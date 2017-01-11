PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Trickstuff Deckele - Review

Jan 11, 2017
by Paul Aston  
Trickstuff Deckele star nut


Is this really a star nut review? The same star nuts that have existed since the dawn of Aheadset time, those strange things that employ the first (of many) use of a hammer on your brand new bicycle? Yes, it is, but the Deckele is different; it's said to be simple to install with allen keys, super light, reusable, and safe for carbon steerer tubes.

Made in Germany, the Deckele costs a few cents under €30, around the price of a day's shuttling for something that comes free with your bike, or new fork, or from your LBS who will chuck you a spare if you ever need one. The real question is, do you really need to change something that rarely breaks, that you never see, and doesn't need any maintenance? Is this a worthwhile upgrade?


Trickstuff Deckele 'Star Nut'

• Re-usable expanding star nut
• Suitable for carbon or alloy steerer tubes from 23mm - 24.7mm
• Total Weight: 12 grams
• Available in 8 colors: ivory, black, red, blue, purple, gunmetal-gray, orange and gold
• MSRP: €29.90 / $31.50 USD approx
trickstuff.de

Trickstuff Deckele


To install the Deckele simply thread in the 3mm chamfered, allen bolt into the aluminum expansion plate, then the main 2.5mm topcap bolt. Hold the top cap bolt to locate Deckele while you tighten the 3mm expansion bolt, and voila – no hammering or searching for that obscure, one-use-a-year star nut installation tool. The Deckele should fit most steerer tubes, but if you have a slightly larger tube, a beer can shim is recommended (soft drink cans for riders under the legal age) to take up the extra space, hmm beer.

I found the Deckele helpful when fitting new forks or building a new bike; trying a longer steerer on a first ride, before choosing and chopping your preferred steerer length. The Deckele's downside is the combination of very small, almost the same size bolts that require fiddly 2.5mm and 3mm allen keys. I'm all about simplicity and if a larger, matching pair of bolts were supplied that would be dreamy.


Trickstuff Deckele
Trickstuff Deckele
The thought of spending 30 bucks to shed 12-grams may not appeal to most mountain bikers, but considering the time, effort and resources plowed into some areas of bike design, the Deckele carries a huge price to weight savings ratio.

Do you need a Deckele? If you run one bike and one fork all the time, the answer is "No." If you change bikes and parts often, then yes, it will help. If you are an extreme weight weenie and your 25 gram standard star nut and cap is holding you back from greatness, then yes; Trickstuff also make superlight Ringli headset spacers, if your carbon versions are weighing you down.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesA great way to save some faff, hammertime and a few grams. - Paul Aston


Visit the high-res gallery for more images.
Must Read This Week
Santa Cruz Tallboy/Hightower - Review
72262 views
Ridden and Rated - 5 Trail Bikes
70903 views
Wyn and Brook's GT Fury DH Bikes - NZ National Round 1
64502 views
Inside Push Industries
59910 views
1 Question - What's Keeping the Gearbox Down?
55255 views
Tahnée Seagrave Announced as Red Bull Athlete
53862 views
Ellsworth Announces Brian Lopes As Team Rider - Press Release
48487 views
Pinkbike Poll - What's Your Dream Gearbox Bike?
46789 views

10 Comments

  • + 2
 It's only a matter of time before trek or giant rip off this idea... What I want to know is, would this allow an internal front brake routing with a different cut out top cap?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 "a beer can shim is recommended" - I was almost about to say that any beer found in a can should be poured out in the sink prior to using, however in the last few years there have been quite a few decent to great brew options sold in beer cans! Especially Northwest IPA's, mask that pesky aluminum taste why dontcha!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Shut up and drink a pbr
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Pinkbike, you should really start listening to us and commence a shootout review between all the star nuts available for purchase. This review simply does not satisfy me.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Wouldn't it be easier(and cheaper) to just install multiple star nuts if you have multiple forks instead of inserting this finicky device(beer can shim, multiple small hex sizes) each time you want to change a fork?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 What happened to Pinkbike in '17??? Next up is a review of which spandex is most see-through to show off your man parts!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Golden is so in right now.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Sorry not going to buy. The anodizing weighs too much.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yeah Nah
[Reply]
  • + 1
 so ive learned that yeah nah = no and nah yeah = yes
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027390
Mobile Version of Website