What's The Perfect Tire Width For All-Around Riding? - Pinkbike Poll

What do you think is the perfect tire width for all-around riding? We askeda year ago, but a lot has happened during these past 12 months. For starters, the whole plus-size thing has evolved, with not-so-bouncy 2.8-inch models becoming the go-to size for that niche. And then there's the whole plus-curious thing on the horizon. Maxxis, Schwalbe and Specialized have all recently trotted out 2.6-inch tires that are starting to gain traction—even with some riders who’ve sworn a blood oath on the forums to never, ever ride down that dark 2.8-inch, plus-sized path, but who, you know, could maybe do a little 2.6-inch action on the sly if no one was watching. So, now that things have settled a bit and more riders have had a chance to actually ride some of those fatter tires, what's your tire width of choice? Has it changed?