What's The Perfect Tire Width For All-Around Riding? - Pinkbike Poll

What's your ideal front-tire width for general trail riding (that great range of riding between XC racing and doing hot laps at the bike park)?
Remember when it was rare to find a trail bike that’d take anything larger than a 2.1-inch tire between the chainstays? I’m dating myself here, but for the longest time, the average rider had one tire size to choose from—skinny. Sure, there was that brief late `90s Gazzaloddi dalliance, but much of mountain biking’s past was dominated by underwhelming, undernourished-looking tires. That’s all changed, obviously, in the past decade, particularly with the advent of plus-size tires and the not-quite-so-plus 2.6-inch models hitting the scene. What's your choice for general trail riding (you know, not XC racing and not doing laps at the bike park--the huge swath of riding in between those two extremes). And, no, dammit, I'm not talking about fat bikes either.
42 Comments
Scientists don't use the English system.
Maxis minnion 2.35.
FTW.
