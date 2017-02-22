Trading Motos for Mountain Bikes with Darren Berrecloth and Ricky Brabec - Video

With the scouting done, it’s time to build. Darren Berrecloth and Ricky Brabec head out with mountain bikes and shovels in tow and a few jumps in mind. As the sending begins, they each take to the bike they know—and love—best, making for some prime doubles action.
As professional athletes, Darren Berrecloth and Ricky Brabec come from two very different, yet relatable worlds—Darren is a mountain biker and Ricky, a cross-country moto racer. Both live lifestyles that are equal parts passion and hard work. Wide Open is a series that documents a week in the desert with the two as they enjoy the freedom and good times that only two wheels and zero obligations can provide.
