Toni Ferreiro Rides Galicia - Part I

Toni Ferreiro at the top of Monte Xalo.Maybe for a few of you, Toni Ferreiro needs no introduction. For many others, you are invited to catch up on who he is in Matt Wragg's interview from last year.
Tony is six-time DH National Champion and two-time (2015 and 2016) Enduro National Champion. Originally a DH rider (a career best is 11th at the 2013 Val di Sole World Cup) Tony is focused on Enduro racing nowadays. His best result currently is a 4th at the Argentine EWS in 2016).
Toni riding the final stage of EWS Finale Ligure 2016.
This project has been created to show you our best spots and to introduce you to Toni's favorite places to shred at home.
We are in the wintertime. Here in Galicia, home of Toni Ferreiro, it's getting colder and wet weather reaches its peak as days pass by. It's no wonder, it's Northern Spain and for those that have never visited this region, our landscapes are basically green. Our soil and forests have nothing to do with those in Southern Spain and we are happy to enjoy mild-tempered summers and wet, humid, and chilly winters. Nevertheless, global warming is affecting us too, so over the last few years, we have experienced a delayed winter.
Toni Ferreiro stays at home this time of the year, right in the city of Vigo! Do you remember the Vigo DH World Cup? Out of the racing season, Toni enjoys riding with friends, no matter if it's DH, enduro or pumptrack, switching from one riding spot to another throughout the Galician map and even just across the border in Portugal.DH Monte Xalo and DH Bregua
Part I of this project showcases two DH tracks, both located in the area of A Coruña city: DH Monte Xalo and DH Bregua (aka #galicianhell). These are well-maintained trails made and cared for by locals, just for the love of the sport and the joy of people riding them.
DH Monte Xalo gets its name entirely from the mountain that it runs down, Xalo mountain. The main builder here is J.C. Castro, brother of the DH and 4X Spanish rider Eva Castro. J.C. and his friends work on this trail on a weekly basis, so riders can enjoy a clean and smooth track, well-built jumps and ready to race. Actually, the first regional DH race of the season in Galicia will be held on this track on the first weekend of March.
Xalo enjoys pretty decent views from its peak and on a clear day you can see A Coruña city and the sea. The first part of the track consists of a rocky singletrack that leads to a couple of drops and berms. A technical section, fast and full of flow and a pair of big jumps. This track has it all. In Toni's words ''Xalo DH can be defined as fun and complete, possibly a 'best galician track' candidate''.
Right after the theoretical start line, the track already shows itself as a rocky singletrack.
Top of the track goes over rocks and dirt and rocks again delivering natural play.
A drop on the upper section takes you to the first sweet corner where Monte Xalo delivers some #lightbro.
As we shot this project on a Monday, a #manualmonday
was mandatory.
The track continues through some technical sections and then shows you its flow and loose side.
Down on the second half of the track, Toni likes to get the best out of the rocky trail.
The track goes on through a fast and flowy section, sort of enduro ride, entering the last section on a broad path with a couple of fast big jumps. Enjoy the last meters, you're almost done with this beast.
Mint condition for those wooden jumps.
We pack our stuff in the van and we head to the next track. DH Bregua, a.k.a. Trokyland, a.k.a. #galicianhell, is located not far from Xalo, and a 30 min drive is all that takes to make it to the bottom of Trokyland. Roberto C. Bregua aka Troky, is its only builder and keeps the track in perfect shape. Regional riders are stoked for having this track in our land, a technical one, very well built and perfectly maintained. I've seen much worst tracks in some international level bikeparks.
Trokyland stands out for its skills requirements and overall steepness. Not a beginners track for sure. Nevertheless, it's so clean and brushed that it will probably look less wild than it really is. Rocky section, sweet corners, a big drop, perfect berms, natural jumps, and some made with wood. But above all, steep is the word, and the first section of the track delivers the summary, technical and steep without easy corners.
An open section that offers different lines. Choose yours!
A rocky isle made by the most common rocks in Galicia, granite.
And it goes on and on.
Toni flows down surrounded by our unofficial regional foliage.
A bit further down and you still have reasons to fly.
After a big drop that runs through a fire road you find the kind of corner that everyone loves.
Left behind that corner, land safe a small drop that leads you to figures like these.
Or like this one!
Entering the last section of the track.
All good things come to an end.
Massive thanks to every builder involved in these two tracks and to the forest owners and associations.
That's all folks, we are done with these tracks for now. If you plan on coming to Galicia anytime, drop us a line, we're happy to show you around, ride bikes and share some beers.
Part II will feature more DH and some enduro. Stay tuned.
Rider: @toniferreiro
All pictures by @kabelleira
| IG @kabelleira
