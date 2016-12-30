USER GENERATED

What's The Perfect Tire Width For All-Around Riding? - Pinkbike Poll

Dec 30, 2016
by Vernon Felton  
What do you think is the perfect tire width for all-around riding? We asked a similar question a year ago, but a lot has happened during these past 12 months. For starters, the whole plus-size thing has evolved, with not-so-bouncy 2.8-inch models becoming the go-to size for that niche. And then there's the whole plus-curious thing on the horizon. Maxxis, Schwalbe and Specialized have all recently trotted out 2.6-inch tires that are starting to gain traction—even with some riders who’ve sworn a blood oath on the forums to never, ever ride down that dark 2.8-inch, plus-sized path, but who, you know, could maybe do a little 2.6-inch action on the sly if no one was watching. So, now that things have settled a bit and more riders have had a chance to actually ride some of those fatter tires, what's your tire width of choice? Has it changed?
Specialized Storm Tire Review Photo2 Photo by Brad Walton
Photo by Brad Walton.

Let's be clear, I’m not talking about the extreme ends of the mountain biking bell curve—neither XC racing or full-on, chairlift-assisted bike park laps. I’m talking about rides that can be as steep and fast as you want, but still require that you pedal to the top. I guess you could call that trail riding or all-mountain or enduro or…I dunno, fill in the blank with the currently-hip word of your choice.

Naturally, tire choice largely boils down to your own soil conditions and riding style, but, still, I’m curious—What’s your ideal tire size?

What's the perfect front-tire width for all-around, trail riding?

What's your ideal front-tire width for general trail riding (that great range of riding between XC racing and doing hot laps at the bike park)?


What's your ideal rear-tire width for all-around riding?

Remember when it was rare to find a trail bike that’d take anything larger than a 2.1-inch tire between the chainstays? I’m dating myself here, but for the longest time, the average rider had one tire size to choose from—skinny. Sure, there was that brief late `90s Gazzaloddi dalliance, but much of mountain biking’s past was dominated by underwhelming, undernourished-looking tires. That’s all changed, obviously, in the past decade, particularly with the advent of plus-size tires and the not-quite-so-plus 2.6-inch models hitting the scene. What's your choice for general trail riding (you know, not XC racing and not doing laps at the bike park--the huge swath of riding in between those two extremes). And, no, dammit, I'm not talking about fat bikes either.



42 Comments

  • + 50
 put new HRII 2.4 in the front, move the old one to the back, shred, repeat.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I like your way of thinking
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Run magic mary till semi slick on the back and then yeah what he said
[Reply]
  • + 19
 2.35 is such a funny size. It's like wearing 9.75 shoes
[Reply]
  • + 14
 If you want we can call it a 60mm.
[Reply]
  • - 2
 @rubbertoe: mate there is two units of measure. The metric system and the one that got us on the moon
[Reply]
  • + 10
 @Pnwdak: Metric Does make more sense. Btw, metric went around the moon first.
[Reply]
  • + 11
 @WAtrailmaker: It was the metric system that got us to the moon too.
Scientists don't use the English system.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 edition.cnn.com/TECH/space/9909/30/mars.metric.02
[Reply]
  • + 8
 I'll just leave this here i.imgur.com/4kpGw1k.jpg
[Reply]
  • + 14
 Depends on the brand, I like a 2.5" Maxxis but a 2.35" Schwalbe
[Reply]
  • + 2
 This.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 2.4 conti black chilli kevlar side walled trail kings.... at 20 psi for everything. used for the last 12 months - not one puncture nor burp. - alps, DH courses, 45 km epics etc... etc... - ( 2000 km plus) they are about schwalbe 2.35 in true width and IMHO rather good at just about everything, except tarmac. we all have our own tyre opinions.. but if you find your tyres are OK on tarmac....for any MTB tyre set up wrong or not the right tyre for you, just saying...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 20 psi O_O i ran 30psi in my 2.35 schwalbe and kept burping the rear. you must be one smooth rider Smile
[Reply]
  • + 8
 30 psi in my Minions...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I don't care about your opinion!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I usually run 2.4s on both my downhill bike and Enduro bike but I'm looking forward to trying 2.6 if it gets popular. I'm between bikes and I've been riding a plus bike for a little while and I'm ashamed to say it's really fun, but the tires are paper thin and still heavy. If 2.6 can bridge the gap then I'm all for it
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I was running 2.8" (Surly Dirt Wizards 3.0" which measure 2.8") over summer and they were great except heavy. Hence 2.6" would be a great size to get the weight down a bit but keep the insane amount of traction.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Look towards maxxis wide trail tires. They are about 2.5-2.6 and are beastly good
[Reply]
  • + 5
 are we talking 26 inch tires?
Maxis minnion 2.35.
FTW.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Minion DHF and DHR 2.3 on a wide internal hoop like an Ibis 741 carbon. Affordable and squares out the rubber without addding too much weight. Works for me and the lady's love it.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Been running Specialized GRID Purgatory and Slaughter combo in 2.6". Nice and grippy, not any heavier than WTB or Maxxis 2.5 tires, and can be picked up for a pretty stable $60 at a local Specialized dealer. As a former 29er rider now on 275, I really like the added momentum of the bigger tires on the smaller wheels. If I was back on a 29er trail bike I'd probably run 2.4-2.6. No replacement for displacement.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Been enjoying the 2.4 conti x-kings front and rear. They've proved to be very durable and well matched to my riding style. Even did an 8hr xc race in them.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I'm running 2.6 front/2.3 rear Specialized Purgatories on my Thunderbolt. It rips.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 hahahaha, you'll learn one day when the fat penny drops. the world is slowly slowly slowly getting there.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Nokian Gazzaloddi 3.0's ep1.pinkbike.org/p4pb4498991/p4pb4498991.jpg
[Reply]
  • + 2
 In modern times: I really love my bontrager SE5 2.3's
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Running 2.6 rear and 2.8 front nobby nic's in apex casing with low pressures-12/16psi f/r. BOOM loads of grip!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 2.35 Magic Mary Super Gravity
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Running a set of Conti Baron since 2 Months, still blown away by the grip they offer.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I have a Krampus so Plus makes sense to me. Please make more mid plus sizes though.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Ditto and 2.6" get my vote.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 3" in the rear. on the rear sorry
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Mavic crossmax charge all day. Roam in back on the hardback
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Is that a Specialized Storm that made the print in the picture?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 59.69 mm should be the new 2.35 in. tire width standard.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Depends on the inner rim width???
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The current Maxxis 2.4 mold.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 2 by 4 says Norm Abram
[Reply]
  • + 1
 30mm IRW and 2.5 Minions
[Reply]
  • + 0
 40mm width 27.5 with 2.8's. The bomb.
[Reply]

