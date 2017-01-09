Freeriding the Wasatch Range - Video

Jan 9, 2017 at 10:00
Jan 9, 2017
by Kenda Tire  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login


In summer 2016, Sasha Yakovleff and Stephen Graham set out on a campaign to make the Freeride scene great again in Utah. Filmed in various locations around Park City and Salt Lake City, this video was created to inspire riders to get out on whatever bike you have, pick whatever terrain suits your riding style, and go send it. Mountain biking for us isn't black and white or driven by race results, it's about having fun with friends on whatever terrain you can discover or build. Thanks to Kenda Tires for the support!

MENTIONS: @kendatire
Must Read This Week
Stepping Out of the Pain With Gee Atherton
85272 views
Merida One-Sixty 8000 - Review
58996 views
Wyn and Brook's GT Fury DH Bikes - NZ National Round 1
58329 views
Inside Push Industries
55990 views
1 Question - What's Keeping the Gearbox Down?
53109 views
Tahnée Seagrave Announced as Red Bull Athlete
50340 views
50to01: Josh Bryceland's 2017 Plans - Video
47025 views
Marin Hawk Hill - Review
46713 views






6 Comments

  • + 4
 Right in my back yard. I love Utah.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Utah is not all what it is cracked up to be. I would much prefer California or something...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Great video! I live in Utah and the Wasatch is super underrated. Makes me want to go ride on my Maxxis Minions.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Nice. Looking forward to riding some dirt again in the Spring.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 That 60fps... so silky smooth
[Reply]
  • + 0
 WoOOoOo Kendas are SO sick!
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022971
Mobile Version of Website