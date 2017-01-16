Guy Rides Bike Fast - Video



Max Horner likes #enduroing his #enduro bike. But this isn't a race course, and someone in the comments will probably say this is more like a downhill track... on a trail bike. Which is a 29er. And look at his helmet—if he pedaled to the top, maybe this is technically cross country riding?



Eh... who gives a damn. He's riding a bike, he's going fast, and it looks like fun. #skrrrt





Wait... this doesn't count as dirt jumping, does it? Wait... this doesn't count as dirt jumping, does it?





That's some seriously good dirt no matter what you call it. That's some seriously good dirt no matter what you call it.

