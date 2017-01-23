Trailforks Tutorial: Adding Builder Details to a Trail

Trail listings can include a wide variety of details including Builders and Date. If a trail is missing this information it's simple to add. Just click the Yellow Add/Edit button at the top right corner.

Every trail that's tagged to a Trail Builder company will be listed on their Directory Page. Bike Parks and Trail Associations looking for a Professional Trail Builder can not only find Builders using Trailforks but also explore their past projects.

If you have any questions, feel free to send me an email at brent@pinkbike.com

New to Trailforks? Learn more about the App here , and more about the website here .

