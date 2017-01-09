Freeriding the Wasatch Range - Video

In summer 2016, Sasha Yakovleff and Stephen Graham set out on a campaign to make the Freeride scene great again in Utah. Filmed in various locations around Park City and Salt Lake City, this video was created to inspire riders to get out on whatever bike you have, pick whatever terrain suits your riding style, and go send it. Mountain biking for us isn't black and white or driven by race results, it's about having fun with friends on whatever terrain you can discover or build. Thanks to Kenda Tires for the support!