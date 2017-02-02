Pinkbike.com
USER GENERATED
Video of the Month - January 2017
Feb 2, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Video of the Month - January
Here are the top viewed vids from last month...
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video
supports HTML5 video
Brandon Semenuk: Lapse
by
revelco
Views: 185,567
Faves:
2,126
Comments: 76
1. Brandon Semenuk - Lapse. Filmed by
Revel Co.
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video
supports HTML5 video
GET - The Wild Ride West
by
GiromagnyEnduroTeam
Views: 37,587
Faves:
601
Comments: 29
2. The Wild Ride West . Filmed by
Giromagny Enduro Team.
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video
supports HTML5 video
Whistler Mashup with Nico Vink and Friends
by
ReyGaetan
Views: 36,710
Faves:
589
Comments: 25
3. Whistler Mash Up With Nico Vink and Friends. Filmed by
Rey Gaetan.
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video
supports HTML5 video
FLOWEY
by
COMMENCALbicycles
Views: 34,569
Faves:
884
Comments: 26
4. Brendan Howey - Flowey. Filmed by
Commencal Bicycles.
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video
supports HTML5 video
Conor Macfarlane Knolly Warden Edit
by
KNOLLYBIKES
Views: 33,725
Faves:
524
Comments: 13
5. Conor MacFarlane - Knolly Warden. Filmed by
Knolly Bikes.
Honorable Mentions include:
"Remy Metailler - 2016"
by Remy Metailler.
"Remi Thirion - Commencal Meta V4.2 Brushed".
by Commencal.
"Groms Shredding Whistler Bike Park"
by Spawn Cycles
Toby Cowley
.
MENTIONS
:
@revelco
/
@commencal
/
@KNOLLYBIKES
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 9
themadcarver
(1 hours ago)
other professional riders must watch Brandon ride and think..... Shit.... That's really smooth.
[Reply]
+ 2
Fifty50Grip
(1 hours ago)
I call not FAIR, should not be judged, should be VIDEOS of the month period! There all so damn good.
[Reply]
+ 2
preach
(1 hours ago)
To be fair.... Nico has a cache of "flava" for whatever that's worth
[Reply]
- 1
Kpg162
(1 hours ago)
When none of the videos of the month are from this month
[Reply]
+ 6
owen224
(1 hours ago)
Notice how it says January 2017 on the top of the page
[Reply]
+ 1
Kpg162
(53 mins ago)
@owen224
: I was just saying that none of the videos were posted in January
[Reply]
+ 1
TorW
(13 mins ago)
@Kpg162
: I went through the top 5 and all of them are posted in January.
[Reply]
