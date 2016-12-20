PRESS RELEASES

Vee Tire Debuts Rail Tracker and T-Fatty Plus Tires for 2017

Dec 20, 2016
by VeeTireCo  
All-New Rail Tracker Plus tire
Vee Tire's Rail Tracker duplicates their most popular XC and cyclocross tread.
All-New T-Fatty Plus Tire.
Vee's T-Fatty has a more aggressive blocks, and a fast-rolling center ridge.

Vee Tire Co. has announced the release of two new Plus-sized tires in the dominant, 2.8-inch size: the Rail Tracker and the T-Fatty. Both are 2017 releases and both are derivatives of their best selling cross country tires. The Rail Tracker is a smoother, lighter weight design, while the T-Fatty has a more aggressive tread pattern.

Rail Tracker

As part of their new 2017 line, Vee Tire Co. has taken their most popular cross-country tread and applied it to a Plus size tire, making this is their lightest tire in the category, at 800 grams.

“The Rail Tracker Plus Size tire features our fast rolling Silica Compound for perfect grip on dry trails and gravel, and with our Synthesis Sidewall, you can run these at a very low air pressure without worrying about damage to the tire.”

The Rail Tracker is available in 27.5x2.8 and is tubeless ready. For more spec and photos, visit Vee Rail Tracker.


Rail Tracker Tech Info
T-Fatty

Vee Tire Co's best-selling MTB design is now a Plus size tire. With Cyclocross roots, the T-Fatty is marketed as an ideal compromise between speed and traction.

“The T-Fatty features a strong center line for fast rolling and excellent braking performance - plus, the multi-purpose rubber compound and 72 TPI casing construction means constant grip, great mileage, and the ability for heavy duty use in blocked areas.”

The T-Fatty is available in 29x3.0, 27.5x3.0, 27.5x2.8, and 26x3.0. For more spec and photos, visit Vee T-Fatty .


T-Fatty Tech Info


About Vee Tire Co.

With over thirty years in the industry, Vee Tire Co. prides themselves on offering specialty and major bicycle markets a premium tire and tire products at an affordable price. With the resources of its parent company, Vee Rubber, in the bicycle, motorcycle, and car industries, Vee Tire Co. possesses a unique engineering advantage it uses to push the boundaries of traditional tires on the market today.

For more information on VeeTire Co, visit their website. / @VeeTireCoUK
22 Comments

  • + 10
 Vee tires, as you can kinda tell from just looking at them, are literally plastic. Tried them once, never again.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I prefer to make my tyres out of Lego bricks, much more corner grip than Vee Wink
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Tires have changed completely. Have some of the best stuff around coming out soon. Dual compounds with 3 different side walls. What Tire are you running??? I'll tell you a Vee Tire that will be better.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I use a Vee gravel grinder on the rear. I love it in the sand. I can get lose and throw roost. I can hold a line and thread a needle. Every tire has its place. You just have to be smart enough to chose the right tool for the job at hand.
$30 for 2 690gram tubeless 27.5 x 2.35 tires shipped to the house is a deal. Thanks Ebay.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 The Trax Fatty is a scam. I have the 26 x "3.0" model, and on a decently wide rim (38mm internal), it measures 2.4" tread and 2.7" casing. Terrible tread to casing width ratio, and no where near the advertised dimension.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 only decent + tires out right now is the DHF.... otherwise theres far better options in 2.6 and they work just as well on the wheels too
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Vee tires are dangerously slippery. I was tricked into buying some because of the ridiculously low Price. They've almost killed me several times. Never again.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 What did change on the T-Fatty ? Apart from the name I mean (it was called Trax Fatty last year). The tread looks identical to my current 29+ tires.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 The T-fatty replaces the Trax Fatty, eliminates the 82mm / 3.25 width option, the silica rubber option, and also the 120TPI casing.

There is a new Plus version of the Bulldozer model, available in 120TPI Silica though again no 3.25 width EXCEPT in a 29 Plus size.

I assume they're eliminating the 3.25 x 650B width option because aside from Rocky Mountain and Specialized, no brands have designed their Plus frames to clear such tires, and those brands spec Maxxis or their own brand tires so the sales they hoped for just aren't there. I myself think the Specialized plus tires are shit so I replaced the ones that came with my Fuse with Vee Trax Fatty 3.25s. Used the bike and tires exclusively for five months and got zero punctures that ended a ride, and only minor sidewall scuffing to be seen, and I ride a LOT of rocky trails which have cut Hutchinson, Schwalbe, Continental and Panaracer tires under me before.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @deeeight: Thanks for the clarification !
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Rode Vee fat bike tires once...garbage.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Is that a Kenda Nevegal?!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 26 ain't thin.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I rode a Vee once. For one ride. Never again.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 I rode a Ebike once. Never again.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I think they roll fast with a Durable sidewall, some of my favorites!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Those look good, aggressive, but low rolling resistance.
[Reply]
  • - 1
 These tires suck! Plus tires ive tried that are good for riding hard on trail are DHF, DHRs and Nobby Nics. The Recons are good but mostly hard and dry conditions.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 $50 msrp aint bad.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Does this mean reasonable priced + tires?
[Reply]
  • - 1
 I'm more worried about my rim cracking then the tire getting damaged tbh.
[Reply]
  • - 2
 Cool, two tires I will absolutely never spend money on.
[Reply]

