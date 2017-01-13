PRESS RELEASES

Trek Factory Racing Announces MTB Roster for 2017

Jan 13, 2017
by Trek Bikes  
Rachel Atherton
  Rachel Atherton


Trek Factory Racing announced new rosters today for its downhill, cross-country, and enduro mountain bike teams, redoubling its efforts to win at the elite level in all disciplines. With returning athletes as well as new and emerging talent, Trek Factory Racing’s new teams signal a strong investment in the present and future of its marquee mountain bike programs.

On the heels of an extraordinary season, TFR Downhill and Rachel Atherton hope to accomplish even more in 2017. Rachel, Gee, and Dan Atherton (GBR) return with a focus on World Cup DH. The first family of downhill will also participate in heart-stopping Red Bull events, world-class track-building, and the production of new mountain bike films. Stay tuned for more roster info from the squad in the coming weeks. Going into 2017, TFR Downhill will follow Rachel’s historic perfect season and World Championship win aboard Trek Session.

Dan Atherton
Dan Atherton
Gee Atherton
Gee Atherton

World Cup luminary Emily Batty (CAN) will lead the 2017 cross-country squad. Coming off her best season yet, Emily looks to improve on a 2016 that saw a 4th place finish at the Rio Olympics, and a podium at the World Championships. She will be joined by strongman Sergio Mantecon (ESP), as well as 2012 Junior and 2015 U-23 World Champion Anton Cooper (NZL). Sergio returns to TFR after a 2016 plagued by injury, while Anton returns to the Trek family looking to expand on his junior season wins aboard Trek, and ready to make a statement with World Cup results.

Emily Batty
  Emily Batty

Sergio M
  Sergio Mantecon

"Things have come full circle since I became the Junior World Champion in 2012 whilst piloting a Trek,” said Anton, “and I'm really looking forward to being back on board with the brand in 2017. Trek gave me my first opportunity as a professional rider at just 17, and it feels just as exciting for me to link up with the brand as it did back then.”

Anton Cooper
  Anton Cooper

TFR Enduro returns with the ever-competitive talents of Katy Winton (SCO) and Casey Brown (CAN). Both will look to expand on their momentum of 2016, when Katy saw numerous top-10s and Casey found herself on the podium at several Enduro World Series races. Katy and Casey will race in EWS events alongside up-and-coming talent Lewis Buchanan (SCO). Lewis is coming off an injury-laden season, but has exactly the attitude and potential the program seeks to foster:

Katy Winton
Katy Winton
Casey Brown
Casey Brown

"Signing with Trek Factory Racing is a great opportunity that I could not pass up. To be part of the team is a dream, and to be on such awesome equipment is a major confidence booster. I look forward to the season ahead and getting racing underway in new colors."

Lewis B
  Lewis Buchanan

Trek Factory Racing is a professional cycling team that competes globally at the highest level. Woven around unique, rich personalities, the team is open, engaging, and welcomes all to experience the grit and glory of professional cycling.

MENTIONS: @trek
Must Read This Week
Ridden and Rated - 5 Trail Bikes
75806 views
Santa Cruz Tallboy/Hightower - Review
74401 views
The Canyon Factory Downhill Team is Here
66191 views
Wyn and Brook's GT Fury DH Bikes - NZ National Round 1
65251 views
Ellsworth Announces Brian Lopes As Team Rider - Press Release
49354 views
Pinkbike Poll - What's Your Dream Gearbox Bike?
47587 views
Specialized Gravity Announces 2017 Team Roster
47087 views
Cane Creek's New DB AIR [IL] Shock + OPT and DROPT Remotes - Press Release
43445 views

28 Comments

  • + 29
 Dan back in WC?!
[Reply]
  • + 4
 just my thought...
[Reply]
  • + 4
 @sebazzo: If he is Redbull need to throw him a sponsor so he can get his Lid
[Reply]
  • - 2
 Doesn't race anymore does he? Probably just signed him to get Rachel on the team, unless the exposure from hardline warrants the contract? Who knows... one hell of a rider though maybe he'll start doing edits.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Definitely did NOT expect to see Dan's name when I clicked this!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Been a long time coming. Fucking pumped that he's back in DH. Dude still rips like a beast.
[Reply]
  • - 11
flag Remmn (42 mins ago) (Below Threshold) show comment
 They get all the athertons or none. Dan should not have a factory sponsor at all
[Reply]
  • + 4
 @Remmn: Oh really? Why?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Jokesterwild: because he's not doing anything except one event that I know off? So why is he on a factory World Cup race team?
[Reply]
  • + 13
 Looks like a nice photo... session.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Super excited to see what Lewis can do this year after an incredible first EWS performance in the first few rounds last year before unfortunately getting injured! Good to see him back and on a major company's factory supported team, all the best mate, smash it!!
[Reply]
  • + 7
 What about René Wildhaber?
[Reply]
  • + 6
 mint to see Lewis on the team. No Taylor Vernon. be ace to see Rach try a few EWS events.....
[Reply]
  • + 7
 Great lineup, and awesome to see a very female-focused team makeup.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Trek is making riders wear team issue makeup?
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Now Gee has also a brother to train, Dan will make Gee fast again.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 A bit vague that., I doubt Dan is WCing
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Seems pretty clear:

"On the heels of an extraordinary season, TFR Downhill and Rachel Atherton hope to accomplish even more in 2017. Rachel, Gee, and Dan Atherton (GBR) return with a focus on World Cup DH"
[Reply]
  • + 8
 @hetfield1: Fingers crossed. Between that statement and the pic of him in full TFR kit with DH bike, seems likely. I'd be stoked to see him back racing for sure.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 What about the ones that leave? A bit not-cool not to mention them. Kohei Yamamoto is going to BH SR Suntour and i guess McConnell & Bec Henderson are out too...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 hell yeah for Dan! Not sure how it works though, isn't there a few British downhill series races he needs to compete in prior to WC entrance?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Don't need UCI points if you are a UCI elite team.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Ooh shit, my fault. I was still thinking Maes and the aterthons were together. Should start studying less
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Looks like a Kona Operator.
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.042554
Mobile Version of Website