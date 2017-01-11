Desert Riding With Ricky Brabec and Darren Berrecloth - Video

Jan 11, 2017 at 16:30
Jan 11, 2017
by Freehub Magazine  
 
Wide Open // E1: Defining a Lifestyle with Ricky Brabec

by FreehubMag
Views: 141    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


Wide Open // Episode 1: Defining a Lifestyle with Ricky Brabec

Fresh off the plane from Africa, Ricky has a few days at home to regroup and ride the local trails before heading off to meet up with The Claw in Utah. Both Ricky and Darren dabble in the other’s sport and the upcoming week will undoubtedly find ways to push each of their two-wheeled limits in a new way.

As professional athletes, Darren Berrecloth and Ricky Brabec come from two very different, yet relatable worlds—Darren is a mountain biker and Ricky, a cross-country moto racer. Both live lifestyles that are equal parts passion and hard work. Wide Open is a series that documents a week in the desert with the two as they enjoy the freedom and good times that only two wheels and zero obligations can provide.


Darren and Ricky taking a break from the desert sun. From Wide Open Episode 1


Continue the story in print with "Vacation" from Freehub Magazine Issue 7.4, the Adventure & Escape Issue, which is on sale now. Pinkbike readers save 40% on subscriptions with our Shared Reader Discount.


MENTIONS: @FreehubMag / @parisgore
