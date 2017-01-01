Yoann Barelli on Commencal For 2017

For us, the arrival of a new rider is never a decision that is taken lightly. For sure we look and hope for results, but beyond that, we want this new ambassador to have the spirit and image that is compatible with our MTB vision. And so what about Yoann? We have known each other for a long time and to be honest, I never thought I would have the opportunity to count him among us. So, imagine when this opportunity presented itself!



Yoann has a joy for life, a pure happiness whether he's on or off the bike. It is a world all of its own and it is all disciplines at the same time! It's a plus that he has a unique character that is appreciated and adored. Today, this opportunity turns into reality and we couldn't be happier. We have so many projects to look forward to that our only concern is choosing the one with which we are going to start! - Max Commencal