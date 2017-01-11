Trickstuff Deckele - Review

Is this really a star nut review? The same star nuts that have existed since the dawn of Aheadset time, those strange things that employ the first (of many) use of a hammer on your brand new bicycle? Yes, it is, but the Deckele is different; it's said to be simple to install with allen keys, super light, reusable, and safe for carbon steerer tubes.



Made in Germany, the Deckele costs a few cents under €30, around the price of a day's shuttling for something that comes free with your bike, or new fork, or from your LBS who will chuck you a spare if you ever need one. The real question is, do you really need to change something that rarely breaks, that you never see, and doesn't need any maintenance? Is this a worthwhile upgrade?



