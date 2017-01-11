Trickstuff Deckele - Review

Is this really a star nut review? The same star nuts that have existed since the dawn of Aheadset time, those strange things that employ the first (of many) use of a hammer on your brand new bicycle? Yes, it is, but the Deckele is different; it's said to be simple to install with allen keys, super light, reusable, and safe for carbon steerer tubes.
Made in Germany, the Deckele costs a few cents under €30, around the price of a day's shuttling for something that comes free with your bike, or new fork, or from your LBS who will chuck you a spare if you ever need one. The real question is, do you really need to change something that rarely breaks, that you never see, and doesn't need any maintenance? Is this a worthwhile upgrade?
Trickstuff Deckele 'Star Nut'
• Re-usable expanding star nut
• Suitable for carbon or alloy steerer tubes from 23mm - 24.7mm
• Total Weight: 12 grams
• Available in 8 colors: ivory, black, red, blue, purple, gunmetal-gray, orange and gold
• MSRP: €29.90 / $31.50 USD approx
• trickstuff.de
To install the Deckele
simply thread in the 3mm chamfered, allen bolt into the aluminum expansion plate, then the main 2.5mm topcap bolt. Hold the top cap bolt to locate Deckele while you tighten the 3mm expansion bolt, and voila – no hammering or searching for that obscure, one-use-a-year star nut installation tool. The Deckele should fit most steerer tubes, but if you have a slightly larger tube, a beer can shim is recommended (soft drink cans for riders under the legal age) to take up the extra space, hmm beer.
I found the Deckele helpful when fitting new forks or building a new bike; trying a longer steerer on a first ride, before choosing and chopping your preferred steerer length. The Deckele's downside is the combination of very small, almost
the same size bolts that require fiddly 2.5mm and 3mm allen keys. I'm all about simplicity and if a larger, matching pair of bolts were supplied that would be dreamy.
The thought of spending 30 bucks to shed 12-grams may not appeal to most mountain bikers, but considering the time, effort and resources plowed into some areas of bike design, the Deckele carries a huge price to weight savings ratio.
Do you need a Deckele? If you run one bike and one fork all the time, the answer is "No." If you change bikes and parts often, then yes, it will help. If you are an extreme weight weenie and your 25 gram standard star nut and cap is holding you back from greatness, then yes; Trickstuff also make superlight Ringli headset spacers,
if your carbon versions are weighing you down. Pinkbike's Take
|A great way to save some faff, hammertime and a few grams. - Paul Aston
