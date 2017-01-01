PRESS RELEASES

Yoann Barelli on Commencal For 2017

Jan 1, 2017
by COMMENCAL bicycles  
Press Release


Welcome Yoann

by COMMENCALbicycles
Views: 2,200    Faves: 54    Comments: 8


Perhaps it was obvious to everyone that Commencal and Yoann Barelli could go a long way together and now it’s official. We are proud to announce that Yoann will be racing in our colours for the next two years. He will become part of with the Commencal Vallnord Enduro Team, alongside Cécile Ravanel, Kevin Miquel and Cédric Ravanel.




The 2017 season program will include all of the Enduro World Series and a selection of various, varied races. Even though Yoann joins the team, it’s worth mentioning that he will not wear exactly the same kit as the other members - the near-Canadian Frenchman will be wearing Dakine apparel.





bigquotesFor us, the arrival of a new rider is never a decision that is taken lightly. For sure we look and hope for results, but beyond that, we want this new ambassador to have the spirit and image that is compatible with our MTB vision. And so what about Yoann? We have known each other for a long time and to be honest, I never thought I would have the opportunity to count him among us. So, imagine when this opportunity presented itself!

Yoann has a joy for life, a pure happiness whether he's on or off the bike. It is a world all of its own and it is all disciplines at the same time! It's a plus that he has a unique character that is appreciated and adored. Today, this opportunity turns into reality and we couldn't be happier. We have so many projects to look forward to that our only concern is choosing the one with which we are going to start! - Max Commencal




bigquotesYoyo! I've known him since he was 12 or 13 years old back when I was riding XC with his brother Nico and he always had the energy and the joy for living. I don't think we're going to get bored this season at the races... - Cecile Ravanel





bigquotesI've known Yoann since his debut in DH and he always conveyed his good mood and enthusiasm for the discipline as he progressed, without getting a big head. Essential in order to be at this high level, you have to "stay yourself, be humble and work hard," and these are the traits that mean this guy can come and disrupt the EWS top 3 during 2017! - Cedric Ravanel





MENTIONS: @yoannbarelli / @mattwragg / @COMMENCALbicycles
Must Read This Week
Pinkbike's Top 10 Most Read Reviews - 2016
71634 views
Adios Remy Metailler - Video
68066 views
Chris Akrigg's As It Lies - Video
60423 views
This Is Peaty, Last Orders: The Final Episode
52588 views
What's the Perfect Tire Width For All-Around Riding? - Pinkbike Poll
51666 views
Pinkbike's Top 10 Most Viewed Images - 2016
46611 views
What is the Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail of 2016 - Pinkbike Forum
46039 views
2017 Giant Factory Off-Road Team News
45776 views

23 Comments

  • + 18
 #HappyBarelliYear to all the Pinkbike community!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 this is crazy remi might have left but now we have yoann
[Reply]
  • + 9
 Louis de Funès of mountain bike Smile
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Carbon is so 2016! He is going to tear up the EWS in 2017!!!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 That was fucking hilarious! What a GC! Imagine him, ratboy and peaty. Love it.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Told ya it was yt
[Reply]
  • + 2
 So so so sick. Nice work!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I was stoked at first to hear Tribe on the video then it ended up being a monotonous remix :/....
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Is Nico Quéré still with commencal? The two of them together will be hilarious to watch.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Quere is on Giant now!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Quéré is with Giant since November : www.facebook.com/racergloves/photos/pcb.968398083264201/968397569930919/?type=3&theater .... I wonder if Metailler's coming back to Giant ... let's see
[Reply]
  • + 1
 i had a nightmare once that i was yoann barelli's back tire...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I want a remote for the shock like that!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yoann and warner together on a vid please!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yeh boi....mint and way out there.... Boom
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Muchos muchos!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yes, So much yes
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Go El Barelo!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 awesome!
[Reply]
  • - 2
 Who cares about the bike and the rider where is that trail at
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033847
Mobile Version of Website