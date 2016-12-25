What Did You Get For Christmas?

Dec 25, 2016 at 9:21
Dec 25, 2016
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Merry Christmas from everyone at Pinkbike to all riders worldwide! How naughty or nice were you this year? Let's hear what new bike gear Santa brought you this year, because we all know that's all we asked for.

He knows when you re sleeping. He knows when you re awake... Our local Santa aka Kraja got his Miami Viced reindeer - Cody and shared some love with fellow elves. Enjoy your Christmas mates Santa also mentioned that all the bad diggers will get shovels instead of bike parts this year Photo credit Badphoto
Must Read This Week
This is Peaty, Last Orders: North vs South - Exclusive Video
76671 views
Loic Bruni On Öhlins Suspension for 2017?
71377 views
Win a 2017 Merida One-Sixty - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
63369 views
Yeti SB5.5 - Review
62249 views
Joe Smith Goes Raw - Video
58549 views
Absolute Black Oval Guide - Review
43310 views
Win a Park Tool AK-2 Tool Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
43132 views
Win a Bell Super 3R Helmet - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
41071 views






243 Comments

  • + 81
 I'm jealous. I got nada. I'm currently overseas in a location that I can't disclose right now thousands of miles away from my wife and kids. So I'm sitting in my tiny little choo reading about all of you guys that get to ride your bikes.
[Reply]
  • + 20
 Nothing for Christmas but for the new year you will have a brand new blond president Big Grin
[Reply]
  • + 21
 @dbarnes6891 Thank you, truly appreciate your sacrifice for all of our benefit! I'm going to hobble out to my bike to go for a quick spin for you (I broke my heel 3 months ago & just started "walking" last week) right now.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @Grononosse: Oh I know.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Thanks Brother, I just got back myself just 2 weeks ago. Merry Christmas to you.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @valhallascott: Sweet man. Sling some dirt!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 That makes two of us.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @dbarnes6891: has the Stones said => You can't always get what you want !!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @moutnbiker: Good times man. Happy Holidays to you and yours.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @OFF2theGYM: Always a party. Glad you made it back safe.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 @Grononosse: Ha! Truth.
[Reply]
  • + 11
 I gotta pen....I gotta pineapple! Uh! Pineapple Pen!
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Save your deployment money and get a sick bike. Lmao that's what I did.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @KyleSmith69: Yeah man I'm on the fence. I've got a bike I'm pretty happy with. At the very least I'm going to get new brakes and a dropper for it. Maybe a new bike. Not sure yet.
[Reply]
  • + 7
 Thank you for your service and sacrifice. Come home safe for that wife and kids.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Stay safe out there, hope you find your way back soon to your family. (Current active duty myself)
[Reply]
  • + 7
 To all servicemen and vets, thank you! Merry Christmas, and stay safe!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Thank you and Merry Christmas to all active and non active duty service men and women
(Especially active).
Thanks for keeping myself and my family safe.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Stay safe bro. Just think , you got pinkbike!! Start planning for an awesome 2017 when your home
[Reply]
  • - 12
flag XCMark (5 hours ago) (Below Threshold) show comment
 You should stop working for the government, you'd have more time for your life to be fun!
[Reply]
  • + 6
 @XCMark: Really dude? They're out there sacrificing to protect this country- including your sorry ass- and all you can do is tell them they should quit? Show some f*cking respect.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @XCMark: f*ck you

@dbarnes6891: thank you for your service, we are all rooting for your safe return home Smile
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Thank you for your service...Merry Christmas Smile
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @therealtylerdurden: Well said Sir, Bravo!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Stay safe out there brother! Don't let the green weenie get you!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Stay safe seasons gettings from straya
[Reply]
  • + 70
 Fat. I got fat. Damn holidays.
[Reply]
  • + 7
 Its time for the matching fat bike then
[Reply]
  • + 41
 I got to watch my kids open up presents! love watching them get so excited!
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Nothing better than spreading the joy
[Reply]
  • - 1
 @Lookinforit: I prefer taking joy.
[Reply]
  • + 33
 Got a evil insurgent with an x2 and so stoked.
[Reply]
  • + 8
 Should be a blast!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 you are gonna love it!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yeah Leafy! Can't wait to rip it with you when you get back man!
[Reply]
  • + 4
 @leafyboss Can we share families? Mine come bearing gifts of socks and toiletry sets.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Niiiice!
[Reply]
  • + 26
 I got a YT Jeffsy and a Fox Rampage Pro Carbon helmet plus some minor biking stuff. My wife took a good care of me this Xmas Smile
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Scored! the jeffsy is sick!
[Reply]
  • + 0
 @monstertiki: L
[Reply]
  • + 27
 @kopaczus - Do you mean that she bought these for you or she didn't kill you for buying them?
[Reply]
  • + 6
 @WAKIdesigns: Haha someone knows his stuff ;D
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @WAKIdesigns: nah, she's a kind soul, she gets it. I only need MTB related shit and she's well aware of it so she just crosses off things from my wish list Smile
[Reply]
  • + 12
 @kopaczus: my wife gets my biking but if she bought me a whole bike I would be extremely cautious. It would mean that she came up with some elaborated scheme how to make me suffer...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: i never know what i want, what hope is there for the wife
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: Ooooh, you have a sneaky one, just like me. I only seek permission to spend my own money on expensive items. Wink
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @truffy: yes. The standard ones: X got broken I need a new one. Actually honey I got this frame 50% off and I sold all my old parts so I didn't spend a penny. I got this for test from my buddies workshop. I bought this fork for 600$ but I will sell mine for at least 400 ( new one costed 800$ and never sold the old one. In case)
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: oh you're good. You should make a handbook of excuses for the rest of us mortals.
[Reply]
  • + 25
 Deodorant, just like always...
[Reply]
  • + 21
 Someones trying to send u a message.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 @MendelMu: I got breath mints from my mom.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 @unrooted: I got breath mints from your mom ☺
[Reply]
  • - 2
 @SeaJay: I got head of his mum
[Reply]
  • + 18
 I got a new Merida Enduro from Pinkbike. Thanks Radek and the rest of the crew, you guys are great, Merry Christmas. Well...... Hopefully
[Reply]
  • + 19
 A divorce
[Reply]
  • + 20
 Lucky
[Reply]
  • + 10
 Now I get to move into a van and travel the western US and Canada, best gift ever!
[Reply]
  • + 14
 I had some f#"k slam into me on the ski area, completely rupture my quadriceps tendon. Proceed to hit me with his ski pole and flee the scene. All in front of my 10 year old daughter. Out for six months and can't work. Merry xmas
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I feel for you buddy. I'm six months post surgery for the same thing. The bad news: you're more than 6 months from totally recovery, probably closer to 9-12. The good news: you're about a month from getting started on your rehab and 12 weeks from pushing yourself hard. Not gonna lie to you, the first 2 months suck ass, but if things go well and you work at it you'll be on a road bike by spring and some light duty mtn bike by late summer. chin up and good luck!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Man...one of the reasons I hate Breck and Vail go an extent. Copper is a favorite. Heal up soon sir
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Wtf. Why would he hit you with his pole?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Ruthless bro. Hope you heel well horrible bastard doing that in front your kid. Would love you to recognise him when healed and return the favour. Get well soon buddy
[Reply]
  • + 11
 Pft. Santa's broke af this Christmas, didn't bring me anything but trouble Big Grin
[Reply]
  • + 12
 Flat pedals and new 5.10s so I won't break my ankle on clips again
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Nice man. I love flats. I tried clips once and it just wasn't for me. I can't get a good pump with clips.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @dbarnes6891: I really like clips actually and found them to be really helpful in every way.
[Reply]
  • + 11
 I got lots of hugs from my daughter, I'm happy with that Smile
[Reply]
  • + 3
 The best gift ever!
[Reply]
  • + 11
 Membership to a local microbrewery plus $500 card to spend there.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 That sounds fucking delicious.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Solid!
[Reply]
  • + 10
 New dakine gloves that work on my phone. No excuse not to show how slow I am on strava, now!
[Reply]
  • + 5
 My girlfriend left, took the kids and moved out, my recovery from surgery is well on its way, and what is this? My post surgery doped up self built a new 6" trail bike from ground up and completely upgraded hardtail. Great success, now I have time to ride this bike
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Sorry to hear brother. Least you have a bike and passion to ride to get you through this. Merry xmas
[Reply]
  • + 7
 Got my stolen bike back just less than a week before Christmas. That was awesome, plan to use some Christmas money on the bike. Needs repair and some minor customization.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 MTB calendar and MTB maintenance guide book.

and something non-bike related star wars saga (ep.1-6)

I love my girlfriend, hope everyone had a great time cheers
[Reply]
  • + 4
 I bought myself a Kona process 153. Goes beautifully with my honzo St ???? first FS bike ever and it's taking a bit to get used to! Just like its taking wifely a bit to get used to my biking fetish at the moment after 16 years of bikes. O well, she'll get used to it! Merry Xmas all!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I got a process 153 frame and it's my first f/s in about 20 yrs. Should arrive next few days.
[Reply]
  • + 8
 I got custom Specialized P3 and YT Capra CF Pro Race Smile
[Reply]
  • + 7
 I got rid of my girlfriend and gained 3 women with mommy and daddy issues who use pole dancing as a form of self expression
[Reply]
  • + 6
 It was a banner freaking year at the ol smith house. You know what I got? My father gave me a carton of cigarettes and he said smoke up kyle!
[Reply]
  • - 1
 Ok, so go home and cry to your daddy don't cry here ok?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Brilliant! I think I'm going to have to watch Breakfast Club now.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 I got my wife a small upgrade from her entry level Trek HT that she's been riding...to a Santa Cruz Bronson CC. She's a pretty happy lady right now.
[Reply]
  • + 7
 A new Devinci Spartan Carbon frame.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Santa got me a GoPro Hero 5. Looking forward to getting some amazing high quality footage of my shitty riding. Ha!
[Reply]
  • + 7
 I got POD on Pinkbike ^^
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I must have been good. XT 11spd setup, xcp post, swat storage box, big bore air tool, bottle cage, and a nifty bar mount phone holder. Wife got herself a phone holder also and I got her a rear rack, bag, and post binder to mount the rack. We go the 12y/o got a ambush helmet.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 I got a Charger damper for my yari to convert it to Lyric, as well as some yellow decals for my fork to match my Capra. Merry Christmas!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 wow, you must have been dropping some not so subtle hints to nail that Big Grin
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The only bike-related stuff that I got were a pair of Giro Jackets, cycle socks, wet/dry chain lube, and chain cleaner. But that's all stuff that I needed, so all's good. Oh, and a mug.

Plus, I got permission to buy a cycle trainer for the off-season, and tactic agreement for a new bike next year, so I'm happy. Big Grin
[Reply]
  • + 1
 For anyone curious as to how a mug can be bike related, it says "I may look like I'm listening to you, but in my mind I'm riding my bike". From my wife. At least she's realistic.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 one huge ass lump of charcoal
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Lucky! All i got was a lump of the low grade stuff I cant even burn to keep me warm...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Nice new set of bike tools! It amazing what you can do with a pocket multitool, but also amazing all the things you can't do. I have feeling the LBS was getting a little tired of me borrowing their stuff, on daily basis it seems like. Time to set up my own little basement shop!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Kona process 153 dl frame, still in the mail should be here in a few days.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Nimble 9 frame from my wife. I got her a travel toothbrush and a water bottle. Best husband ever!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Get stoked! Love my canfield! The Bros get what bike geometry should be
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Santa brought me 510 Sammy Hill impacts! Santa rocks!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I got to spend time with family, watch my lil nephew open up Christmas presents, and some pretty sweet Fox & 661 gear! Merry Christmas PB!
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Stupid it's Christmas everyday if you have a job and money in the bank
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Chromag BZA bar and a couple of fox socks Big Grin
[Reply]
  • + 4
 My son got a brand new YT CAPRA cf comp. Hes super stoked!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Nice present Smile Future good times with daddy !
[Reply]
  • + 4
 A Zerode Taniwha. From me to me...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Such pretty bicycles
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Santa brought me a 2017 nukeproof mega 275 race. Love it so much. Thanks Santa Smile
[Reply]
  • + 3
 got a pair of five ten spitfire and a lego Porsche gt3 rs ...and a lot of love.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 150mm Fox transfert Kashima! But I will need to wait until may to ride it...
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Alpinestars BNS Tech Carbon Neck Support and some beautiful Silca allen keys in a wooden case! Also got some nice cycling related books!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Nice! Those allens are a work of art.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Next PB Poll or article will be:
What collor of underwear do you use on New Years Day.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 None ????
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Super sweet set of HT pedals in stealth black.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 i got a fully built kona 2017 shonky!!!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Santa delivered a hardcore hardtail, I'll be racing EWS and British Enduro and Downhill Races on it next year. Heck yes
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Im looking to buy a hardcore hardtail. Which one did you get?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @dougiemacfarlane: I emailed a few different guys to see if anyone was interested in helping me out to but nobody got back to me. I've got a @ragley-bikes frame which I picked up because I found it cheap on CRC.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Steve peats book, Danny macs book, oneal helmet and oneal body armour!
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Flat pedals
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Got a dropper post and a 150mm fork this x mas. Still hoping brand new clipless pedals would follow
[Reply]
  • + 4
 I got to work!... a remote mining camp... yeah...
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Trek Fuel EX 8 27.5 plus!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Well I got myself an Intense Spider 275c Pro in September. It still feels like Christmas!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Beer and cookies, a bit a money too
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Bought myself a Brand X Dropper and some Nukeproof Electron Pedals. Also got a Crank Bro's multi tool! Not a bad year all round!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Hope Tech 35W-Pro4 Boost wheel set. All I need now is a frame with Boost.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I got myself a highline dropper. We're doing secret Santa in my family recently, so not too many bike related gifts recently. But some Asian chilli sauce, love that stuff!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I got a new Felt Red Baron with some upgrades. Need a beach cruiser for days when the trails are too muddy. Like today! Merry Christmas.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Fox soxs and a subscription to freehub. Pumped. Still working on the tacit agreement with my wife on the new bike for 2017.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 GoPro Hero 5 Black with some nice accessories
[Reply]
  • - 1
 Well, none of my family is going to spend on bike parts for me, so I bought an new 2016 red NS Clash and new 2014 FOX Talas 34, for $638. FOX is shipping me the Fit4 damper for $90 as I write this!

I will build a high specd bike for less than a grand! Watch me now...
[Reply]
  • + 4
 I got an aero press
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Money. For parts. Bike paaaaaaarts 3
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Got YT Jeffsy from my lovely wife, awesomest gift!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 That Jeffry is one sweet ride!! So fast!!! Bought mine a couple months back and have never been more stoked on a bike!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 i got full sram XO for my mondraker!!!!!!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Fox tailgate pad, a "shred" pack and some dope socks.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Beyond stoked! My Son got me a new M16c ...... I was speechless Smile
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Crikey! How long 'til I have to wait for the same from my daughters? They're 11 and 9.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @truffy: lol, a while I guess. Mines 26 now Smile
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @bikebike69: Oh poop, so i'll be looking at a FS wheelchair then ;(
[Reply]
  • + 2
 did not get anything bike related and I'm super bummed Frown growing up sucks so damn bad
[Reply]
  • + 7
 Look at it as an opportunity to Santa shop for yourself. Santa brought me my demo 8 in July! My wife said Santa doesn't bring presents in July. She doesn't know anything.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 this year i'm santa, got my 3 years old commi ramons, we about to go on the first ride
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I got myself a Genesis tarn 20, sweet steel hardtail with plus tyres and a POC helmet, roll on 2017 Wales, I'm coming!!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Fox Transfer Factory 150mm
[Reply]
  • + 1
 You will be very happy the transfer is super nice
[Reply]
  • + 2
 New riding socks, deodorant, bumper for the truck. And ordered my self a new cannondale habit carbon se!!!!!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 a Endura Singletrack Jacket and it keeps me really warm. Smile
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I scored a avid xo trail for Christmas !!!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Climb switch for my X2!!!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Sunline Direct Mount stem (blue anodized) , a giant gloves , and a motorbike stand for my yamaha dt Big Grin
[Reply]
  • + 3
 truvativ descendant carbon cranks and part of a pike
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Got some Zee breaks and spank ooze pedals. My Enduro is gonna look spankin' and stop on a dime.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Spokey dokeys (not joking)
[Reply]
  • + 1
 You are gonna look soooooo rad! (not)
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Asked for Shimano AM9's but got Muc Off bodywash!!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Fox Jersey, Fox mtb socks, and TLD air gloves
[Reply]
  • + 3
 A New job
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Fox and fly racing jerseys plus a race face bar
[Reply]
  • + 2
 150 air shaft for the Jeffsy
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Nice, I got a 170 for my Capra.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Bebop 2 and some socks. Ill take it
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Nothing. I don't deserve anything.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 A trip to Japan to snowboard. Best girlfriend ever.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Bontrager TLR flash charger pump and $100 gift card to my lbs.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Hero 5 Black and a fox snapback were the bike things.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 i got alan keys...
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Me too, I got a sweet set of Beta 951 Cool
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Camelback Skyline hydration bag, torque wrench, and some Revelstoke Lift tickets. Not bad!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Got a ti-spring, some ti-bolts and few other fancy parts of the misses! She is a good egg!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Broken collarbone. Right arm and I'm right handed so things are looking bleak ;-)
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Socks....Transition socks so they are pretty cool!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 A 1 person trangia so that I can go off and become a hermit in the woods with my bike Smile
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Transition patrol carbon with easton heist 24s, a sram x01, fox dhx2 shock, and a fox 36 fork.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 French work books. Moving to a foreign country isn't easy but a supportive girl makes all the difference.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I got my stolen bike found two days before christmas. So thats gotta be best thing that i could wish for christmas
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I got some Fox flexair shorts, ODI AG1 grips and some fresh new Fox socks, and who said socks were a bad christmas present!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 A delicious honey-baked Firebird.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I was naughty but still I got to ride a lot
[Reply]
  • + 1
 As long as you mean the missus
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I got a girlfriend
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Thats like anti-bike stuff. Poor boy.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 1-2-1 coaching! Time to nail the bunny hop!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Checks, an IOU, and Pop-Tarts. Stoked!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Road wheels, so I'll be a beast when the dirt drys
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Stans no tubes kit for my DH! WOOT!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 New grips
[Reply]
  • + 1
 specialized dissident comp helmet and my desired new book from my favourite writer Smile
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Got a sweet carabiniere that has 12 different bike tools on it. Going to be very useful
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Shimano XT drivetrain, bontrager ion 800 and bontrager flare r.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Dude I got the exact same stuff
[Reply]
  • + 2
 A shock rebuild and service, a bell super 2r, and a tool kit!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Skis I don't trust anyone else to buy my biking stuff
[Reply]
  • + 2
 a camelbak mule and a specialized emt-mtb multitool
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Flow Mk3's
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Socks, pants and shower gel!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Bought myself an Xmas gift.... an Evil Calling picking up Tuesday.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 30€ and some chocolate????
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Wifey got me 20 years of Dirt for Christmas...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 got an xt mech and xtr shifter, loving it!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Maxxis high roller 2's and 100% Accuri goggles.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Club ride long sleeve top grey
[Reply]
  • + 1
 A YT capra ????????????????
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Bought myself mint condition Scott gambler dh 30 2014 model. Yea boi!!!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Blowjob of the pissed missus might I add
[Reply]
  • + 1
 my lovely wife got me some saint crankset.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I got to spent time with the ladyfriend.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 You weren't in Thailand were you pal???? Double check your lady friend might be packing
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I got a Norco ryde 26 merry Christmas guys!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Nothing , 7 year in row :-( hhmmmmm
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I bought myself an annual pass for the local bike park.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Unfortunately nothing bike related
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Gloves. Sheepskin, match business suit.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Bird Zero TR.......best Christmas in years.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Got myself "OnOne Fatty Trail" fatbike
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I got coal
[Reply]
  • + 2
 pinkbike swag !
[Reply]
  • + 1
 All I got for Christmas was me two front teeth
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Some chocolate.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 A pair of Racing Ralph.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Bontrager 2016 line pro pedals and 5ten marroon freerideers....deeeeem
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I got Fat! That's all.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 An awkward family meal and nothing in the form of a gift.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Some pain in my knee... thats all.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 A fully @ride100percent R-core gear 3 can't wait to try the new helmet Smile
[Reply]
  • + 1
 A snowboard hahaha
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I got a zeppelin.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 SGC Adult Camp...!!!
[Reply]
  • + 0
 to much Liars
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2016. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.139306
Mobile Version of Website