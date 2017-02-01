UT 42: Woodward Weekend Getaway with The Rise - Video

For this Episode of our Unexpected Thursday series, the boys escaped the Canadian winter by heading to Woodward East for the weekend. Riders are Jeremy Menduni, Simon Leclerc and last but not least, Matt Macduff is back! Due to the weather, it wasn't possible to ride the outdoor parks, but the crew still made the best of it and stacked a bunch of dope clips indoors. Once again, huge thanks to everyone at Woodward for hooking us up with such a good weekend, and we're beyond stoked to see Matt back on his bike!