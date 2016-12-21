Win a 100% Prize Package - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

PRIZE DETAILS:100% Prize Package
: Sunglasses, Goggles, Gloves, and T-Shirt:
100% Type-S Soft Tact Black Sunglass
The Type-S bridges the gap between style and performance. Loaded with the perfect synthesis of technical features and casual styling, the Type-S is the complete package both on and off the bike. The Type-S features Dalloz lenses crafted exclusively at the state of the art Christian Dalloz Sunoptics facility located in France. For more than 50 years, Dalloz Sunoptics has been producing aesthetically pleasing, high-performance technical lenses recognized for flawless clarity.
100% Racecraft Bootcamp Goggle
The Racecraft represents our commitment to create an enhanced user experience, by providing racers with a higher level of functionality and accurate vision. The synthesis of precision engineering and minimalistic design results in a premium goggle that performs as great as it looks.
100% Brisker Caltrans Glove
Mother Nature has met her match with this low profile glove engineered to keep you going fast in cooler weather. Get the perfect amount of insulation to block out damp, cool weather while maintaining exceptional dexterity and control of your bike.
100% Ridecamp Tiedye Glove
Hit the trails in comfort with the Ridecamp. Everything you need…and nothing you don’t, this glove is purpose-built for mountain biking.
100% Transporter T-shirt
You give 100% on your bike. You shouldn't have to put the same effort into looking good off the track. We're here to help with a line of premium casual sportswear designed with the latest bike styling.www.ride100percent.com
There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win. Happy Holidays!
Need more bike prizes.
ThanX Pinkbike from pancake country…The Netherlands
