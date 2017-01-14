Troy Brosnan Talks About His New Canyon Sender





Pinkbike's Ben Stevens ran into Troy Brosnan at round two of the New Zealand national DH Series and asked him about his new Canyon Sender - and how he was getting on with the bike and his new team since leaving Specialized. In the interview, we learned that the





Ben Stevens: What’s your height and weight?



Troy Brosnan: I’m 175 cm tall and about 65 kilos



Ben: What frame size are you riding?



Troy: A medium Sender.



Ben: Is that different than your Demo?



Troy: No, same as my Specialized.



Ben: What bar width and stem length do you run?



Troy: I run a 50-centimeter Renthal stem with 38-mil’ rise, 740-millimeter-width bars.



Ben: Do you know how much the bike weighs?



Troy: No, I don’t. I think it’d probably be about 16 or 16.3 kilos – in between there.



Ben: Is bike weight important?



Troy: I think Bike weight is a little bit important, especially for a rider like me. Being so light, you really don’t want a heavy bike. But also, going too lightweight, it won’t be very stable at the same time.



Ben: Do you run any spacers under the stem?



Troy: Yeah, I’ve been playing around with it, but it’s been hard to get the perfect height for every track. I’ve been going five mils’ up or down here or there at different tracks. I wouldn’t say anything is set in stone, but we are getting there.





Brosnan says Canyon's MX Link rear suspension delivers more traction. Brosnan says Canyon's MX Link rear suspension delivers more traction.







Ben: Do you run air or coil suspension?



Troy: I’m running coil suspension front and back. We’re trying a few different things with our suspension tech this year - and we got Nigel (who is Stevie Smith’s old mechanic). He is fully doing all of our suspension and making it all custom and pretty nice, so it’s been good.



Ben: Same air pressures?



Troy: Not really. It’s a bit different with the Mavic wheels and Maxxis tires. I’ve gone down in pressure from whatI was running previously, and I’ve found a bit more traction - and a bit wider rim and a bit wider tire is helping a lot. It’s a bit different, but there are no set pressures yet, this year.

Coil-sprung RockShox on both ends Coil-sprung RockShox on both ends





Ben: What chainring sizes?



Troy: We got a 36 on this, with a normal SRAM seven-speed cassette on the back



Ben: What pedals do you run?



Troy: I run HT pedals - the X2 models.





Stock SRAM, seven-speed drivetrain Stock SRAM, seven-speed drivetrain Rounded shift lever, with a rubber pad. Rounded shift lever, with a rubber pad.





Ben: Do you have a specific chain guide that you run?



Troy: We got the e*thirteen - it’s the LG1, so it’s lightweight, but it still stops rocks from breaking your chain or chainring.





Brosnan has used HT pedals since his days with Gwin. Brosnan has used HT pedals since his days with Gwin.



Ben: Tire choices?



Troy: I’m not sure yet. I’ve been running the Maxxis Minion front and Maxxis Minion on the rear right now. It feels pretty good, but I’m kind of still swapping in between the two and trying different ones on the front and the rear, and seeing what is going to be the best for the tracks overseas, as well as for the tracks over here.



Ben: Do you run rubes or tubeless?



Troy: I run tubeless.



Ben: Have you worked out specific pressures yet?



Troy: I’ve been going a bit lower, so here, I’ve got 25 and 29. It’s a pretty rocky here and a bit loose, so I’m trying not to ding my rims and not get flat tires as well.



Ben: And, what wheels are you running?



Troy: I was running DT Swiss, and now I’m on the Mavic DeeMax wheels





Troy says his Mavic wheels and Maxxis tires are both wider than he used on his Specialized last season. Troy says his Mavic wheels and Maxxis tires are both wider than he used on his Specialized last season.





Ben: How much time have you had on the new Canyon?



Troy: Yeah, I’ve had a while actually. I’ve been kind of doing a little sneaky testing before the year started. I’ve been on it for a solid month of testing. It’s been pretty good, and I feel pretty comfortable on it.



Ben: What sort of stuff have you been riding to get your base settings?



Troy: Definitely the stuff at home, like my local tracks. The downhills there, I know so well - I know the tracks rock by rock, and it’s really easy to get the bike dialed in - and that’s what you have to focus on, rather than learning a new track.





SRAM Guide levers... SRAM Guide levers... ...Paired with Code brake calipers. ...Paired with Code brake calipers.