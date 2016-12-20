Vee Tire Debuts Rail Tracker and T-Fatty Plus Tires for 2017

Vee Tire's Rail Tracker duplicates their most popular XC and cyclocross tread.
Vee's T-Fatty has a more aggressive blocks, and a fast-rolling center ridge.
Vee Tire Co. has announced the release of two new Plus-sized tires in the dominant, 2.8-inch size: the Rail Tracker and the T-Fatty. Both are 2017 releases and both are derivatives of their best selling cross country tires. The Rail Tracker is a smoother, lighter weight design, while the T-Fatty has a more aggressive tread pattern.
Rail Tracker
As part of their new 2017 line, Vee Tire Co. has taken their most popular cross-country tread and applied it to a Plus size tire, making this is their lightest tire in the category, at 800 grams. “The Rail Tracker Plus Size tire features our fast rolling Silica Compound for perfect grip on dry trails and gravel, and with our Synthesis Sidewall, you can run these at a very low air pressure without worrying about damage to the tire.”
The Rail Tracker is available in 27.5x2.8 and is tubeless ready. For more spec and photos, visit Vee Rail Tracker
.
T-Fatty
Vee Tire Co's best-selling MTB design is now a Plus size tire. With Cyclocross roots, the T-Fatty is marketed as an ideal compromise between speed and traction. “The T-Fatty features a strong center line for fast rolling and excellent braking performance - plus, the multi-purpose rubber compound and 72 TPI casing construction means constant grip, great mileage, and the ability for heavy duty use in blocked areas.”
The T-Fatty is available in 29x3.0, 27.5x3.0, 27.5x2.8, and 26x3.0. For more spec and photos, visit Vee T-Fatty
.
About Vee Tire Co.
With over thirty years in the industry, Vee Tire Co. prides themselves on offering specialty and major bicycle markets a premium tire and tire products at an affordable price. With the resources of its parent company, Vee Rubber, in the bicycle, motorcycle, and car industries, Vee Tire Co. possesses a unique engineering advantage it uses to push the boundaries of traditional tires on the market today.
For more information on VeeTire Co, visit their website.
$30 for 2 690gram tubeless 27.5 x 2.35 tires shipped to the house is a deal. Thanks Ebay.
There is a new Plus version of the Bulldozer model, available in 120TPI Silica though again no 3.25 width EXCEPT in a 29 Plus size.
I assume they're eliminating the 3.25 x 650B width option because aside from Rocky Mountain and Specialized, no brands have designed their Plus frames to clear such tires, and those brands spec Maxxis or their own brand tires so the sales they hoped for just aren't there. I myself think the Specialized plus tires are shit so I replaced the ones that came with my Fuse with Vee Trax Fatty 3.25s. Used the bike and tires exclusively for five months and got zero punctures that ended a ride, and only minor sidewall scuffing to be seen, and I ride a LOT of rocky trails which have cut Hutchinson, Schwalbe, Continental and Panaracer tires under me before.
