Finding Features and Scouting Lines with Darren Berrecloth and Ricky Brabec - Video

With endless terrain to explore, Darren and Ricky take to the motos to try and find some lines to ride on their mountain bikes. With ridges and cliffs everywhere and access to almost anything they can see, the door is opened to some truly unique features. As professional athletes, Darren Berrecloth and Ricky Brabec come from two very different, yet relatable worlds—Darren is a mountain biker and Ricky, a cross-country moto racer. Both live lifestyles that are equal parts passion and hard work. Wide Open is a series that documents a week in the desert with the two as they enjoy the freedom and good times that only two wheels and zero obligations can provide.
Continue the story in print with "Vacation" from Freehub Magazine
Issue 7.4, the Adventure & Escape Issue, which is on sale now. Pinkbike readers save 40% on subscriptions
with our Shared Reader Discount
.Wide Open Series:Episode 1: Defining a Lifestyle with Ricky BrabecEpisode 2: Life on the Road with Darren BerreclothRider: Darren Berrecloth | Photo: Paris Gore
