Will Ride For Food - Opinion

Jan 26, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
I could see it in his eyes the instant he rolled to a stop at the top of the hill. “You doing all right?” “Yeah, just really hungry.” We'd been riding along at a good clip for a couple hours, and Bret hadn't had anything to drink or eat the entire time.

Granted, that was due to the fact that he hadn't brought along any food or water, or a repair kit for that matter, but when you're only 14-years-old properly preparing for a ride can still be a tricky task. He'd forgotten his riding shoes too, and was now wearing a borrowed pair that were a half-size too big, but thankfully he remembered to bring a helmet and a functioning bike, albeit one with a bottom bracket that creaked at every pedal stroke and what sounded like a couple of ball bearings rattling around inside the handlebar.

A gel packet was dug up from the bottom of a pack and passed over with a half-full water bottle, the bare essentials required to ease the symptoms of someone teetering on the edge of a full-blown 'bonk.' We've all been there – that lightheaded, woozy sensation that's accompanied by the feeling that if you don't immediately consume three cheeseburgers and a mountain of chili-cheese fries you'll starve to death...


Trans-Provence 2014
Ride for long enough and even a bowl of gruel will taste amazing.


I don't think it's too much of a stretch to call bonking a rite of passage for mountain bikers. It's a sign that you've ridden far and hard enough to deplete your body's energy reserves, something that requires a good deal more effort than just casually cruising along on a gravel rec path. Of course, with experience comes wisdom, or so they say, and these days I don't seem to bonk nearly as often as when I first started riding – a PB&J sandwich or a plastic bag full of trail mix is usually enough to get me through the majority of my rides, although maybe that means I should get out for even longer adventures.

Eating and mega-rides go hand in hand, and some of my best, or at least most memorable, meals have taken place in gas station parking lots, the closest source of the calories required to remain upright after or partway through a ride. Hot dogs that have been rotating on a greasy silver warming rack for days, if not months, beef jerky, ice cream, donuts, corn dogs – that's a five-course meal right there, no reservations or fancy attire required. And all of those calories can be enjoyed guilt-free as long as you've put in enough miles beforehand – that thirty-minute spin might not warrant a burrito binge, but after a five-hour epic? Go for it.

The color started to return to Bret's cheeks, and the thousand-yard stare diminished, so we started heading back to the trailhead, stopping a few times to regroup and make sure he hadn't passed out in the bushes somewhere. Luckily, that final section of trail was mainly downhill, full of berms and jumps, which undoubtedly made it easier to push aside any thoughts of the dizziness and unrelenting hunger he'd been experiencing minutes before.

Once the ride was complete we loaded the bikes up and headed back to town, but not before making a pit stop at the nearest gas station. Will Bret bring food and water next time? I'm not counting on it, but hopefully he at least remembers his riding shoes.

23 Comments

  • + 20
 RC would have left him for dead and made sure no one else got to help him.
[Reply]
  • + 10
 How else is he going to learn his lesson?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 #toughlove
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Demo forest is a bonk-factory. People that come out of there have often gotten 200-300 calories in before doing 3k vert. I had my first calorie crash there, after eating half a pop-tart before climbing into Corral trail. Looked like a ghost until I got some sushi in me at the local store.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 After a ride here in Mexico we eat a taco called "Sin llorar" that is prepared with cecina, melted cheese, avocado, nopales and chorizo, best after ride meal!!!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Most memorable bonk: I'm 13 years old. A friend and I are on the final 5 miles of a 50mile day. That 130lb self probably consumed 1/8 my weight in enchiladas and burritos. That was the best food (and sleep) I have ever had. Good times.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I was 15, I'm 16 now Smile , anyway, we were riding all morning, 2k+ feet of steep climbing and I'd had nothing but an egg for breakfast. Haha that was fun, I completely lost the will to ride, and live for that matter, by the end. I legitimately was having trouble staying awake on the ride back home. And to top it all off, at the end of the ride i was borrowing my friends 30lb Enduro, compared to the 27lb Stumpy I was riding all day. I now know to bring both food and water lol, i also now know first hand how much sandy steep uphill sucks
[Reply]
  • + 1
 3lbs ddifference may not seem like a lot, but the geo differences also have a ton of effect
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Bonk out binge food is awesome. Still feel like shit afterwards but that moment when your face couldn't be any more full of mars bar is immense. It's like make up sex for your belly.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Some glorified gas station restaurant had a double cheeseburger with grilled cheese as the buns that may have saved my life one day. Also had the best milkshake of my life. Unfortunately there is currently a grocery store right on my way home from the trails, even with no bonk I find myself stopping in and getting a whole shopping cart of stuff when I intended to grab milk.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Had just purchased a brand new road bike for my 19 th birthday early in the spring and figured I had to go test it out on an over distance mountain climb up two of the local north shore mountains and a quick spin out to Horseshoe Bay. Needless to say I barely made it back to a small gas station to buy a snickers bar.... yes I was feeling a bit like Betty White!. Fully toasted and limped home wobbling post mail style back up the road to my folks house. WOW never forget that feeling. Seeing others do it to them selves is often entertaining and fun, I always keep a stash in my riding bag for exactly that reason. Definitely a rite of passage for every distance athlete.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 While living in Switzerland, I went for a 4-ish-hour exploration ride (i.e., head into the forest in a random direction and see if you can find anything worth riding), got a flat about an hour's walk from civilization, and then missed my train home and bonked at the station. It was forty minutes until the next train, and I almost missed it because I spent the entire time staring into space, basically asleep with my eyes open. A very surreal experience.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I bonked myself pretty good on my last trip to Moab. I had been recovering from a pretty nasty respiratory illness, and it was my first time on a bike in a couple weeks, and only my second time on a trail all season. I took it out too hard on the climb, wiped out a couple times on the descent, and basically spent the long weekend in Moab feeling like I got whacked across the back with a 2x4 and trying to recover, which is getting harder to do at the age of 42. No amount of carbs from Pasta Jays helped. It sucked. I was able to bounce back just enough, though, to enjoy our last ride down Hazard and Porcupine Rim.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I do it fairly regularly as a training exercise. Probably 4 or 5 times a year. It teaches your body to utilise alternative energy stores, basically fat. I now rarely unintentionally bonk and I have to go to some lengths to make myself bonk.

My bonk training usually consists of a long ride on Saturday (4-5 hours) and no carbs during or after the ride (including overnight). Then on Sunday, no carbs for breakfast and I do another 4 hour ride. Sunday is pure misery (like, with tears and everything). It's been worth it to be able to "diesel" through pretty much anything on epic backcountry rides.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I still don't take food with me . I used to bonk hard now I'm like a machine. I'l leave the water in the car and park at the crossover point knowing I can have a drink halfway. And I live in wales. Plenty of spring water here. I can fit the multitool and puncture kit to my bike, and don't need to take a backpack.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I don't take anything either and also stash my water when possible (if not then I'll risk the dead sheep carcass up stream). I can bonk minutes after a full English, probably a serious problem with my bloody sugar but I know what it feels like quite a long way off now so I'm usually ok. Been a long time since I had a serious one.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 "Do you remember the last time you hit the wall during a ride? "

Hell yeah I do. It was a few weeks ago over Christmas. It was our third day of riding down in Pisgah, NC (AMAZING place, fwiw). Hit the wall on about hour number 7 on the bike. In total that day, we were on foot or bike for over 9 hours, we pedaled and climbed over 50km through Pisgah, had two beers each, drank over 3 liters of water each and ate as much food as our packs could carry.

We got screwed over in terms of daylight; we got to the bottom of Pilot Rock at about 3:30-4:00ish and it was starting to get dark. So we bailed on the trails and rode out to the mountain highway via gravel road. Going down the highway in the dark, coasting for almost an hour at 60km/h, we then got pulled over by the Sheriff for not having enough lights.

That's when I hit the wall. Never have I been so tired and exhausted in every sense. Won't ever forget that day.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Nutrition is rather important. Your friends will guve u one free pass for not being prepared. After the 2nd time, you become a liability.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Oh yeah, my brother and I have been there. Reading this brings back memories of long rides and hard work days followed by entire pizzas consumed inside the truck before heading back to the hotel for the night.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Is that a fish head? Yuk , must be a mean bonk to eat that.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 ^crepes
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Been there done that! Did he at least get some funyuns?
[Reply]

