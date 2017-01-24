A Week in the Desert with Darren Berrecloth and Ricky Brabec - Video

Wide Open // Episode 2: Life on the Road with Darren Berrecloth
After an intense week at Red Bull Rampage, Darren Berrecloth has most of his seasonal obligations behind him, allowing for a little rest and relaxation in the desert. Of course, this still involves charging big lines on the bike, but mostly it’s a time to enjoy the freedom of life on the road.
As professional athletes, Darren Berrecloth and Ricky Brabec come from two very different, yet relatable worlds—Darren is a mountain biker and Ricky, a cross-country moto racer. Both live lifestyles that are equal parts passion and hard work. Wide Open is a series that documents a week in the desert with the two as they enjoy the freedom and good times that only two wheels and zero obligations can provide.
Continue the story in print with "Vacation" from Freehub Magazine
Issue 7.4, the Adventure & Escape Issue
with our Shared Reader Discount
.Wide Open Series:Episode 1: Defining a Lifestyle with Ricky Brabec
.Rider: Darren Berrecloth | Photo: Paris Gore
MENTIONS: @FreehubMag
/ @parisgore
