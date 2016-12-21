SPONSORED

Win a 100% Prize Package - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 21, 2016
by Pinkbike Staff  
PRIZE DETAILS:

100% Prize Package: Sunglasses, Goggles, Gloves, and T-Shirt:

100% Type-S Soft Tact Black Sunglass

The Type-S bridges the gap between style and performance. Loaded with the perfect synthesis of technical features and casual styling, the Type-S is the complete package both on and off the bike. The Type-S features Dalloz lenses crafted exclusively at the state of the art Christian Dalloz Sunoptics facility located in France. For more than 50 years, Dalloz Sunoptics has been producing aesthetically pleasing, high-performance technical lenses recognized for flawless clarity.

100% Racecraft Bootcamp Goggle

The Racecraft represents our commitment to create an enhanced user experience, by providing racers with a higher level of functionality and accurate vision. The synthesis of precision engineering and minimalistic design results in a premium goggle that performs as great as it looks.

100% Brisker Caltrans Glove

Mother Nature has met her match with this low profile glove engineered to keep you going fast in cooler weather. Get the perfect amount of insulation to block out damp, cool weather while maintaining exceptional dexterity and control of your bike.

100% Ridecamp Tiedye Glove

Hit the trails in comfort with the Ridecamp. Everything you need…and nothing you don’t, this glove is purpose-built for mountain biking.

100% Transporter T-shirt

You give 100% on your bike. You shouldn't have to put the same effort into looking good off the track. We're here to help with a line of premium casual sportswear designed with the latest bike styling.

www.ride100percent.com

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.

CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE ADVENT CALENDAR CONTEST

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Happy Holidays!

Advent Calendar

MENTIONS: @ride100percent
53 Comments

  • + 31
 Hey Pinkbike, I think you made a mistake when typing my email address, cos I haven't got an email saying that I've won a prize yet.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Neither have I
[Reply]
  • + 14
 Does anyone actually win?! Cause I'm just clicking and clicking and nothing ever happens!!!!
[Reply]
  • + 5
 I know tell me about it. I think you get an email if you win. They pick each days winner after the 24hrs of competition time is up. The winner will be notified within 48hrs once choosen. You have to claim within 10days of receiving your email. So keep checking your email I guess. Haven't even seen anyone saying they've won anything this year.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 @silverfish1974: The guy who won the White was going crazy in the comments on that day's article.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Patrick9-32: Ahh sweet thanks. I did check back a few of the comps..

Need more bike prizes.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 i only wake in the mormig while there is still hope for the shimano xt prize
[Reply]
  • + 1
 If you look at the calendar it doesn't appear that they have announced any winners since the prize for the 11th. not really sure why that is but I would expect them to announce multiple winners very soon. Perhaps they don't post who the winner is until they are able to get a hold of that person though. . . .
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @mixmastamikal: I didn't see that you can click to see the winners...good point. Thanks.
[Reply]
  • + 8
 I won kore prize pack. It took years, keep on tryin' dude! Wink
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @logio: congratulations man.
[Reply]
  • + 10
 A 100% helmet would have been nice to add to the prize pack....that would have been drool worthy!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Oh LAWD yes
[Reply]
  • + 1
 ^^^^^^this^^^^^
[Reply]
  • + 4
 @mtnrush666 We take notes we take notes... there is always next year! Smile
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I was going to say it just needs some Speedcraft glasses. Those things are dope.
[Reply]
  • + 10
 I'm sure I won't win this one. 100%
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @hseagle2015 You got to try and believe to win, nothing comes easy! #howmucheffortdoyougive
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @ride100percent: Thanks for the encouragement. I put all my hearth and effort into clicking the contest entry link Smile
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Why has no one started a competing brand 200%? Or even 150% would work. It's so easy, 100% is setting the bar so low. No one would buy any of their products if there was a 300% around.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 When ill get bored ill start 110% so stay tuned
[Reply]
  • + 5
 @bridgermurray Because once you reached 100% you are on top of the world, can't get any higher! Company's going after us using 110%, 150%, 200% would be selling a dream totally unreachable, but most of all be bad at mathematics Wink
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I think the fact that ZZ Top - Cheap sunglasses was playing when I entered the draw is a sign that I need to win this. These would be much nicer than the cheap sunglasses I ride with.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Dude so stoked on these i could go for some sunglasses and glove's, kinda sucks tho cause i just bought some goggles. but oh well, this is still a rad prize
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @thesavageshreder You could never have enough goggles. #truestory
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Nice t-shirt, I'd look good in that. Ohh and it's those gloves I've heard about.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yes please! Need this to show off @ GlemmRide - Bike Festival Saalbach next july..!
ThanX Pinkbike from pancake country…The Netherlands
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Please let me win something. Even the Ergon stuff... Anything.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 is it just me, or are no winners posted since the 11th day for everyone else too?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 God please give me a chance to win, anything u throw at me will be welcome, even a washer or a screw it's fine as long as is is something that I won Big Grin
[Reply]
  • + 2
 That's the spirit!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 100% chance you will not win!
[Reply]
  • + 4
 The only way to guarantee not winning is by not entering. Other than that, the odds are slim but not zero.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @truffy: Yep, that's what I'm going to do. I don't need any of that right now so no need to decrease the chances for anyone who does. These goggles are nice, I just happened to have gotten myself some new ones from Ryders (and supported Paul Bas in the process). If 100% would have put up their full face helmet, you'd have faced some tougher competition Smile !
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @vinay: Maybe next year? Smile
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @ride100percent: That's all up to you. You're already being very generous with this great gift, should suit a lot of people here. Cheers!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 That's some serious Christmas schwag right there, get after it! Happy Holidays to you all.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I'm 100% looking forward to replacing 100% of my current 100% gear with this 100% gear.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Cmon pinkbike! This is the must-win for me! ???? I havent ever won anything X( Make my christmas merry!! ????
[Reply]
  • + 2
 100% hopeful for this year!! May the force be with me!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 100%!! I want that Pinkbike!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Will they make me ride like Loic? I doubt it but I'll look as good in that t-shirt and those gloves.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Anything is possible. Starting with the gear is the perfect spirit. #howmucheffortdoyougive
[Reply]
  • + 1
 100% sure i won't win this
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Need that!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 NEED NEW GOGGLES! NEED NEW GOGGLES! NEED NEW GOGGLES! (mine are scratched)
[Reply]
  • + 1
 COME ON LADY LUCK!!! Stop giving me the cold shoulder!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 That Tee is mint
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Pls...MERRY CHRISTMAS to me????
[Reply]
  • + 1
 This is the prize I want the most so far!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I'm behind this 100% Smile
[Reply]
  • + 1
 love those shades
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Ironchefjon The new Type-S are definitely a nice touch to your style while style offering incredible performances. You can check the full line on ride100percent.com/type-s
[Reply]

