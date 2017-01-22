PINKBIKE TECH

Good News on Hope Tech’s HB.211 Trail Bike and Carbon Handlebar - Core Bike Show 2017

Jan 22, 2017
by Ross Bell  
Hope Tech

Hope caused quite the stir with the unveiling of their in-house designed and manufactured prototype HB.211 trail bike early last year. Since then, the project has gathered momentum. New new molds have being machined and serial production is on the horizon. In addition to the latest news on the HB.211, we also got the inside story on Hope's upcoming carbon handlebars.

Hope Tech
The HB.211 is aiming high in the marketplace with low volume numbers and only top-spec, full build options with tops specs.

Hope's long-awaited trail bike will be built at their factory in low volumes (around four units per week) and to start, will only be available in medium and large sizes. A size small will be coming into production at a later date (the moulds are currently being machined at the factory). There will be no frame-only option, with full builds decked out in high-end spec, and kitted out with either Öhlins or Fox suspension. Prices were not finalized, but the HB.211 will be aimed to compete with the likes of Specialized and Santa Cruz. As of yet, there are no concrete dates for availability, but come Eurobike, Hope aims to be close to that mark.

Hope Tech
No final specifications have been confirmed, but expect the final builds to offer Ohlins or Fox suspension. The medium-sized bike with a coil shock tips the scales around the 30-pound mark.
Hope Tech
Every part of the frame is machined in house at Barnoldswick, from the CNC-machined aluminum rear triangle, right down to the plastic cable routing ports.

Producing aluminum handlebars left Hope with no option but to use Far Eastern manufacturing, so Hope instead turned to carbon fiber, which meant that they could keep the production at their factory in the UK. Hand in hand with the HB.211, Hope learned valuable experience laying up carbon fiber, which led to the possibility to produce the bars in-house. Presently Hope is manufacturing the bars, with an emphasis on speeding up production, intimating that current rates are putting a strain on the bar's economic viability.

Hope Tech
Handlebars are now in their final production form, with Hope now working on streamlining production times before going to market.
Hope Tech
Experience gained from the HB.211 project has been utilized to create the handlebar molds and layup process.

Hope Tech
The wider 'bulbous' area in the center of the bars extends beyond the clamping area - something which Hope says, offers up a significantly stronger handlebar. If you fancy getting your hands on a set, Hope projects a late spring release.

Hope's carbon bars will be offered at 780 mm in width and initially, only in a 20 mm rise. But, depending upon demand, Hope are keeping a flexible approach. They have a possible advantage over rivals, with their ability to machine their own molds and manufacture under the same roof. As for availability, you’ll be able to get your hands on Hope's new bars in late spring of 2017.

25 Comments

  • + 12
 I Hope I can afford that bike.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I doubt I will, but Hope springs eternal.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 I think this is the first full suspension carbon bike to be made in a country with some legitimate environmental regulations--I love hope tech.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Man, Hope makes some sick stuff no matter what part of the bike you're looking at... And now they have the bike to go with it.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 If I won the lottery, I'm sure I'll buy one of these.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Lovely looking bike but that rear end looks like it will be a pain in the arse to clean
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Want! But in aluminium please...and with an easier to get serviced fox or rs coil.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 wait a carbon/aluminum bike that isn't made in China, Taiwan or Vietnam?
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Is that a 650b Ohlins fork?!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 This is definitely going on my "next bike"list!!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Can I just have a coil shock on my downhill bike and an air shock on my trail bike please? Cheers.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Sure it is not the average "looks like a session" bike with this Ohlins bling
[Reply]
  • + 1
 New bars just in time for the new bike.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Sorry, I see fox shock is an option. Thumbs up!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 More plastic.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 soooooo cant wait for these bars..
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Why not just start at 800? I have shorter reach than most my height and love deity 787 and i run palms on ends.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 What a bike.! I believe I will not be able to afford to buy one of these
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Bank loans are a thing, also, you have two kidneys but only need one to live.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Looks like a $10,000 top tier build.
[Reply]
  • - 2
 such a nice trail bike but no water bottle mount FAIL!!! in my book,s . not everyone rides with a back pack or a dufflebag size fanny pack with a bladder stuffed in it .
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Certain bikes require certain items...like the race face stash bib/shirt.
Are theure any kidney belt-moto style h20 holders out there? Basically a slim, undercover fanny pk
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Ohlins for me ta!
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Instant pimp status no matter how you ride......
[Reply]
