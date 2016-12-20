VIDEOS

The Tuesday Tune Ep 8: Why We're Riding Telescopic Forks - Video

Dec 20, 2016
by Vorsprung Suspension  
The Tuesday Tune 8 - Why We're Riding Telescopic Forks

by VorsprungSuspension
For over 100 years, telescopic suspension forks have adorned the front end of motorcycles - and more recently, mountain bikes. For just as long, alternative systems have been proposed, built, tested, sold and usually also abandoned. Most of these alternatives have been some form of linkage fork, using short links, swingarms and pivots just like the rear suspension of your bike. These have invariably been touted as solving problems that telescopic forks have always found it difficult to address, the most notable of which is brake dive - so how did it come to be that we're almost all still riding telescopic forks in spite of their accepted shortcomings?

After all, if you could remove brake dive from the equation as a variable, it should be much easier to find spring and damping rates that allow for better bump absorption and traction since the need to compromise on sensitivity in order to support the fork under hard braking is eliminated.

This is a more complex question than it may first appear. After all, nobody is using telescopic forks for the rear suspension - that idea died with the old Manitou frames. Why is it that we can easily accept linkages as a viable system for minimizing unnecessary motion of the rear suspension under acceleration/braking, but not for the front? What is it that linkage forks are yet to get right in order to achieve the level of performance and commercial success that their respective engineers always thought possible?

We suggest that the answer lies in two related aspects: the steering axis's relationship with axle path and the number of design variables. This week's Tuesday Tune is about understanding how telescopic forks came to dominate the market in spite of their widely known and inherent compromises in performance.

Note: there won't be a Tuesday Tune video next week due to the holiday break. We'll be back in a couple of weeks to bring you more tech ramblings!

89 Comments

  • + 42
 Steve, your hair looks much better this week.
[Reply]
  • + 140
 It's because this week coincided with my monthly shower.
[Reply]
  • + 8
 @VorsprungSuspension: Come on Steve, don't sell yourself short. Some viewers are looking to you for fashion cues!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Hair game strong this week, but no star wipe Steve?

Interesting topic though, thanks for this series and merry christmas.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 a dream job is anywhere that company branded hoodies are the daily option
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @gramboh: AH CRAP! Knew I forgot something.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @VorsprungSuspension: Good to know they're taking care of you. Last week you seemed uh, tired... I was worried there'd be a Rockshox banner and a guy with a sword forcing you read a statement denouncing Fox. OR maybe the other way around :-) You know a general reason telescopic forks will be around for quite a while is due to the Lindy effect.
[Reply]
  • + 13
 im surprised you didnt talk about the Cannondale Lefty? its bearings instead of bushings, regarding the stiction and all. I have used a Lefty and its a revelation.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Only issue with leftys is the bearing migration, which is a bit annoying but not a huge deal to reset.
[Reply]
  • + 28
 The Lefty is a pretty good fork/strut/chopstick/whatever but for all intents and purposes it is still a telescopic fork and doesn't address any fundamental/inherent issues of traditional telescopic forks other than reduced friction under bending loads.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @VorsprungSuspension: Linkage forks have a metric ton of problems in my opinion, just a bridge girder hanging off the front for one, all the linkage mass for another. I think an inverted telescopic fork is ideal, but obviously nothing's perfect.
[Reply]
  • + 7
 @Kramz: inverted telescopic forks on mountain bikes don't require enough longitudinal stiffness to make them (incidentally) torsionally stiff though, and the stanchion/dropouts usually weigh more than cast magnesium lowers anyway. Carbon fibre structures are much more feasible with linkage forks than telescopics as well, meaning the potential to bring weight down to comparable levels is becoming realistic. The Motion France fork claims to be 1850g - a 27.5" Pike is 1861g, so they're very much competitive there.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @VorsprungSuspension: Yeah, watched the demonstration video, and it honestly looks pretty good.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @dutchct: this was pretty much cured in later versions, but yes the early versions it was a regular chore to reset the bearing stacks
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @VorsprungSuspension: AMP fork was interesting ride, as was Girvin's linkage fork - the only two I got some proper trail time on 'back in the day'.

never owned a UD telescopic though friends raved about their Dorado and Shiver, and complimented the handling in the chunder where the more flexible structure helped hold chosen lines, and the small bump sensitivity from the always relubricated seal package
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @VorsprungSuspension: Do you work on Lefty's?

For a while back in the 90's I put a Noleen Girvin Vector on a KHS Yamaha. Wonder if it would still suck if fitted with one of today's air cans?
[Reply]
  • + 5
 You're all fools and not thinking of the bigger picture.... the reason we are using telescopic forks is because of the bike design we all currently ride.... however, if everyone was to realise the brilliance of the almighty recumbent we could have swing arm set ups front and back easily and lose the telescopic forks. Damn, I'm so brilliant it hurts.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 It says there's less static friction than a telescopic fork. As long as it's super good I guess, it sure looks pretty good, except for maybe using leaf springs. Only one way to find out.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Kramz: Nothing wrong with leaf springs if packaging allows for it. Their spring system looks SUPER clean actually.

@hampsteadbandit I owned a Shiver back in the day, didn't really like its flex characteristics compared to 40s, but for its time it certainly was the most sensitive fork around. Wouldn't have hurt to have some bottom out bumpers in there though, every time it bottomed it sounded like a car crash.

@XCMark unfortunately we don't work on Leftys.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @VorsprungSuspension:

Shiver DC and Shiver SC were somewhat ahead of their time? but with some undercooked engineering...they did last forever like most Marzocchi though Smile

I saw a Marzocchi RAC once in Cycle Surgery, Spitalfields, London. Strapped to a store wall for several years with its red carbon fibre crown. Ever ride one? Or work on one?

ep1.pinkbike.org/p5pb9350497/p5pb9350497.jpg

re. 40's I got the first year 40's strapped to the front of a Mythic (Banshee) Scream they hooked me up with in the UK.

Great FR fork because you could point it down a chute full of garbage and it would let you barge on through = hugely confidence inspiring for going 'off piste' but perhaps a little stiff on some of the off-camber wooded DH trails common to the S-East of UK

I am right in thinking the later 40's became more "refined" in terms of handling i.e. flexure across chassis?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 There's a pretty interesting explanation of fork offset, trail and its effect on handling here:


www.bikeradar.com/mtb/gear/article/pushing-the-limits-of-fork-offset-an-experiment-45343
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @bigtim: Imagine the terror of a recumbent mountain bike :o
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Kramz: Took a look at their video now, seemed to chatter like crazy.
Seems to only have a lockout but no dampner..
[Reply]
  • + 7
 Why not build a brake sensor and fork control system that adjusts the fork on the fly for brake dive? It could even be done fully mechanically, simply send your front brake fluid to the fork internals to adjust fork thingys.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 What happens if you hit a bump while braking?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @AMGoran: The same thing that happens now, the fork is not as plush and tuned for brake diving. It's when your not braking that the fork is different.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Rasterman that's actually been done in the past on various motorbikes. First they tried firming up the compression damping to resist the dive, but that made them even harsher, so then they tried doing the opposite and opening the compression up to reduce the harshness, which wasn't really beneficial either since it exaggerated the dive...
[Reply]
  • + 10
 I'll use anything as long as it's Kashima...
[Reply]
  • + 17
 I have a Kashima bridge for sale, keen? Smile
[Reply]
  • + 10
 I have a kashima jumper for sale. No, wait.... It's actually cashmere.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @VorsprungSuspension: who cares about bridges. Just make those fancy teeth grills with kashima coating. It's so stupid it might sell
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Because they are simple. They have tried with motorcycles many a time. My favorite is the Biota Tesi. In the end, it's hard to beat the classic telescopic fork. www.cycleworld.com/2015/03/23/history-simplicity-and-effectiveness-of-motorcycle-telescopic-fork-tech-editor-kevin-cameron?image=3
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Bimota *
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Agreed - telescopics reduce the number of variables involved in the design, which counts for a lot.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 How about the Britten?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @jaame: Also a sweet bike, and a very cool story behind it.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Simple is also why I prefer a single pivot or horst rear suspension to the mini-link designs (VPP, DW, etc). It's just... simpler and more predictable in how it rides in all scenarios. They just plain work and don't have much weirdness built into them.

Notice how the "better" mini-link designs are becoming simpler with less exaggerated leverage curves like the early Santa Cruz VPP. Remember how they were absolutely brilliant in certain ways, but totally sucked in others, such as crazy pedal feedback? Also notice how DW's Split Pivot is a more loved design right now (Evil, Devinci) than his more complicated DW Link, even though he swears the Splitter is less advanced and a lower shelf product. There's also reliability and durability - simpler always winds in these scenarios. Many single pivot-ish bikes have impressive stiffness and bearing durability these days.

Simple for the win.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 @JustinVP: While I agree with the sentiment, the examples you're giving are equally complex - there are just as many pivots and "bars" of the linkage in Split Pivot, Horst link, DW-link and VPP.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @VorsprungSuspension: That's an interesting point. I would think in practice there are fewer variables designing and setting up a horst or single pivot (isn't Split Pivot just a single pivot with concentric rear axle pivot?). There's S curves on the shock rate and wheel path for some DW and VPP. The designs closer to single pivot feel more consistent to me when set up with different shocks, different sag, and ridden on varying terrain such as tech climbing. Sample size of about 20 bikes that I've got meaningful time on, so might just be my experience.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @JustinVP @VorsprungSuspension All of them are essentially 4bar linkages, the 'chainstay bar' on horst and the lower linkage on vpp/DW basicaly represent the same section of a 4 bar. So in reality theres either some variation of a 4bar linkage or its single pivot.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @warbird971: which is why, in my opinion, the whole patenting thing is one big con.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 The telescopic fork is gonna be hard to beat these days. But eventually something will come along that works and looks right. The Motion France forks are pretty cool but bulky. The Lauf forks are even closer to what would probably be widely accepted. But they currently only make XC and trail forks.
[Reply]
  • + 10
 The Lauf forks are a cool concept for XC racing, but they're completely undamped and lack bottom out control (ie anything to definitively stop the axle motion). As a result, they aren't a suitable design for anything long travel.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @VorsprungSuspension: Funny you mention that, as it brings up a question I've always wondered about for those forks: would those problems, in your opinion, be solvable with a shock absorber? After all, leaf springs & shock absorbers have been used on cars for 100 years.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @groghunter: you could, but then you most or all of the advantage of that design, which is simplicity and lack of moving parts. Eventually you just end up making it a telescopic anyway!
[Reply]
  • + 4
 I have to disagree about the linear axle path of telescopic forks being a good thing, it is actually the worst, most compromising characteristic, that has forced designers lately to create ridiculously slacked out head angles for avg trail bikes to obviously aid only steep dh performance but handle crap on every other situation. A clever axle path, more inline with what happens at the rear, with a moderate head angle is a better solution for all-round performance, even on steep descents. But of course we then enter the world of all the other variables you mention. Life is a compromise!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Another example of how mountain biking really became a life-style and perhaps even fashion style activity. Self-centered super tiny community without any major global impact who thinks that most of progression has always been made from within this industry, though it's true that many great ideas and innovations really came from here.

MTB only used what was already standard in moto industry. Telies had been poor industry standard long before some MTB has happened to exist and instead of proper development of various alternatives it just sticked to telies while justifying it with years long marketing work.
Just go through Tony Foale's book, or study Norman Hossack's design, or Valentino Ribi's suspension for Honda RC125M and then try to re-examine why telies are still standard in MTB. With qualities of today shock dampers, suspension knowledge and experience it's time to get into linkage forks and make the two approached find their users.

But yes, it's easier to introduce another nano-narrow 1xZilion drivetrain standard for just yet-to-come ground braking 147+eˇ3/4 x 8mm hub axle standard that will once forever solve all troubles that bother this sport.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I don't understand what you're saying. While dirt bikes occasionally flirt with linkage forks, they continually return to telescopic designs. If mtb does take it's cues from moto, then we should probably not bother to go through the linkage fork experiment. Are there pluses? Sure. But in the end, a refinement of a telescopic design does 95% of what you want at 5% of the cost.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @tsheep: once you get into really long travel stuff like the 12" forks on MX bikes, telescopics provide a really big advantage in terms of packaging. In order to have a trailing-link design (necessary for anti-dive and a linear axle path parallel to steering axis) it's pretty hard to get a lot of travel out of it without having links running into the rest of the bike.

@fluider the advantages of linkage forks are fairly well known throughout the suspension world - the problem is that everything needs to be as good an overall package as it can. Having better anti-dive characteristics doesn't count for much if you make something else worse at the same time, and that's why designers have found it so difficult to find commercial success - most if not all of those systems have some fatal flaw (often something solvable too) that has sunk the ship. For example, the Ribi forks just cost too much to make at the time, although I think that layout is where the real potential lies. The Hossack design requires frame integration and is relatively heavy, which doesn't fly in the MTB world.

Part of the problem is that the MTB industry just isn't very highly paid in general, and development resources are very spread out across many small companies. Even guys like SRAM or Fox are pissing in the ocean compared to Honda. You don't find many people in this industry that have decades of experience with suspension/chassis design and a sufficient understanding of the physics involved, with sufficient funds behind them to actually develop something like that, make it a better overall package than any of the telescopics already out there, then bring it to market and convince enough people to buy it. I personally think the Motion France fork is the closest we've seen so far, but then they have riveted bushing pivots and an apparently non-serviceable damper unit with no compression adjustability, so anything that does go wrong - and things will go wrong - isn't easily reparable or serviceable. It's also very, very expensive, and asking people to take a financial gamble that big on something you know you can't fix is a pretty tough sell.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @VorsprungSuspension: You're right that it really is difficult to design linkage fork that outperforms telefork in some qualities and in other qualities it's at least as good as telefork. I myself have gone through like 30 various layouts of linkage fork and ended up in fine tuning girder style layout and Ribi style layout. Disadvantage of linkage forks like you said is they provide something really good but in something else they bring in troubles to be solved. Telefork is the least trouble maker, requires smallest operational space and it's easily understandable, those are its biggest traits. People even love the simple look of two stanchions.

I think there is enough educated and skilled people in MTB industry who can make valid R&D for linkage forks, and even smaller frame brands do use their own test labs. FOX must have pretty big experience data at hand from testing their dampers on various ATV vehicles. Jesus, the kinematics is well known for over 50 years! You just need to extensively test various layouts and settings.

I think Motion France fork is not the closest because it's short travel, it uses proprietary damper, it's gonna be expensive and in fact it is pro-dive in up-to-SAG point.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @VorsprungSuspension: Forgot to comment the steering axis and axle path. I think the parallelism of axle path and steering axis is mostly an old metal-jacket-habbit and having the axle path more vertical seems to be advantageous. Just look at modern geometries. Bigger wheel 27.5" or 29" makes for steeper impact angles which should be compensated for by lower spring/damping rates, in terms of geometry, IMO. But the steering axis get even slacker. This results in front wheel rather rolling over the obstacle than making the telefork go into its travel.
And it seems that vast majority of riders really don't mind it.
With linkage fork you can have very steep axle path that maintains wheelbase and increases trail when going into its travel. Telefork must lower its head angle to increase trail and this is used in todays geometries to compensate for the disadvantage of telefork, the decrease of trail while going into travel.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I am pretty excited about the Motion-France fork. It looks really promising, but it doesn't seem like it is getting much ground swell. I'd really like to see it succeed. Braking with no consequences plus the ability to dampen. Sign me up. Plus the MSRP is pretty close to a fox 36.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 The USE anti-dive telescopic linkage fork with Englund cartridge was light and worked really well, can't believe why it hasn't been mated with Leftys rectangular stanchions...

Probably because it is old non-patentable motorcycle technology, although I am continuously surprised what general principles used in a microscopicalky different way the US patent office will grant a patent on...
"Hey, we have this motorcycle with an anti-brakedive fork, we just dismounted the engine, can we patent it?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 There was no need for the rectangular stanchions on that, it had the scissor link that kept everything aligned. The problem with that design was the axle path was a bit whack and didn't follow the steering axis. Never got to ride one unfortunately but having an anti-dive characteristic alone also doesn't guarantee that it's actually better under brakes. What happens if you have so much anti-dive that it actually extends? What happens if you have exactly 100% anti-dive and the front end doesn't move but the rear end rises due to the forward weight shift? What happens if that anti-squat rate varies in a particular way, does that make it more harsh or less? What if the damper isn't low enough friction, or isn't reliable, or blah blah... there are a ton of variables involved!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Sidebar. So why are we all using telescoping tube designs for our dropper posts? I have often thought that someone could develop a linkage somewhat like the old cane creek suspension post. The climbing position could be higher, but also slightly forward.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I'm visualizing a "gravity nut-chopper"
[Reply]
  • + 1
 But I do like your idea...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Packaging and simplicity really - we already have a seatpost telescoping into the seat tube, so it involves zero frame redesign to just stuff another telescoping tube inside that (unless you want to do it a bit more efficiently like the 8pins one).
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Thanks so much for posting the video. This is a topic I've been interested in for some time. As I see Dave Weagle crank out more and more amazing rear linkage designs, I've wondered why we can't do something better up front. While I appreciate the reasonings you provided, hearing that the main thing going for telescopic forks is that they have more r&d is not really a satisfying reasoning. You mention axle path but don't really go into what standards could be provided to ensure that any and all linkage forks could provide predictable rides - this just seems like basic engineering rather than a deal breaker. And you mention weight, but then I look to the German:A kilo, a modern AMP design with the same beautiful simplistic ability to swap out the shock (a standard rear shock) if a different ride quality is desired. And from what I've read about the U.S.E. SUB fork was that it rode great, it just needed better dampening and internals - it should have just used Lefty internals. Seems Dave Weagle could create something pretty amazing.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 The thing is that there are no standards for linkage forks, that's kind of the point - they can have pretty much any axle path imaginable. Telescopics are bound to dead linear axle paths by design. The German Answer forks don't have a remotely linear axle path, nor do they have what I would personally consider an idealised anti-dive curve - theirs would make things pretty harsh IMO. They're also 1500g for a 100mm fork. www.bikerumor.com/2016/09/07/eb16-germana-reworks-kilo-updated-longer-linkage-fork

The USE forks had a whack axle path too - it was kind of C shaped and created a substantial reduction in steering trail. This is precisely the sort of detail that, when overlooked, sinks a whole design. Telescopics all have dive issues for sure, but being rather overdeveloped in a lot of ways to try to compensate for that has meant that they are, at the moment, still the most viable option overall.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I bet a linkage fork would be cool for a hardtail. You could make a really long travel fork that stays slack as it compresses.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 i like the vid. I have often said to my mates how most people rip on single pivot bikes yet all most front forks do is telescope.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 You're not dealing with pedaling forces on the front(or at least, not nearly to the same level as the rear does.)

But SPs are great these days. The biggest challenge they faced was dealing the with the multiple chainlines that 2x & 3x drivetrains cause. But with the rise of 1x, now they can all place the main pivot at an ideal location for one chainring, which solves most of their pedaling issues.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 fascinating, nice work. you are a true and honest suspension guru professional GEEK to the max! i'm buying the Pike hop up kit...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Why not try highly crosslinked UHMWPE bushings and stanchion coatings. Many potential hurdles, but could potentially combat binding issues very effectively if done correctly. Worked for the hip replacement industry, so why not the suspension world.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I haven't made any measuring, but braking dive & bigger bushing friction works good together... When you brake there is greater friction i.s. more compression damping. As soon as brakes are released, additional damping force vanish and there is no such damping force in rebound cycle, because there is no braking friction under the wheel.

...biggest problem of todays bikes is, that time to ride them is not included in price.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I would be up to try linkage forks. I think it's has the potential to be great. But definitely not as good looking as a telescoping fork.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 No linkage forks except the old AMP B1 and Girvin linkage forks have ever looked like anything other than a massive dogs breakfast (see Whyte bikes PRST-1 and BMW telelever bikes) and nobady wants those hanging off the front of their bike.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Trust me, as soon as Hart or Gwin start running linkage forks, everyone will think they are good looking...
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I had a whyte prst 1 in the past....brilliant bike good execution just always felt bloody weird...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Someone mentioned the BMW Telelever front sus. That's something that could actually work well for an MTB with respect to weight, complexity, performance etc,. and the anti-dive could be big DH.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 I'll keep my Flextem thanks!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Amp and Girvin forks ftw.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I feel like there is someone behind the camera trying to make you laugh.

What do you think about the Lauf Fork @VorsprungSuspension? It seems to be quite popular-ish
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Smile
youtu.be/OUsl-qb138A?t=8m20s
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I think the Lauf fork is a pretty neat idea for XC racing and the like. It isn't a lot of use for long travel applications though, lacking any kind of damping or adjustability. One of those products that suits a particular niche very well, but not useful at all for other applications.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 My bos devilles and idylles seem pretty simple in function but they just seem to work, and work well.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 and then you need a spare part...
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Everyone knows we all ride telescopic forks because Illuminati.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 That fox 34 upgrade from Vorsprung has come clise to eliminating brake dive.

I ride my fork stiff so I feel like Gwin... without his abilities that is????????

Tks Steve!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yeah it's geeky, I want to see that Motion fork succeed. Maybe Euro ebikers can foot the costs. Good luck to them.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @vorsprungsuspension I just noticed that Tuesday tune 6 was never posted to pinkbike. Only on your blog
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Oh the axle path of those Girvins... Interesting ramble nonetheless!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Telescopic forks look good.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 I rode a Pro Flex!! That was a bad ass bike back in the day!!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



