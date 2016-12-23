VIDEOS

Tobacco Roots - Video

Dec 23, 2016
by Yeti Cycles  


Images for Tobacco Roots story.
Images for Tobacco Roots story.
Images for Tobacco Roots story.
Images for Tobacco Roots story.
Images for Tobacco Roots story.
Images for Tobacco Roots story.
Images for Tobacco Roots story.
Images for Tobacco Roots story.
Images for Tobacco Roots story.

MENTIONS: @yeticycles / @stephen
30 Comments

  • + 19
 Best beer commercial ever!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I think this one is 3 times better.

youtu.be/ateYPSIK0BU
[Reply]
  • + 1
 [URL]youtu.be/Y9znA_dwjHw[/URL[
Best beer ad ever
[Reply]
  • + 1
 [YT=https://youtu.be/Y9znA_dwjHw]
[Reply]
  • + 4
 We used to have a lot more trails like these that were legal to ride, (in Montana), but we keep getting banned. Thanks for nothing USFS, MWA, Yellowstone coalition...just to name a few of the anti-mountain bike organizations we are battling very unsuccessfully.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 @yeticycles I've ridden the Curly Lake Highline trail (a few miles NW of Branham lakes) and I've since wanted to explore more trails in the Tobacco Roots. Could you name some of the trails ridden on the trip and in the video?
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I wanna ride freshly mulched new trails and drink beers in places that should take at least a Camelbak to get to with Joey. But only if that f-ing eagle of his goes too. Sorry Joey, but no eagles....no props from this point forward. You did this to yourself when you broke the Internet that fateful fay.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Tight. Montana has sick alpine riding. Stoked there is a yeti video for this place cuz its so good.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I have a question, (totally unrelated to video) how many people ride with their left foot forward and right foot back on the pedals compared to the other way around? I feel uncomfortable when my right crank is more forward than the left for some reason.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 I think it totally depend if you are left handed or right handed. I'm left handed and ride left foot forward.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Spoof: Smile I'm left handed and left foot forward. Regular stance for surfing/skating/snowboarding too
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Holy f*ck, who did the sound in that? A+, shit's hard.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 That beautiful moment when you open that beer after a long day riding! Good video!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 That is one of, if not the best looking Yetis I've seen in a long while. I prefer the look of that back end compared to older models, just saying. Lovely bike, and great vid.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Very well shot vid. Props to the filmmaker.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Exactly what the boys need. Riding hard, beer post ride, campfire. Yes please.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Stephen can ride more than a bike????
[Reply]
  • - 1
 was going so well then i seen the clip on pedals and thought GAY BOY, now all thats missing is lycra jumpsuit, pina coladas all round and the pet shop boys
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Uhhh...The vast majority of pros ride clipped in.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I don't think the fire needed a blow.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 All hail Joey Schusler, the edit king!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yetis with RockShox feels off to me. I am so used to them having fox.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 IPA - how cliche! Otherwise, awesome video!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 That. Was. Awesome.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Great vid, duel purpose pedals, love it
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I demand this trail be added on Trailforks
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Great vid, looks like a beautiful place to go riding!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 i want that beer!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Well done, A+!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 This is the life!
[Reply]

