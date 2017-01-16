Guy Rides Bike Fast - Video

Jan 16, 2017 at 18:00
Jan 16, 2017
by Peter Wojnar  
 
Guy Rides Bike Fast

by PeterWojnar
Views: 781    Faves: 7    Comments: 0

Max Horner likes #enduroing his #enduro bike. But this isn't a race course, and someone in the comments will probably say this is more like a downhill track... on a trail bike. Which is a 29er. And look at his helmet—if he pedaled to the top, maybe this is technically cross country riding?

Eh... who gives a damn. He's riding a bike, he's going fast, and it looks like fun. #skrrrt

Whips
Wait... this doesn't count as dirt jumping, does it?

Whooooof
That's some seriously good dirt no matter what you call it.

MENTIONS: @PeterWojnar
9 Comments

  • + 6
 Guy leaves Pinkbike comment without thinking first.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 This is great. It tells me what I want to see. It doesnt have the cliche one worded dramatic title like most edits do. Its almost like a porno title.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @PeterWojnar that first sentence suggests he's riding a Specialized Enduro...he's definitely on an Evil best I can tell. Either way that guys is fast as hell!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 God damn son, not that's how you ride a trial bike! You used every millimeter of that suspension.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Guy indeed does ride bike fast.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Nacho typical enduro vid...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Misleading title, change to Orange Guy Rides Bike Fast.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 29 for life!!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Great edit.
[Reply]

Post a Comment



