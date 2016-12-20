Vee Tire Debuts Rail Tracker and T-Fatty Plus Tires for 2017

Vee Tire's Rail Tracker duplicates their most popular XC and cyclocross tread. Vee Tire's Rail Tracker duplicates their most popular XC and cyclocross tread. Vee's T-Fatty has a more aggressive blocks, and a fast-rolling center ridge. Vee's T-Fatty has a more aggressive blocks, and a fast-rolling center ridge.



Vee Tire Co. has announced the release of two new Plus-sized tires in the dominant, 2.8-inch size: the Rail Tracker and the T-Fatty. Both are 2017 releases and both are derivatives of their best selling cross country tires. The Rail Tracker is a smoother, lighter weight design, while the T-Fatty has a more aggressive tread pattern.





Rail Tracker



As part of their new 2017 line, Vee Tire Co. has taken their most popular cross-country tread and applied it to a Plus size tire, making this is their lightest tire in the category, at 800 grams.



“The Rail Tracker Plus Size tire features our fast rolling Silica Compound for perfect grip on dry trails and gravel, and with our Synthesis Sidewall, you can run these at a very low air pressure without worrying about damage to the tire.”



The Rail Tracker is available in 27.5x2.8 and is tubeless ready. For more spec and photos, visit





As part of their new 2017 line, Vee Tire Co. has taken their most popular cross-country tread and applied it to a Plus size tire, making this is their lightest tire in the category, at 800 grams.The Rail Tracker is available in 27.5x2.8 and is tubeless ready. For more spec and photos, visit Vee Rail Tracker T-Fatty



Vee Tire Co's best-selling MTB design is now a Plus size tire. With Cyclocross roots, the T-Fatty is marketed as an ideal compromise between speed and traction.



“The T-Fatty features a strong center line for fast rolling and excellent braking performance - plus, the multi-purpose rubber compound and 72 TPI casing construction means constant grip, great mileage, and the ability for heavy duty use in blocked areas.”



The T-Fatty is available in 29x3.0, 27.5x3.0, 27.5x2.8, and 26x3.0. For more spec and photos, visit





Vee Tire Co's best-selling MTB design is now a Plus size tire. With Cyclocross roots, the T-Fatty is marketed as an ideal compromise between speed and traction.The T-Fatty is available in 29x3.0, 27.5x3.0, 27.5x2.8, and 26x3.0. For more spec and photos, visit Vee T-Fatty