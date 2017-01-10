



If you've read any recent trail bike review, you probably already know the tired old line about how incredibly capable a modern mid-travel bike can be. For the most part, this stopped being news a few years ago. We get it: a lot of these bikes are really friggin great.



But, and this is an important 'but,' a lot of them are great in very different ways. What I mean is that while so and so's new rig might blow your mind on one type of terrain, another rider on another continent on another type of trail will have, ahem, another type of experience. So maybe it's time we looked at bike reviews in another way? The most important aspect of a bike test that could always be underscored further is how one machine compares to another. And in these times when there aren't exactly a ton of duds out there, straight-shooting comparisons like that are more important than ever.



Please, just don't call it a shootout. Suspension design and travel, wheel size, and especially geometry, all vary widely between the five choices, making the bikes too different in intention (and price) for it to be thought of as anything like that.



So, what is a trail bike these days? All of the rigs here have 130mm (ish) or less when it comes to rear-wheel travel, and they're designed to, you know, ride trails. These aren't heavy-hitting all-mountain bikes, although some could be that capable in the right hands, and they're certainly not enduro race bikes, either. What they are, however, is all-around'ers and do-it-all bikes that can be ridden nearly anywhere and everywhere. Whatever you want to call them, below are a few of the most interesting examples that we've ridden over the past twelve months.











