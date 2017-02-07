Finding Features and Scouting Lines with Darren Berrecloth and Ricky Brabec - Video

Feb 7, 2017 at 15:00
Feb 7, 2017
by Freehub Magazine  
 
Wide Open // E3: Finding Features and Scouting Lines in Caineville, UT

by FreehubMag
With endless terrain to explore, Darren and Ricky take to the motos to try and find some lines to ride on their mountain bikes. With ridges and cliffs everywhere and access to almost anything they can see, the door is opened to some truly unique features. As professional athletes, Darren Berrecloth and Ricky Brabec come from two very different, yet relatable worlds—Darren is a mountain biker and Ricky, a cross-country moto racer. Both live lifestyles that are equal parts passion and hard work. Wide Open is a series that documents a week in the desert with the two as they enjoy the freedom and good times that only two wheels and zero obligations can provide.

Continue the story in print with "Vacation" from Freehub Magazine Issue 7.4, the Adventure & Escape Issue, which is on sale now. Pinkbike readers save 40% on subscriptions with our Shared Reader Discount.

Wide Open Series:

Episode 1: Defining a Lifestyle with Ricky Brabec
Episode 2: Life on the Road with Darren Berrecloth

Riding the wild desert ridges outside of Caineville UT. From Wide Open Episode 3
Rider: Darren Berrecloth | Photo: Paris Gore

MENTIONS: @parisgore
3 Comments

  • + 1
 This is about bikes. Therefore, I enjoy. (It's cool, I like it, nice series)
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Not a fan of the motos tearing up those ridges...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 this is the perfect video. makes me wanna ride moto and mtb.
[Reply]

Post a Comment



