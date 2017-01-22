Good News on Hope Tech’s HB.211 Trail Bike and Carbon Handlebar - Core Bike Show 2017







Hope caused quite the stir with the unveiling of their in-house designed and manufactured prototype HB.211 trail bike early last year. Since then, the project has gathered momentum. New new molds have being machined and serial production is on the horizon. In addition to the latest news on the HB.211, we also got the inside story on Hope's upcoming carbon handlebars.





Hope's long-awaited trail bike will be built at their factory in low volumes (around four units per week) and to start, will only be available in medium and large sizes. A size small will be coming into production at a later date (the moulds are currently being machined at the factory). There will be no frame-only option, with full builds decked out in high-end spec, and kitted out with either Öhlins or Fox suspension. Prices were not finalized, but the HB.211 will be aimed to compete with the likes of Specialized and Santa Cruz. As of yet, there are no concrete dates for availability, but come Eurobike, Hope aims to be close to that mark.





Producing aluminum handlebars left Hope with no option but to use Far Eastern manufacturing, so Hope instead turned to carbon fiber, which meant that they could keep the production at their factory in the UK. Hand in hand with the HB.211, Hope learned valuable experience laying up carbon fiber, which led to the possibility to produce the bars in-house. Presently Hope is manufacturing the bars, with an emphasis on speeding up production, intimating that current rates are putting a strain on the bar's economic viability.





Hope's carbon bars will be offered at 780 mm in width and initially, only in a 20 mm rise. But, depending upon demand, Hope are keeping a flexible approach. They have a possible advantage over rivals, with their ability to machine their own molds and manufacture under the same roof. As for availability, you’ll be able to get your hands on Hope's new bars in late spring of 2017.



