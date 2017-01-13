Trek Factory Racing Announces MTB Roster for 2017





Trek Factory Racing announced new rosters today for its downhill, cross-country, and enduro mountain bike teams, redoubling its efforts to win at the elite level in all disciplines. With returning athletes as well as new and emerging talent, Trek Factory Racing’s new teams signal a strong investment in the present and future of its marquee mountain bike programs.



On the heels of an extraordinary season, TFR Downhill and Rachel Atherton hope to accomplish even more in 2017. Rachel, Gee, and Dan Atherton (GBR) return with a focus on World Cup DH. The first family of downhill will also participate in heart-stopping Red Bull events, world-class track-building, and the production of new mountain bike films. Stay tuned for more roster info from the squad in the coming weeks. Going into 2017, TFR Downhill will follow Rachel’s historic perfect season and World Championship win aboard Trek Session.





Dan Atherton Dan Atherton Gee Atherton Gee Atherton



World Cup luminary Emily Batty (CAN) will lead the 2017 cross-country squad. Coming off her best season yet, Emily looks to improve on a 2016 that saw a 4th place finish at the Rio Olympics, and a podium at the World Championships. She will be joined by strongman Sergio Mantecon (ESP), as well as 2012 Junior and 2015 U-23 World Champion Anton Cooper (NZL). Sergio returns to TFR after a 2016 plagued by injury, while Anton returns to the Trek family looking to expand on his junior season wins aboard Trek, and ready to make a statement with World Cup results.











"Things have come full circle since I became the Junior World Champion in 2012 whilst piloting a Trek,” said Anton, “and I'm really looking forward to being back on board with the brand in 2017. Trek gave me my first opportunity as a professional rider at just 17, and it feels just as exciting for me to link up with the brand as it did back then.”







TFR Enduro returns with the ever-competitive talents of Katy Winton (SCO) and Casey Brown (CAN). Both will look to expand on their momentum of 2016, when Katy saw numerous top-10s and Casey found herself on the podium at several Enduro World Series races. Katy and Casey will race in EWS events alongside up-and-coming talent Lewis Buchanan (SCO). Lewis is coming off an injury-laden season, but has exactly the attitude and potential the program seeks to foster:





Katy Winton Katy Winton Casey Brown Casey Brown



"Signing with Trek Factory Racing is a great opportunity that I could not pass up. To be part of the team is a dream, and to be on such awesome equipment is a major confidence booster. I look forward to the season ahead and getting racing underway in new colors."



