! Good video!
[Reply]
+ 1
thegringo
(13 hours ago)
That is one of, if not the best looking Yetis I've seen in a long while. I prefer the look of that back end compared to older models, just saying. Lovely bike, and great vid.
[Reply]
+ 3
Dustfarter
(13 hours ago)
Very well shot vid. Props to the filmmaker.
[Reply]
+ 1
yz426ll
(11 hours ago)
Exactly what the boys need. Riding hard, beer post ride, campfire. Yes please.
[Reply]
+ 1
lance-h
(14 hours ago)
Stephen can ride more than a bike????
[Reply]
- 1
sellcrackcocainetofundhobby
(2 hours ago)
was going so well then i seen the clip on pedals and thought GAY BOY, now all thats missing is lycra jumpsuit, pina coladas all round and the pet shop boys
[Reply]
+ 1
Rubberelli
(9 mins ago)
Uhhh...The vast majority of pros ride clipped in.
[Reply]
+ 1
nug12182
(1 hours ago)
I don't think the fire needed a blow.
[Reply]
+ 1
Bizzam
(10 hours ago)
All hail Joey Schusler, the edit king!
[Reply]
+ 1
DylanDaSilva
(8 hours ago)
Yetis with RockShox feels off to me. I am so used to them having fox.
[Reply]
+ 1
herzalot
(10 hours ago)
IPA - how cliche! Otherwise, awesome video!
[Reply]
+ 2
Tcolbert
(13 hours ago)
That. Was. Awesome.
[Reply]
+ 1
habsfan2
(14 hours ago)
Great vid, duel purpose pedals, love it
[Reply]
+ 1
speed10
(11 hours ago)
I demand this trail be added on Trailforks
[Reply]
+ 1
superman-4
(15 hours ago)
Great vid, looks like a beautiful place to go riding!
[Reply]
+ 1
miller1983
(15 hours ago)
i want that beer!
[Reply]
+ 1
philips32
(14 hours ago)
Well done, A+!
[Reply]
+ 1
MOMO73
(3 hours ago)
This is the life!
[Reply]
