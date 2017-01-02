Video of the Month - December 2016

1. Kyle Norbraten 2016 Edit. Filmed by Chromagbikes (Chris Clark)
2. Episode 3 of This Is Peaty #LastOrders
series featuring Steve Peat, Brendan Fairclough and more... Filmed by Steel City Media
3. #LastOrders
Episode Two! Featuring Ken Block, ENVE factory tour, Lizard Skins HQ and more! Filmed by Steel City Media
4. Sam Hill- Built to Last. Filmed by Nukeproof International
5. Our Land - Traversing Oregon is a story of an overland journey across Oregon's highly varied public lands, to highlight the qualitative and quantitative value of such areas, in light of recent political developments that are threatening to take them away. Filmed by Jason Fitzgibbon
Honorable Mentions:
