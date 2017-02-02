USER GENERATED

Video of the Month - January 2017

Feb 2, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Video of the Month - January

Here are the top viewed vids from last month...

Brandon Semenuk: Lapse

by revelco
Views: 185,567    Faves: 2,126    Comments: 76


1. Brandon Semenuk - Lapse. Filmed by Revel Co.


GET - The Wild Ride West

by GiromagnyEnduroTeam
Views: 37,587    Faves: 601    Comments: 29


2. The Wild Ride West . Filmed by Giromagny Enduro Team.


Whistler Mashup with Nico Vink and Friends

by ReyGaetan
Views: 36,710    Faves: 589    Comments: 25


3. Whistler Mash Up With Nico Vink and Friends. Filmed by Rey Gaetan.


FLOWEY

by COMMENCALbicycles
Views: 34,569    Faves: 884    Comments: 26


4. Brendan Howey - Flowey. Filmed by Commencal Bicycles.


Conor Macfarlane Knolly Warden Edit

by KNOLLYBIKES
Views: 33,725    Faves: 524    Comments: 13


5. Conor MacFarlane - Knolly Warden. Filmed by Knolly Bikes.


Honorable Mentions include:

"Remy Metailler - 2016" by Remy Metailler.

"Remi Thirion - Commencal Meta V4.2 Brushed". by Commencal.

"Groms Shredding Whistler Bike Park" by Spawn Cycles

Toby Cowley.

MENTIONS: @revelco / @commencal / @KNOLLYBIKES
Must Read This Week
2018 World Cup Calendar Released - New Venue
69559 views
Pinkbike Poll: Convertible Full-Face Helmets - Yea or Nay?
48633 views
Randoms - The Bike Place Show 2017
47938 views
Orange Bikes Launches Two New 29ers
47515 views
Ancillotti Scarab Evo Prototype
43799 views
DarkFEST: The Build Has Begun - Video
41261 views
Movies For Your Monday
40303 views
Thomas Genon Injured in Training Accident
36403 views

7 Comments

  • + 9
 other professional riders must watch Brandon ride and think..... Shit.... That's really smooth.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I call not FAIR, should not be judged, should be VIDEOS of the month period! There all so damn good.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 To be fair.... Nico has a cache of "flava" for whatever that's worth
[Reply]
  • - 1
 When none of the videos of the month are from this month
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Notice how it says January 2017 on the top of the page
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @owen224: I was just saying that none of the videos were posted in January
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Kpg162: I went through the top 5 and all of them are posted in January.
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.036221
Mobile Version of Website