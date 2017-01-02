VIDEOS

Video of the Month - December 2016

Jan 2, 2017
by Tyler Maine  
Kyle Norbraten 2016 Edit

by Chromagbikes
1. Kyle Norbraten 2016 Edit. Filmed by Chromagbikes (Chris Clark)



#LastOrders Episode 3 - North vs South

by SteelCityMedia
2. Episode 3 of This Is Peaty #LastOrders series featuring Steve Peat, Brendan Fairclough and more... Filmed by Steel City Media



This Is Peaty #LastOrders - Episode Two

by SteelCityMedia
3. #LastOrders Episode Two! Featuring Ken Block, ENVE factory tour, Lizard Skins HQ and more! Filmed by Steel City Media



Sam Hill- Built to Last

by Nukeproofinternational
4. Sam Hill- Built to Last. Filmed by Nukeproof International



Our Land - Traversing Oregon

by jasonfitzgibbon
5. Our Land - Traversing Oregon is a story of an overland journey across Oregon's highly varied public lands, to highlight the qualitative and quantitative value of such areas, in light of recent political developments that are threatening to take them away. Filmed by Jason Fitzgibbon



Honorable Mentions:

Connor Fearon and Graham Agassiz Rally the 27.5 Kona Operator at Retallack

by konaworld
This Is Peaty #LastOrders - Episode One

by SteelCityMedia
MENTIONS: @Chromagbikes / @SteelCityMedia / @Nukeproofinternational / @jasonfitzgibbon / @konaworld
4 Comments

 Haha the guy who put the steve peat episodes together can be proud !!
 LAST ORDERS Ep #3.. That IS mt biking at its essence and what we ALL can relate to across the board-- fun, bros, shredding, laughing, having a beer or two, etc... just straight up good times.
 I'd give it to Last Orders ep 2
 nah man ep3 all the way
