Semenuk, R-Dog, Storch, Bezanson, Wetlands Sessions - Video

I start off this video by giving Brandon Semenuk one of my Signature Stranger BMX Frames the "Ironmane" because over a year ago he did the nicest thing anyone has ever done for me, He saw potential in my riding and saw that I was riding a 10-year-old mountain bike and Brandon felt that I should be riding something better, So he sent me one of his old bikes and it honestly changed my life.



Fast forward a year and a half my signature frame comes out and I return the favor and we have one of the heaviest sessions to go down at The Wetlands with so many local pros, Sessions like this is what riding bikes is all about, Good times getting sideways with good friends! Thanks for watching and let me know what you think of the video in the comments! - Dylan Stark