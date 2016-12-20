Pinkbike.com
Tracey Hannah Rides Serious Australian Tech - Video
Dec 20, 2016
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Tracey Hannah - From A Far (RAW)
by
landonstroud
Views: 13,508
Faves:
58
Comments: 3
MENTIONS
:
@urteam
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 47
andytheaussie
(1 days ago)
Classic Aussie track. Just a skid mark down a steep, rocky hill.
[Reply]
+ 13
Wamprat
(1 days ago)
Yep. A lot of us cut our teeth on this type of terrain. And tracey kills it.
[Reply]
+ 5
yeti-monster
(1 days ago)
Looked good to us whinging pommies. Dry and fast. All we have this time of year is wet and slow. Sold me a flight down there. I agree with others a bit of investment and marketing and you could have a whistler. With all the northern hemisphere bike parks shut down for the ski season, there's a million mountain bikes looking for action
[Reply]
+ 2
AntN
(1 days ago)
@yeti-monster
: You guys get a great $exchange rate too.... "Come on Down"
[Reply]
+ 2
melias24
(1 days ago)
Im not sure what trails down south are like but north queensland sucks if you don't enjoy XC/hard uphill riding with little downhill reward IMO in where i live....
[Reply]
+ 5
Creg
(1 days ago)
Flat corners and rocky chutes - no place like home!
[Reply]
+ 1
lalodh
(23 hours ago)
@Creg
: I live in the other side of the world and the place where we ride looks exactly the same.
Cheers Australia!!!!!
[Reply]
+ 3
fpmd
(22 hours ago)
@AntN
: yeah those brits do have a very high sexchange rate. jk!
[Reply]
+ 32
AntN
(1 days ago)
Is just me or has Australia in particular Cairns tracks been left behind the rest of the world? No offence nor criticism of the builders nor clubs but we were once right up there (circa 1996) now it seems were still riding the 'same ol same ol' while the rest of the world has evolved. Cairns should be the southern hemisphere version of Whistler (without winter snow, go scuba diving instead). The problem I see it is local/state and national government are spending our tax dollars on 'white elephant schemes' and not what the people want and use. An example is here in Cairns the Council wants to build a $180million 'preforming arts centre', nobody gives a rats arse about 'preforming arts'.
IMO use 1/10th of those funds and put it towards a world standard MTB/MX/4x4 park and we'd be back on the map and the region would get a real financial boost, that would flow through the entire economy.
[Reply]
+ 11
Worm-Burner
(1 days ago)
World Champs in Cairns next year...
[Reply]
+ 14
farkinoath
(1 days ago)
Born in Cairns but live in Whistler, cut my teeth on some of the best riding in the country but jumped ship permanently to be somewhere where everyone at every level of government is on board with what we do. Unfortunately, Australia is so far behind the game they aren't even playing the same sport. The Kiwis are ten years ahead of where Australia should be right now.
[Reply]
+ 0
induct
(24 hours ago)
@farkinoath
: Victoria and NSW are both making huge steps to cut the gap between them and NZ. New trails everywhere. Plus Canberra
[Reply]
+ 4
uuuu
(19 hours ago)
Canberra is shit and VIC/NSW have nothing on somewhere like NZ.
@farkinoath
nailed it - I'm from AU too and ship myself off to NZ (and occasionally EU or CA) when I actually want to ride bikes. The AU government is the most backward-arsed retarded POS you could never imagine, it's easier to leave than deal with their negligible rate of change.
[Reply]
+ 3
kurtwerby
(12 hours ago)
@induct
: I've just returned to Vancouver after 2 years living in Victoria, just south of Melbourne, and I gotta say, I didn't see "new trails everywhere". I rode a lot of areas in Vic and pretty much everywhere was very "ordinary" as Aussies would say and the only place building new trails was Falls Creek. The only decent place I rode (in my opinion) was the unsanctioned trails at Beauty. Australia will never be a MTB destination. It's too bloody far from everywhere! The only place that seems to have its $hit together is Derby in Tasmania and it's a frikkin expedition to get there, even just from Oz. Now New Zealand on the other hand. Absolutely brilliant!
[Reply]
+ 2
WolfStoneD
(11 hours ago)
Talk to your local government representatives. Start a local club to raise awareness and funds. Commenting on pinkbike doesn't get trails built. Take the course at UBC on the Sunshine Coast and go back to Aus and talk to the tourism boards and industry. Get local investors. Etc.
[Reply]
+ 1
WolfStoneD
(11 hours ago)
*Capilano collage - not UBC
Oops
[Reply]
+ 1
uuuu
(4 hours ago)
@WolfStoneD
: Spoken like someone who has never lived in Australia. No thanks, I'd rather just buy plane tickets.
[Reply]
+ 1
Parkbuilder72
(4 hours ago)
what should we say in germany...worth as hell for MTB
[Reply]
+ 18
GDPipsqueak
(1 days ago)
Maybe Mic's a good rider cause he has to keep up with Tracey?
[Reply]
+ 17
2bigwheels
(1 days ago)
Great video! the Raw videos are slowly becoming all I want to watch haha.
[Reply]
+ 1
cherouvim
(35 mins ago)
Raw videos will soon be old fashioned. "Sail" videos are coming back.
[Reply]
+ 11
AdustytrunkMonkey
(1 days ago)
I really like the way this video was made. Great cinematography that was raw. I love the last photo, because it's the first part of the video. It looks great, and you showed why. Tracey Hannah, you are a champ!
[Reply]
+ 10
Garpur44
(1 days ago)
I'll watch Tracy Hannah do anything!
[Reply]
+ 10
shmoodiver
(1 days ago)
Serious Australian tech.... or grade 3 everywhere else in the world
[Reply]
+ 6
Monkeyass
(1 days ago)
I was thinking the same. Serious Australian Tech looks a little like a flowy trail with a few rocks. Looks fun and she rides it nicely...
[Reply]
+ 3
Brahma
(21 hours ago)
Yes, grade 3 on a 1 - 10 scale, I kept waiting for the tech riding to happen.
[Reply]
+ 2
woollybut
(19 hours ago)
Don't have to dodge the snakes everywhere else! I am an Aussie living in Calgary, love Australian riding, hot and dusty. But the riding in Alberta and BC is unparalleled for its tech and variation!
[Reply]
+ 7
preach
(1 days ago)
Like Lord of the Rings but with a bad mamma Jamma dh racer
[Reply]
+ 4
slayersxc17
(1 days ago)
Lord of the Rings was filmed in New Zealand, if that's the reference you're making.
[Reply]
+ 4
Kramz
(1 days ago)
Good biking videos have awesome views/cinematography you'd never expect, or think to accomplish. If it were me, "just get it in frame, and we're good".
[Reply]
+ 1
reverend
(20 hours ago)
This arrived on the Winter Solstice. Up here in the upper left-hand corner of the continental US, about an hour south of Vancouver, the solstice means that the days will slowly begin to lengthen, the opportunities to ride without lights will increase, and the seasonal riders will return to the trails. At the moment, I'll take the empty long-night trails, and imagine I am railing our sodden loam with Tracey's speed.
[Reply]
+ 1
AntN
(4 hours ago)
I'd like to reiterate that I'm not knocking Australian tracks. I suck and couldn't smash any of them like Tracey does.
The problem isn't the lack of effort or imagination from builders and clubs, it's the constant 'pushing shit up a hill' when dealing with Councils 'Red Tape' etc.
I'll try get some sort of ball rolling and type an email to local MPs, the newspaper, bike clubs etc... However as a bogan Aussie, I don't have the gift of articulation which would inspire the required perspicacity on the potential Cairns has.
Is there any PikeBike article within this genre of enquiry, from which I can take inspiration?
....Go Tracey! WC will be awesome.
[Reply]
+ 4
AntN
(1 days ago)
What track is this?
Robsons track, off the Gillies range?
[Reply]
+ 1
renno
(6 hours ago)
what tracy is on fire in this video and i thinks she's going to be a contender for the title next year and gold in cairns carnt wait for the 2017 uci downhill world cup
[Reply]
+ 2
dirtdoctor
(9 hours ago)
Love you Hanna, but this is not tech not even close... Go humbling
www.pinkbike.com/video/236939
[Reply]
+ 2
MOMO73
(20 hours ago)
Yeah nice movie and beautiful country, viva tracey hannah!
[Reply]
+ 1
thefisherman
(20 hours ago)
Good to see a decent female focused video for a change. More of the above please Tracey & pinkbike
[Reply]
+ 1
Sshredder
(19 hours ago)
Gnarly trail Gnarly girl. Whats not to love!
[Reply]
- 1
dimetera413
(20 hours ago)
I've been watching Josh Lewis and the 50 to 01 boys too much to think that this is anywhere near fast riding. She's still a great rider though.
[Reply]
+ 1
scottlink
(17 hours ago)
She inspires, fun to watch
[Reply]
+ 1
ddanielascensobabu
(1 days ago)
Typical Australuan/Portuguese tracks... burned, rocky and dusty...
[Reply]
+ 2
Muckal
(1 days ago)
New wallpaper set
[Reply]
+ 2
luriaguy
(1 days ago)
Nice clip
[Reply]
+ 1
yerbikesux
(22 hours ago)
Can I has Tracy Hannah, please?
[Reply]
+ 1
cky78
(23 hours ago)
Becoming a big fan of Tracey Hannah.
[Reply]
+ 1
AntN
(1 days ago)
When the scrub is burnt out, that's a great time to cut some new lines....
[Reply]
+ 1
drbelleville
(22 hours ago)
Awesome, just riding bike sounds, no music...Love It!!!
[Reply]
- 1
tcmtnbikr
(1 days ago)
'Serious Australian Tech'...really? Our definition of tech is world's apart
[Reply]
+ 4
robaussie99
(1 days ago)
Agreed
[Reply]
+ 15
Wamprat
(1 days ago)
You must be sooo good.
[Reply]
+ 2
banffowen
(1 days ago)
Feque oph Kent ! You sound like a t - wat
[Reply]
+ 1
nvranka
(21 hours ago)
Yeah...."serious" tech....right
[Reply]
+ 1
Wilburfied
(1 days ago)
Nice one Landon!!
[Reply]
+ 0
yfrnaks
(20 hours ago)
Beers and Tracey; two of my favorite kind of blondes!
[Reply]
- 3
gaoxiang89
(1 days ago)
I LOVE YOU HANNNAH!!!!
[Reply]
