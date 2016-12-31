What is the Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail of 2016 - Pinkbike Forum

Dec 31, 2016 at 0:01
Dec 31, 2016
by James Morris  
 
On The Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail thread we decided to have a poll to decide what has been the sexiest bike of 2016. Over the last week, candidates have rolled in and the most-nominated bikes short listed. Twelve bikes were clearly leading the pack, so I eliminated the rest (as well as last year's winner) and seeded the splatter-painted Swarf into the final to unsure that standards are kept high.

So, in no particular order, here are the nominees (be sure to vote for your favorite in the poll below):

Nominee for What is The Sexiest AM FR Enduro Hardtail of 2016
Splatter Paint Swarf Custom

Nominee for What is The Sexiest AM FR Enduro Hardtail of 2016
Prestige Cycles Mustard

Nominee for What is The Sexiest AM FR Enduro Hardtail of 2016
BTR Ranger

New whip day
On-One DeeDar

project12 Cycleworks - patientZERO
Project12 Cycleworks - PatientZERO

Nominee for What is The Sexiest AM FR Enduro Hardtail of 2016
Chromag Primer Twoface

Nominee for What is The Sexiest AM FR Enduro Hardtail of 2016
Silver Chromag Surface

Nominee for What is The Sexiest AM FR Enduro Hardtail of 2016
Stinner Prototype

Nominee for What is The Sexiest AM FR Enduro Hardtail of 2016
Stanton Switchback with Lefty

Nominee for What is The Sexiest AM FR Enduro Hardtail of 2016
Blue Stanton Switchback

Nominee for What is The Sexiest AM FR Enduro Hardtail of 2016
PVD Pink Five

Nominee for What is The Sexiest AM FR Enduro Hardtail of 2016
Production Privee Shan GT

Nominee for What is The Sexiest AM FR Enduro Hardtail of 2016
Kingdom Vendetta

What is The Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail of 2016

On The Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail thread we decided to have a poll to decide what has been the sexiest bike of 2016. Over the last week, bikes have been nominated and the most nominated bikes have short listed in this final poll.The Nominations are in. There were 12 bikes in a clear lead so I eliminated the rest and last years winner, the Splattered painted Swarf was seeded into the final to unsure the standards are kept high. So in no particular order the Nominations are:



32 Comments

  • + 2
 I have been riding a Shan 27 custom build for about a year now, and it is just such a phenomenal balance of the low and slack geometry that makes trail/enduro bikes fun, while still pedaling and accelerating like a rocket. I commend the designers on that sucker, because It has actually turned me off completely to riding a full suspension trail/enduro bike, it feels just as capable in the rough as any 6" bike I have experience with, without the drawbacks of having to push more suspension up the climbs.

I would really love to try some of these other slack hardtail offerings and see how they compare!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I think it's very hard to differ the bike frame from the complete build, there were frames i loved more than others, and the goes for a specific build but unfortunately they weren't matched together Frown
i still voted for the "easy on the eyes" -Prestige Cycles Mustard
[Reply]
  • + 1
 EVERY hardtail frame should have horizontal dropouts - it would make them much more versatile and would likely increase the number of people potentially interested in buying such frames/bikes! Possibility of running a standard derailleur drivetrain OR singlespeed OR internal geared hubs - why don't bike manufacturers give us a choice? Particularly, the geared hub option is very appealing due to its simplicity, ease of cleaning and neat looks. However, if you install a geared hub in standard dropouts, you also need to add a chain tensioner which kind of undermines that idea of simplicity. Take an example of Surly, many of their frames employ horizontal dropouts and you can set them up any way you wish.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Awesome to see the Project12 Cycleworks among all these other sexy hardtails. The guy built the frame himself in his own shed! Sure, it might not be the prettiest (the BTR beats it imho), but the fact that he built it with his own hands over 'just' buying a frame is worth a vote Wink
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Good to see 2 Stantons in the final again.. Smile
[Reply]
  • + 4
 I would have seen the Last LastForward there w/out problem !
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Ditto. The fast forward gets my vote.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 m.pinkbike.com/photo/13072681
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Positives and negatives for all of them, the first one's head tube looks raked. I couldn't really choose, probably shouldn't have voted.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The front 2/3 of the PVD frame is pretty nice. The short head tube gives you maximum strength, and the joinery is amazing.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Tough choice between the BTR an Swarf. BTR's ride inspires a huge amount of confidence but, Due to 'sexiness' the Swarf got my vote
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Personally Dee Dar is my vote as I have one as a winter bike and it's rad. Shame there was no Ragleys in this test. Solid machines.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I like hardtails but none of them, they all look too slack and I bet that most of them are 4130 so weigh a ton, 853 is where it's at for a steel hardtail.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 purple series commencal meta ht cromo
www.commencalusa.com/meta-ht-am-crmo-purple-2016-c2x17825604
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I said the same!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yup. I love my meta am ht
[Reply]
  • + 3
 BTR really rocks
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Kingdom, Stanton,... They're all smokin
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Bird Zero ftw!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Surprised by the On-One...how did that get in there!?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 No love for the Swarf? Big Grin
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I hate to be that guy but unsured or insured?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I will be that guy. Neither. It's ensure.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Imo the Last FastForward
[Reply]
  • + 1
 No singlespeeds or gearbox bikes in the list?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Babah Bikes G30Six
[Reply]
  • + 1
 BTR FTW!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 My one.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 A custom one of these: www.trail-addicts.com/product/meta-ht-am-crmo-650b-purple-2016 with XTR brakes, DT Swiss wheels, all black with Lacondeguy signature Vaults to finish it off.
[Reply]
  • - 1
 They all look exactly the same.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Derp
[Reply]

