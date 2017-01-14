Semenuk, R-Dog, Storch, Bezanson, Wetlands Sessions - Video

Jan 14, 2017 at 8:01
Jan 14, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login


bigquotesI start off this video by giving Brandon Semenuk one of my Signature Stranger BMX Frames the "Ironmane" because over a year ago he did the nicest thing anyone has ever done for me, He saw potential in my riding and saw that I was riding a 10-year-old mountain bike and Brandon felt that I should be riding something better, So he sent me one of his old bikes and it honestly changed my life.

Fast forward a year and a half my signature frame comes out and I return the favor and we have one of the heaviest sessions to go down at The Wetlands with so many local pros, Sessions like this is what riding bikes is all about, Good times getting sideways with good friends! Thanks for watching and let me know what you think of the video in the comments! - Dylan Stark
Must Read This Week
Ridden and Rated - 5 Trail Bikes
78514 views
Santa Cruz Tallboy/Hightower - Review
75679 views
The Canyon Factory Downhill Team is Here
74045 views
Injury Causes Rider and GT Marketing Manager Andrew Cho to be Paralyzed
71283 views
Wyn and Brook's GT Fury DH Bikes - NZ National Round 1
65810 views
Specialized Gravity Announces 2017 Team Roster
48672 views
Cane Creek's New DB AIR [IL] Shock + OPT and DROPT Remotes - Press Release
45700 views
Loris Vergier, Luca Shaw Join Santa Cruz Syndicate
43669 views






11 Comments

  • + 3
 BTW is that place ( new post office) ...kinda a thing.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 So Semenuk is like the C. Ronaldo of MTB, helping people around.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 and being serious as fuck
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The Vlog after this one has lots of Semenuk riding bmx at woodward and Dylan gets to shred Semenuks DJ.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I was really building in anticipation to see little max send it.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Nice sesh! And nice frame, he sure looked stoked on this one!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 siiiick
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033575
Mobile Version of Website