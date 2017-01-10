Kona was one of the earlier companies to adopt the long-and-low geometry movement, and their Process series of bikes quickly became legendary thanks to sublime handling and build kits that focused on reliability over low weight. Their 167 and 111 models got most of the attention, with the 134 suffering from a bit of that 'middle child' syndrome. That's a shame because the 134mm-travel Kona makes a great do-it-all bike for someone who's idea of do-it-all really does mean doing everything - large jumps and drops included. The nearly 30lb Kona is a burly machine that a more cross-country focused rider might find to be a bit too much, even though it does pedal admirably well, whereas someone with more courage than the average trail rider is going to be loving life on the 134.
The frame is nearly completely aluminum (there's a carbon bridge on the rocker arm, for what it's worth), and the rear-end isn't Boost, which may put off some riders who suffer from FOMO, but others will probably be indifferent to those points.
Process 134 DL Details
• Intended use: trail
• Rear wheel travel: 134mm
• Wheel size: 27.5''
• Aluminum frame
• link-driven, single-pivot suspension system
• Weight: 29.12 lb/ 13.2 kg
• MSRP: $3,799 USD
And the winner is...
None of the above. The trail bikes shown here are simply too different to say that just one of them is head and shoulders above the rest in overall performance, but there is some very clear distinction when you parse it down to some of the different types of riders who are out there, so let's do exactly that.
Trail riders who enjoy the climb as much as the descent, or cross-country bandits looking for something a hell of a lot more capable than a pure race rig, will be happiest with either the OG or longer and slacker LS Ripley from Ibis. While it's not at home on truly rowdy trails, it is a bike that puts an emphasis on efficiency and nimbleness, and it's my first choice for someone who enjoys covering a lot of ground quickly. And if you want similar efficiency but paired with a bit more relaxed (and capable) personality, the beautiful Yeti SB 4.5C is going to just the ticket.
There's an obvious winner when it comes to trail rides that include any type of challenging descending: the Kona 134 DL, of course. She ain't light, which is partly due to the 134 DL's price point, but I'd rather have a chunky bike with sublime handling than a lighter weight one that has me on my tippy toes anytime things get serious. Sure, the black Kona isn't made out of carbon fiber - although they're likely working on a version that is - but it simply doesn't matter how much a bike weighs or what it's made out of when it's this much fun to ride.
