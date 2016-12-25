What Did You Get For Christmas?

Pinkbike.com
Merry Christmas from everyone at Pinkbike to all riders worldwide! How naughty or nice were you this year? Let's hear what new bike gear Santa brought you this year, because we all know that's all we asked for.
Tweet
+ 81
dbarnes6891
(6 hours ago)
I'm jealous. I got nada. I'm currently overseas in a location that I can't disclose right now thousands of miles away from my wife and kids. So I'm sitting in my tiny little choo reading about all of you guys that get to ride your bikes.
[Reply]
+ 20
Grononosse
(6 hours ago)
Nothing for Christmas but for the new year you will have a brand new blond president
[Reply]
+ 21
valhallascott
(6 hours ago)
@dbarnes6891
Thank you, truly appreciate your sacrifice for all of our benefit! I'm going to hobble out to my bike to go for a quick spin for you (I broke my heel 3 months ago & just started "walking" last week) right now.
[Reply]
+ 3
dbarnes6891
(6 hours ago)
@Grononosse
: Oh I know.
[Reply]
+ 4
moutnbiker
(6 hours ago)
Thanks Brother, I just got back myself just 2 weeks ago. Merry Christmas to you.
[Reply]
+ 2
dbarnes6891
(6 hours ago)
@valhallascott
: Sweet man. Sling some dirt!
[Reply]
+ 1
OFF2theGYM
(6 hours ago)
That makes two of us.
[Reply]
+ 1
Grononosse
(6 hours ago)
@dbarnes6891
: has the Stones said => You can't always get what you want !!
[Reply]
+ 2
dbarnes6891
(6 hours ago)
@moutnbiker
: Good times man. Happy Holidays to you and yours.
[Reply]
+ 1
dbarnes6891
(6 hours ago)
@OFF2theGYM
: Always a party. Glad you made it back safe.
[Reply]
+ 0
dbarnes6891
(6 hours ago)
@Grononosse
: Ha! Truth.
[Reply]
+ 11
garedyer
(6 hours ago)
I gotta pen....I gotta pineapple! Uh! Pineapple Pen!
[Reply]
+ 5
KyleSmith69
(5 hours ago)
Save your deployment money and get a sick bike. Lmao that's what I did.
[Reply]
+ 1
dbarnes6891
(5 hours ago)
@KyleSmith69
: Yeah man I'm on the fence. I've got a bike I'm pretty happy with. At the very least I'm going to get new brakes and a dropper for it. Maybe a new bike. Not sure yet.
[Reply]
+ 7
LRod1018
(5 hours ago)
Thank you for your service and sacrifice. Come home safe for that wife and kids.
[Reply]
+ 3
KavuRider
(5 hours ago)
Stay safe out there, hope you find your way back soon to your family. (Current active duty myself)
[Reply]
+ 7
therealtylerdurden
(5 hours ago)
To all servicemen and vets, thank you! Merry Christmas, and stay safe!
[Reply]
+ 2
brncr6
(5 hours ago)
Thank you and Merry Christmas to all active and non active duty service men and women
(Especially active).
Thanks for keeping myself and my family safe.
[Reply]
+ 1
jamesdippy
(5 hours ago)
Stay safe bro. Just think , you got pinkbike!! Start planning for an awesome 2017 when your home
[Reply]
- 12
XCMark
(5 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
You should stop working for the government, you'd have more time for your life to be fun!
[Reply]
+ 6
therealtylerdurden
(4 hours ago)
@XCMark
: Really dude? They're out there sacrificing to protect this country- including your sorry ass- and all you can do is tell them they should quit? Show some f*cking respect.
[Reply]
+ 3
pm148
(3 hours ago)
@XCMark
: f*ck you
@dbarnes6891
: thank you for your service, we are all rooting for your safe return home
[Reply]
+ 1
Elysios
(2 hours ago)
Thank you for your service...Merry Christmas
[Reply]
+ 1
Elysios
(2 hours ago)
@therealtylerdurden
: Well said Sir, Bravo!
[Reply]
+ 1
paul-bee
(2 hours ago)
Stay safe out there brother! Don't let the green weenie get you!
[Reply]
+ 1
Imnukepf
(7 mins ago)
Stay safe seasons gettings from straya
[Reply]
+ 70
slogophobia
(6 hours ago)
Fat. I got fat. Damn holidays.
[Reply]
+ 7
RedBurn
(5 hours ago)
Its time for the matching fat bike then
[Reply]
+ 41
meathooker
(6 hours ago)
I got to watch my kids open up presents! love watching them get so excited!
[Reply]
+ 5
Lookinforit
(4 hours ago)
Nothing better than spreading the joy
[Reply]
- 1
bridgermurray
(3 hours ago)
@Lookinforit
: I prefer taking joy.
[Reply]
+ 33
leafyboss
(7 hours ago)
Got a evil insurgent with an x2 and so stoked.
[Reply]
+ 8
adrennan
(6 hours ago)
Should be a blast!
[Reply]
+ 2
pbullard2017
(6 hours ago)
you are gonna love it!
[Reply]
+ 1
siderealwall2
(5 hours ago)
Yeah Leafy! Can't wait to rip it with you when you get back man!
[Reply]
+ 4
arna86
(4 hours ago)
@leafyboss
Can we share families? Mine come bearing gifts of socks and toiletry sets.
[Reply]
+ 1
truffy
(3 hours ago)
Niiiice!
[Reply]
+ 26
kopaczus
(7 hours ago)
I got a YT Jeffsy and a Fox Rampage Pro Carbon helmet plus some minor biking stuff. My wife took a good care of me this Xmas
[Reply]
+ 3
monstertiki
(7 hours ago)
Scored! the jeffsy is sick!
[Reply]
+ 0
fmogan77
(6 hours ago)
@monstertiki
: L
[Reply]
+ 27
WAKIdesigns
(6 hours ago)
@kopaczus
- Do you mean that she bought these for you or she didn't kill you for buying them?
[Reply]
+ 6
IceCreamRider
(6 hours ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: Haha someone knows his stuff ;D
[Reply]
+ 3
kopaczus
(6 hours ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: nah, she's a kind soul, she gets it. I only need MTB related shit and she's well aware of it so she just crosses off things from my wish list
[Reply]
+ 12
WAKIdesigns
(5 hours ago)
@kopaczus
: my wife gets my biking but if she bought me a whole bike I would be extremely cautious. It would mean that she came up with some elaborated scheme how to make me suffer...
[Reply]
+ 1
imho4ep
(2 hours ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: i never know what i want, what hope is there for the wife
[Reply]
+ 1
truffy
(2 hours ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: Ooooh, you have a sneaky one, just like me. I only seek permission to spend my own money on expensive items.
[Reply]
+ 1
WAKIdesigns
(2 hours ago)
@truffy
: yes. The standard ones: X got broken I need a new one. Actually honey I got this frame 50% off and I sold all my old parts so I didn't spend a penny. I got this for test from my buddies workshop. I bought this fork for 600$ but I will sell mine for at least 400 ( new one costed 800$ and never sold the old one. In case)
[Reply]
+ 1
OnkleJoachim
(58 mins ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: oh you're good. You should make a handbook of excuses for the rest of us mortals.
[Reply]
+ 25
EmilsV
(6 hours ago)
Deodorant, just like always...
[Reply]
+ 21
MendelMu
(6 hours ago)
Someones trying to send u a message.
[Reply]
+ 6
unrooted
(5 hours ago)
@MendelMu
: I got breath mints from my mom.
[Reply]
+ 6
SeaJay
(3 hours ago)
@unrooted
: I got breath mints from your mom ☺
[Reply]
- 2
sellcrackcocainetofundhobby
(36 mins ago)
@SeaJay
: I got head of his mum
[Reply]
+ 18
dro-cfr
(6 hours ago)
I got a new Merida Enduro from Pinkbike. Thanks Radek and the rest of the crew, you guys are great, Merry Christmas. Well...... Hopefully
[Reply]
+ 19
balfa2steprider
(6 hours ago)
A divorce
[Reply]
+ 20
dro-cfr
(6 hours ago)
Lucky
[Reply]
+ 10
balfa2steprider
(4 hours ago)
Now I get to move into a van and travel the western US and Canada, best gift ever!
[Reply]
+ 14
ninjatasic
(6 hours ago)
I had some f#"k slam into me on the ski area, completely rupture my quadriceps tendon. Proceed to hit me with his ski pole and flee the scene. All in front of my 10 year old daughter. Out for six months and can't work. Merry xmas
[Reply]
+ 1
plyawn
(4 hours ago)
I feel for you buddy. I'm six months post surgery for the same thing. The bad news: you're more than 6 months from totally recovery, probably closer to 9-12. The good news: you're about a month from getting started on your rehab and 12 weeks from pushing yourself hard. Not gonna lie to you, the first 2 months suck ass, but if things go well and you work at it you'll be on a road bike by spring and some light duty mtn bike by late summer. chin up and good luck!
[Reply]
+ 1
bman33
(4 hours ago)
Man...one of the reasons I hate Breck and Vail go an extent. Copper is a favorite. Heal up soon sir
[Reply]
+ 3
pigit77
(2 hours ago)
Wtf. Why would he hit you with his pole?
[Reply]
+ 1
sellcrackcocainetofundhobby
(36 mins ago)
Ruthless bro. Hope you heel well horrible bastard doing that in front your kid. Would love you to recognise him when healed and return the favour. Get well soon buddy
[Reply]
+ 11
fabinathorr
(6 hours ago)
Pft. Santa's broke af this Christmas, didn't bring me anything but trouble
[Reply]
+ 12
sfrucian
(6 hours ago)
Flat pedals and new 5.10s so I won't break my ankle on clips again
[Reply]
+ 1
dbarnes6891
(6 hours ago)
Nice man. I love flats. I tried clips once and it just wasn't for me. I can't get a good pump with clips.
[Reply]
+ 1
sfrucian
(53 mins ago)
@dbarnes6891
: I really like clips actually and found them to be really helpful in every way.
[Reply]
+ 11
sewer-rat
(6 hours ago)
I got lots of hugs from my daughter, I'm happy with that
[Reply]
+ 3
brncr6
(5 hours ago)
The best gift ever!
[Reply]
+ 11
onemind123
(6 hours ago)
Membership to a local microbrewery plus $500 card to spend there.
[Reply]
+ 1
dbarnes6891
(6 hours ago)
That sounds fucking delicious.
[Reply]
+ 1
bman33
(4 hours ago)
Solid!
[Reply]
+ 10
Matturalistic
(7 hours ago)
New dakine gloves that work on my phone. No excuse not to show how slow I am on strava, now!
[Reply]
+ 5
weebleswobbles
(5 hours ago)
My girlfriend left, took the kids and moved out, my recovery from surgery is well on its way, and what is this? My post surgery doped up self built a new 6" trail bike from ground up and completely upgraded hardtail. Great success, now I have time to ride this bike
[Reply]
+ 1
sellcrackcocainetofundhobby
(40 mins ago)
Sorry to hear brother. Least you have a bike and passion to ride to get you through this. Merry xmas
[Reply]
+ 7
CJ425
(3 hours ago)
Got my stolen bike back just less than a week before Christmas. That was awesome, plan to use some Christmas money on the bike. Needs repair and some minor customization.
[Reply]
+ 6
cndhbrider
Plus
(7 hours ago)
MTB calendar and MTB maintenance guide book.
and something non-bike related star wars saga (ep.1-6)
I love my girlfriend, hope everyone had a great time cheers
[Reply]
+ 4
GruntaNZ
(5 hours ago)
I bought myself a Kona process 153. Goes beautifully with my honzo St ???? first FS bike ever and it's taking a bit to get used to! Just like its taking wifely a bit to get used to my biking fetish at the moment after 16 years of bikes. O well, she'll get used to it! Merry Xmas all!
[Reply]
+ 2
brncr6
(5 hours ago)
I got a process 153 frame and it's my first f/s in about 20 yrs. Should arrive next few days.
[Reply]
+ 8
dannybiker
(6 hours ago)
I got custom Specialized P3 and YT Capra CF Pro Race
[Reply]
+ 7
jspera91
(6 hours ago)
I got rid of my girlfriend and gained 3 women with mommy and daddy issues who use pole dancing as a form of self expression
[Reply]
+ 6
KyleSmith69
(5 hours ago)
It was a banner freaking year at the ol smith house. You know what I got? My father gave me a carton of cigarettes and he said smoke up kyle!
[Reply]
- 1
g123
(3 hours ago)
Ok, so go home and cry to your daddy don't cry here ok?
[Reply]
+ 2
tornateo
(2 hours ago)
Brilliant! I think I'm going to have to watch Breakfast Club now.
[Reply]
+ 6
fattyheadshok
(3 hours ago)
I got my wife a small upgrade from her entry level Trek HT that she's been riding...to a Santa Cruz Bronson CC. She's a pretty happy lady right now.
[Reply]
+ 7
Kootbiker
(6 hours ago)
A new Devinci Spartan Carbon frame.
[Reply]
+ 5
adrock-whistler
(4 hours ago)
Santa got me a GoPro Hero 5. Looking forward to getting some amazing high quality footage of my shitty riding. Ha!
[Reply]
+ 7
ebeb
(6 hours ago)
I got POD on Pinkbike ^^
[Reply]
+ 2
speshiz
(4 hours ago)
I must have been good. XT 11spd setup, xcp post, swat storage box, big bore air tool, bottle cage, and a nifty bar mount phone holder. Wife got herself a phone holder also and I got her a rear rack, bag, and post binder to mount the rack. We go the 12y/o got a ambush helmet.
[Reply]
+ 4
bikeis4life
(6 hours ago)
I got a Charger damper for my yari to convert it to Lyric, as well as some yellow decals for my fork to match my Capra. Merry Christmas!
[Reply]
+ 1
imho4ep
(2 hours ago)
wow, you must have been dropping some not so subtle hints to nail that
[Reply]
+ 1
truffy
(3 hours ago)
The only bike-related stuff that I got were a pair of Giro Jackets, cycle socks, wet/dry chain lube, and chain cleaner. But that's all stuff that I needed, so all's good. Oh, and a mug.
Plus, I got permission to buy a cycle trainer for the off-season, and tactic agreement for a new bike next year, so I'm happy.
[Reply]
+ 1
truffy
(3 hours ago)
For anyone curious as to how a mug can be bike related, it says "I may look like I'm listening to you, but in my mind I'm riding my bike". From my wife. At least she's realistic.
[Reply]
+ 5
madmon
(6 hours ago)
one huge ass lump of charcoal
[Reply]
+ 3
TheDoctoRR
(5 hours ago)
Lucky! All i got was a lump of the low grade stuff I cant even burn to keep me warm...
[Reply]
+ 1
Joegrant
(5 hours ago)
Nice new set of bike tools! It amazing what you can do with a pocket multitool, but also amazing all the things you can't do. I have feeling the LBS was getting a little tired of me borrowing their stuff, on daily basis it seems like. Time to set up my own little basement shop!
[Reply]
+ 3
brncr6
(5 hours ago)
Kona process 153 dl frame, still in the mail should be here in a few days.
[Reply]
+ 3
Sthomas
(6 hours ago)
Nimble 9 frame from my wife. I got her a travel toothbrush and a water bottle. Best husband ever!
[Reply]
+ 1
adrennan
(4 hours ago)
Get stoked! Love my canfield! The Bros get what bike geometry should be
[Reply]
+ 4
machchicken
(6 hours ago)
Santa brought me 510 Sammy Hill impacts! Santa rocks!
[Reply]
+ 2
LRod1018
(5 hours ago)
I got to spend time with family, watch my lil nephew open up Christmas presents, and some pretty sweet Fox & 661 gear! Merry Christmas PB!
[Reply]
+ 4
thoe
Plus
(6 hours ago)
Stupid it's Christmas everyday if you have a job and money in the bank
[Reply]
+ 4
erwick
(5 hours ago)
Chromag BZA bar and a couple of fox socks
[Reply]
+ 4
Ser3100
(6 hours ago)
My son got a brand new YT CAPRA cf comp. Hes super stoked!
[Reply]
+ 2
gui21st
(6 hours ago)
Nice present
Future good times with daddy !
[Reply]
+ 4
sanga
(5 hours ago)
A Zerode Taniwha. From me to me...
[Reply]
+ 1
adrennan
(4 hours ago)
Such pretty bicycles
[Reply]
+ 3
scillymatt84
(6 hours ago)
Santa brought me a 2017 nukeproof mega 275 race. Love it so much. Thanks Santa
[Reply]
+ 3
Torvalds
(6 hours ago)
got a pair of five ten spitfire and a lego Porsche gt3 rs ...and a lot of love.
[Reply]
+ 3
fred0
(6 hours ago)
150mm Fox transfert Kashima! But I will need to wait until may to ride it...
[Reply]
+ 2
Nahguavkire
(6 hours ago)
Alpinestars BNS Tech Carbon Neck Support and some beautiful Silca allen keys in a wooden case! Also got some nice cycling related books!
[Reply]
+ 1
nvonf
(6 hours ago)
Nice! Those allens are a work of art.
[Reply]
+ 3
mudmandhbrazil
(6 hours ago)
Next PB Poll or article will be:
What collor of underwear do you use on New Years Day.
[Reply]
+ 0
adrennan
(4 hours ago)
None ????
[Reply]
+ 4
mikebigface
(4 hours ago)
Super sweet set of HT pedals in stealth black.
[Reply]
+ 4
rageking123
(4 hours ago)
i got a fully built kona 2017 shonky!!!
[Reply]
+ 3
AGR97
(6 hours ago)
Santa delivered a hardcore hardtail, I'll be racing EWS and British Enduro and Downhill Races on it next year. Heck yes
[Reply]
+ 1
dougiemacfarlane
(6 hours ago)
Im looking to buy a hardcore hardtail. Which one did you get?
[Reply]
+ 1
AGR97
(1 hours ago)
@dougiemacfarlane
: I emailed a few different guys to see if anyone was interested in helping me out to but nobody got back to me. I've got a
@ragley-bikes
frame which I picked up because I found it cheap on CRC.
[Reply]
+ 4
Endurojack
(6 hours ago)
Steve peats book, Danny macs book, oneal helmet and oneal body armour!
[Reply]
+ 5
Drago
(6 hours ago)
Flat pedals
[Reply]
+ 3
count210
(6 hours ago)
Got a dropper post and a 150mm fork this x mas. Still hoping brand new clipless pedals would follow
[Reply]
+ 4
deiru
(6 hours ago)
I got to work!... a remote mining camp... yeah...
[Reply]
+ 4
Mblade
(5 hours ago)
Trek Fuel EX 8 27.5 plus!
[Reply]
+ 2
mr3z
(5 hours ago)
Well I got myself an Intense Spider 275c Pro in September. It still feels like Christmas!
[Reply]
+ 3
RedBurn
(5 hours ago)
Beer and cookies, a bit a money too
[Reply]
+ 1
bencolegate
(3 hours ago)
Bought myself a Brand X Dropper and some Nukeproof Electron Pedals. Also got a Crank Bro's multi tool! Not a bad year all round!
[Reply]
+ 3
Kamao
(6 hours ago)
Hope Tech 35W-Pro4 Boost wheel set. All I need now is a frame with Boost.
[Reply]
+ 1
Kainerm
(2 hours ago)
I got myself a highline dropper. We're doing secret Santa in my family recently, so not too many bike related gifts recently. But some Asian chilli sauce, love that stuff!
[Reply]
+ 1
shotouthoods
(3 hours ago)
I got a new Felt Red Baron with some upgrades. Need a beach cruiser for days when the trails are too muddy. Like today! Merry Christmas.
[Reply]
+ 1
milken
(2 hours ago)
Fox soxs and a subscription to freehub. Pumped. Still working on the tacit agreement with my wife on the new bike for 2017.
[Reply]
+ 3
chrisbierez27
(5 hours ago)
GoPro Hero 5 Black with some nice accessories
[Reply]
- 1
XCMark
(5 hours ago)
Well, none of my family is going to spend on bike parts for me, so I bought an new 2016 red NS Clash and new 2014 FOX Talas 34, for $638. FOX is shipping me the Fit4 damper for $90 as I write this!
I will build a high specd bike for less than a grand! Watch me now...
[Reply]
+ 4
garb0
(5 hours ago)
I got an aero press
[Reply]
+ 3
Muckal
(5 hours ago)
Money. For parts. Bike paaaaaaarts 3
[Reply]
+ 3
majestic87
(4 hours ago)
Got YT Jeffsy from my lovely wife, awesomest gift!
[Reply]
+ 1
bikeme101
(47 mins ago)
That Jeffry is one sweet ride!! So fast!!! Bought mine a couple months back and have never been more stoked on a bike!
[Reply]
+ 3
tomshneor
(5 hours ago)
i got full sram XO for my mondraker!!!!!!
[Reply]
+ 3
rowdycash
(4 hours ago)
Fox tailgate pad, a "shred" pack and some dope socks.
[Reply]
+ 3
bikebike69
(4 hours ago)
Beyond stoked! My Son got me a new M16c ...... I was speechless
[Reply]
+ 2
truffy
(3 hours ago)
Crikey! How long 'til I have to wait for the same from my daughters? They're 11 and 9.
[Reply]
+ 1
bikebike69
(2 hours ago)
@truffy
: lol, a while I guess. Mines 26 now
[Reply]
+ 1
truffy
(2 hours ago)
@bikebike69
: Oh poop, so i'll be looking at a FS wheelchair then ;(
[Reply]
+ 2
Tannerstolt
(5 hours ago)
did not get anything bike related and I'm super bummed
growing up sucks so damn bad
[Reply]
+ 7
machchicken
(5 hours ago)
Look at it as an opportunity to Santa shop for yourself. Santa brought me my demo 8 in July! My wife said Santa doesn't bring presents in July. She doesn't know anything.
[Reply]
+ 2
icespec
(6 hours ago)
this year i'm santa, got my 3 years old commi ramons, we about to go on the first ride
[Reply]
+ 2
konabigshed
(6 hours ago)
I got myself a Genesis tarn 20, sweet steel hardtail with plus tyres and a POC helmet, roll on 2017 Wales, I'm coming!!
[Reply]
+ 3
dudee47
(6 hours ago)
Fox Transfer Factory 150mm
[Reply]
+ 1
adrennan
(4 hours ago)
You will be very happy the transfer is super nice
[Reply]
+ 2
omtimasprime
(6 hours ago)
New riding socks, deodorant, bumper for the truck. And ordered my self a new cannondale habit carbon se!!!!!
[Reply]
+ 3
Dan278
(6 hours ago)
a Endura Singletrack Jacket and it keeps me really warm.
[Reply]
+ 3
codyjbikes
(6 hours ago)
I scored a avid xo trail for Christmas !!!
[Reply]
+ 3
joemoto
(6 hours ago)
Climb switch for my X2!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
JustPrzemo
(6 hours ago)
Sunline Direct Mount stem (blue anodized) , a giant gloves , and a motorbike stand for my yamaha dt
[Reply]
+ 3
Paddy705
(6 hours ago)
truvativ descendant carbon cranks and part of a pike
[Reply]
+ 2
dtkinney
(6 hours ago)
Got some Zee breaks and spank ooze pedals. My Enduro is gonna look spankin' and stop on a dime.
[Reply]
+ 2
the-barn
(6 hours ago)
Spokey dokeys (not joking)
[Reply]
+ 1
truffy
(3 hours ago)
You are gonna look soooooo rad! (not)
[Reply]
+ 2
gaffney92
(4 hours ago)
Asked for Shimano AM9's but got Muc Off bodywash!!
[Reply]
+ 2
bradengarvey
(5 hours ago)
Fox Jersey, Fox mtb socks, and TLD air gloves
[Reply]
+ 1
ibishreddin
(4 hours ago)
I got this
chubsuit.com/lightbiz2/chub-suit-red-300x276.jpg
edit dropping soon
[Reply]
+ 3
marzoth
(4 hours ago)
A New job
[Reply]
+ 2
DevinV08
(6 hours ago)
Fox and fly racing jerseys plus a race face bar
[Reply]
+ 2
Dolan007
(6 hours ago)
150 air shaft for the Jeffsy
[Reply]
+ 1
bikeis4life
(2 hours ago)
Nice, I got a 170 for my Capra.
[Reply]
+ 3
StackingItSince1991
(4 hours ago)
Giant Reign 2
[Reply]
+ 2
owlie
(6 hours ago)
Bebop 2 and some socks. Ill take it
[Reply]
+ 2
K4m1k4z3
(4 hours ago)
Nothing. I don't deserve anything.
[Reply]
+ 2
sleziak
(4 hours ago)
A trip to Japan to snowboard. Best girlfriend ever.
[Reply]
+ 2
Dynex
(6 hours ago)
Bontrager TLR flash charger pump and $100 gift card to my lbs.
[Reply]
+ 2
Asgardeh
(6 hours ago)
Hero 5 Black and a fox snapback were the bike things.
[Reply]
+ 3
fmo287
(7 hours ago)
i got alan keys...
[Reply]
+ 2
remsdu95
(6 hours ago)
Me too, I got a sweet set of Beta 951
[Reply]
+ 1
gbeaks33
(2 hours ago)
Camelback Skyline hydration bag, torque wrench, and some Revelstoke Lift tickets. Not bad!
[Reply]
+ 1
Killrockstar
(2 hours ago)
Got a ti-spring, some ti-bolts and few other fancy parts of the misses! She is a good egg!
[Reply]
+ 1
Thor44
(2 hours ago)
Broken collarbone. Right arm and I'm right handed so things are looking bleak ;-)
[Reply]
+ 2
payback
(7 hours ago)
Socks....Transition socks so they are pretty cool!
[Reply]
+ 1
Grutten
(1 hours ago)
A 1 person trangia so that I can go off and become a hermit in the woods with my bike
[Reply]
+ 3
frankfitzpatrick
(7 hours ago)
Airbrakes
[Reply]
+ 1
RazzyNathan
(2 hours ago)
Transition patrol carbon with easton heist 24s, a sram x01, fox dhx2 shock, and a fox 36 fork.
[Reply]
+ 3
Gregor1996
(7 hours ago)
New Fram
[Reply]
+ 1
nfstreet4life
(3 hours ago)
French work books. Moving to a foreign country isn't easy but a supportive girl makes all the difference.
[Reply]
+ 1
Matthew6626
(3 hours ago)
I got my stolen bike found two days before christmas. So thats gotta be best thing that i could wish for christmas
[Reply]
+ 1
thomasmaxtedmtbrider
(3 hours ago)
I got some Fox flexair shorts, ODI AG1 grips and some fresh new Fox socks, and who said socks were a bad christmas present!
[Reply]
+ 2
Bundlefly
(6 hours ago)
A delicious honey-baked Firebird.
[Reply]
+ 2
Uuno
(6 hours ago)
I was naughty but still I got to ride a lot
[Reply]
+ 1
sellcrackcocainetofundhobby
(45 mins ago)
As long as you mean the missus
[Reply]
+ 3
Matirider
(6 hours ago)
I got a girlfriend
[Reply]
+ 4
Muckal
(5 hours ago)
Thats like anti-bike stuff. Poor boy.
[Reply]
+ 2
symanoy
(6 hours ago)
1-2-1 coaching! Time to nail the bunny hop!
[Reply]
+ 2
siderealwall2
(5 hours ago)
Checks, an IOU, and Pop-Tarts. Stoked!
[Reply]
+ 2
phalley
(6 hours ago)
Road wheels, so I'll be a beast when the dirt drys
[Reply]
+ 2
jdsusmc
(5 hours ago)
Stans no tubes kit for my DH! WOOT!
[Reply]
+ 3
warehouse
(5 hours ago)
New grips
[Reply]
+ 1
striker1990
(5 hours ago)
specialized dissident comp helmet and my desired new book from my favourite writer
[Reply]
+ 1
bighitfsr04
(5 hours ago)
Got a sweet carabiniere that has 12 different bike tools on it. Going to be very useful
[Reply]
+ 2
DIYsandvich
(6 hours ago)
Shimano XT drivetrain, bontrager ion 800 and bontrager flare r.
[Reply]
+ 2
Andrewwebb
(5 hours ago)
Dude I got the exact same stuff
[Reply]
+ 2
icedcoffee
(5 hours ago)
A shock rebuild and service, a bell super 2r, and a tool kit!
[Reply]
+ 2
adrennan
(6 hours ago)
Skis I don't trust anyone else to buy my biking stuff
[Reply]
+ 2
chappers998
Plus
(6 hours ago)
www.canyon.com/en-gb/gravity/sender/sender-cf-7.html
[Reply]
+ 1
sellcrackcocainetofundhobby
(44 mins ago)
Sweet
[Reply]
+ 2
natescarola88
(5 hours ago)
a camelbak mule and a specialized emt-mtb multitool
[Reply]
+ 3
lance2012
(6 hours ago)
Flow Mk3's
[Reply]
+ 2
jamesdippy
(5 hours ago)
Socks, pants and shower gel!
[Reply]
+ 2
p-dawg
(6 hours ago)
Bought myself an Xmas gift.... an Evil Calling picking up Tuesday.
[Reply]
+ 2
Norcocroatia
(5 hours ago)
30€ and some chocolate????
[Reply]
+ 1
Skootur
(3 hours ago)
Wifey got me 20 years of Dirt for Christmas...
[Reply]
+ 1
toddyf12
(2 hours ago)
got an xt mech and xtr shifter, loving it!
[Reply]
+ 1
Whipit101
(3 hours ago)
Maxxis high roller 2's and 100% Accuri goggles.
[Reply]
+ 1
Reeski
(3 hours ago)
Club ride long sleeve top grey
[Reply]
+ 1
rad-kona
(2 hours ago)
A YT capra ????????????????
[Reply]
+ 1
sellcrackcocainetofundhobby
(48 mins ago)
Bought myself mint condition Scott gambler dh 30 2014 model. Yea boi!!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
sellcrackcocainetofundhobby
(47 mins ago)
Blowjob of the pissed missus might I add
[Reply]
+ 1
NJrookie
(24 mins ago)
my lovely wife got me some saint crankset.
[Reply]
+ 1
dandriller
(53 mins ago)
I got to spent time with the ladyfriend.
[Reply]
+ 1
sellcrackcocainetofundhobby
(46 mins ago)
You weren't in Thailand were you pal???? Double check your lady friend might be packing
[Reply]
+ 1
Lizardbikez
(1 hours ago)
I got a Norco ryde 26 merry Christmas guys!
[Reply]
+ 1
allbiker
(5 hours ago)
Nothing , 7 year in row :-( hhmmmmm
[Reply]
+ 1
colt1911
(2 hours ago)
I bought myself an annual pass for the local bike park.
[Reply]
+ 2
IceCreamRider
(6 hours ago)
A belt.
[Reply]
+ 1
Allaboutthehardtails
(3 hours ago)
Unfortunately nothing bike related
[Reply]
+ 1
Coppermine
(6 hours ago)
Gloves. Sheepskin, match business suit.
[Reply]
+ 1
daviebin
(4 hours ago)
Bird Zero TR.......best Christmas in years.
[Reply]
+ 1
Mika667
(3 hours ago)
Got myself "OnOne Fatty Trail" fatbike
[Reply]
+ 2
andrewdoud
(6 hours ago)
I got coal
[Reply]
+ 2
dhriderjust
(6 hours ago)
pinkbike swag !
[Reply]
+ 1
Fadgadget
(4 hours ago)
All I got for Christmas was me two front teeth
[Reply]
+ 2
betsie
(5 hours ago)
Some chocolate.
[Reply]
+ 2
Bergsmannen
(5 hours ago)
A pair of Racing Ralph.
[Reply]
+ 1
DaFam4mDena
(3 hours ago)
Bontrager 2016 line pro pedals and 5ten marroon freerideers....deeeeem
[Reply]
+ 2
BikeGenie
(3 hours ago)
I got Fat! That's all.
[Reply]
+ 1
Gritstone
(3 hours ago)
An awkward family meal and nothing in the form of a gift.
[Reply]
+ 1
stixxx47
(5 hours ago)
ep1.pinkbike.org/p4pb11749944/p4pb11749944.jpg
[Reply]
+ 1
b-wicked
(3 hours ago)
Some pain in my knee... thats all.
[Reply]
+ 1
cismasandrei
(3 hours ago)
A fully
@ride100percent
R-core gear 3 can't wait to try the new helmet
[Reply]
+ 2
slayersxc17
(6 hours ago)
Carhartts
[Reply]
+ 1
marcelbike
(5 hours ago)
A snowboard hahaha
[Reply]
+ 1
serathestaii
(2 hours ago)
I got a zeppelin.
[Reply]
+ 1
KCY-4130
(2 hours ago)
Laid.
[Reply]
+ 1
godaddyeo
Plus
(1 hours ago)
SGC Adult Camp...!!!
[Reply]
+ 0
mudmandhbrazil
(6 hours ago)
to much Liars
[Reply]
- 12
XCDigger
(6 hours ago)
My sponsor gave me a new Nomad frame and a DVO Diamond.
[Reply]
+ 2
downhill-jump1
(3 hours ago)
Yeah I totally believe that
[Reply]
