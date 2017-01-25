Trek Factory Racing announce two New Riders for the 2017 Season

Trek Factory Racing will add two exciting young riders to their 2017 World Cup squad. 16-year-old Kade Edwards will graduate the Atherton Academy to join the team on the Junior World Cup circuit and 23-year-old Graeme Mudd will ride in the Elites.Team Director Dan Brown said, “Racing with Kade is always exciting as any one who’s seen him ride will know! He first came to our attention during an Atherton Experience Day when he was just 13 years old and in his first year with the Academy (as a 2nd-year juvenile) he swept the board with 5 out of 5 wins in the British Downhill Series. The next two years had their ups and downs all of which have been a vital part of his progression as a rider. We’re all excited to see Kade on the World Cup Circuit.”Kade said, “I was so surprised and totally stoked when Browny asked me to join the World Cup team. I can’t say enough what a massive learning curve the last three years with the Atherton Academy have been. Now it's time to pay them back with some points for the team and I’ll be going all out to make that happen. If I can win the British National Championships and at least one Junior World Cup this year I’ll be over the moon.”Gee Atherton said, “We’re always alert to emerging potential and there were some flashes of brilliance in Muddy’s 2016 season, it was obvious that he is our kind of hard-wired racer. At Hardline we got a chance to spend some time with him and the whole team became huge fans. We’re really looking forward to seeing how the increased support impacts on his 2017 results.”Muddy said, “2016 felt like a real turning point for me and I gained a lot of valuable experience but I know that with some more resources behind me I can be sitting at the pointy end of the results lists a lot more often. I am totally stoked to be riding with Trek Factory Racing DH, I’m beyond excited to join a team whose passion and desire for success is everything I’ve dreamed of. I’m about as good as a guy who has just landed his first gig in the World Cup team could be!"But it’s not just the rider roster that’ll be transformed this season.Announcing Nick Grantham’s appointment as the team’s new Head Coach Dan Brown said, “We interviewed a number of very high-level candidates but Nick’s down to earth approach and his 20 years experience of working across 35 different sports coupled with his successes as a Nike Trainer really grabbed our attention."