Guy Rides Bike Fast - Video

Max Horner likes #enduroing his #enduro bike. But this isn't a race course, and someone in the comments will probably say this is more like a downhill track... on a trail bike. Which is a 29er. And look at his helmet—if he pedaled to the top, maybe this is technically cross country riding?
Eh... who gives a damn. He's riding a bike, he's going fast, and it looks like fun. #skrrrt
Wait... this doesn't count as dirt jumping, does it?
That's some seriously good dirt no matter what you call it.
