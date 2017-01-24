A Week in the Desert with Darren Berrecloth and Ricky Brabec - Video

Jan 24, 2017 at 17:00
Jan 24, 2017
by Freehub Magazine  
 
Wide Open // E2: Life on the Road with Darren Berrecloth

by FreehubMag
Wide Open // Episode 2: Life on the Road with Darren Berrecloth

After an intense week at Red Bull Rampage, Darren Berrecloth has most of his seasonal obligations behind him, allowing for a little rest and relaxation in the desert. Of course, this still involves charging big lines on the bike, but mostly it’s a time to enjoy the freedom of life on the road.

As professional athletes, Darren Berrecloth and Ricky Brabec come from two very different, yet relatable worlds—Darren is a mountain biker and Ricky, a cross-country moto racer. Both live lifestyles that are equal parts passion and hard work. Wide Open is a series that documents a week in the desert with the two as they enjoy the freedom and good times that only two wheels and zero obligations can provide.

Continue the story in print with "Vacation" from Freehub Magazine Issue 7.4, the Adventure & Escape Issue, which is on sale now. Pinkbike readers save 40% on subscriptions with our Shared Reader Discount.

Wide Open Series:
Episode 1: Defining a Lifestyle with Ricky Brabec.

Darren Berrecloth descends a ridgeline outside of Cainville UT.
Rider: Darren Berrecloth | Photo: Paris Gore

