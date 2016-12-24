Win a 2017 Merida One-Sixty - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

PRIZE DETAILS:
Completely new for 2017 - our full suspension one-sixty
is the best Enduro bike we have ever made. Our engineers had a clear goal – to create the perfect Enduro machine for today’s toughest tracks. It is a bike that inspires confidence and delivers unparalleled stability at speed, while maintaining a playful character and all that in a sexy package, utilising the latest materials and suspension components. The end result; our new one-sixty
Enduro weapon.
DETAILS:
Frame: Carbon frame with tapered head tube and ‘Smart Entry’ cable routing for rattle free running, BB92 bottom bracket for super efficient power transfer. Boost axle standard delivers strong wheels. Strong and light 6013 hydroformed aluminium rear triangle with short 430mm chainstays. Floating rear shock provides 160mm travel.
Fork: RockShox Lyrik RCT3 Air fork with tapered steerer, 170mm travel and 15mm bolt through Boost axle standard
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe RC3 new Metric standard
Drivetrain: Sram Descendant carbon Eagle cranks, Sram X01 Eagle 12 speed shifter, Sram X01 rear derailleur and 10-50 X01 Eagle cassette, MRP 1x TR upper chainguard
Components: DT Swiss Spline EX 1501 ONE wheelset, Sram Guide RS brakes, RockShox Reverb Stealth dropper post, MERIDA Expert double butted 6061 aluminium - 35mm rise - 760mm wide handlebars, MERIDA Expert 3D forged 6061 aluminium - 35mm long stem, Prologo Nago Evo X15 saddle
Colour: Green / Black
Sizes: Small, Medium, Large
Weight: 13.42kg
£5,500www.merida-bikes.com
To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account.
.CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE ADVENT CALENDAR CONTEST
There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win. Happy Holidays!
