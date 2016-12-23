SPONSORED

Win a DMR Pedal and Grips Prize Package - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 23, 2016
by Pinkbike Staff  
Pinkbike s Advent Calendar 2016 - 23 December - DMR - header

PRIZE DETAILS:

DMR Pedal and Grips Prize Package x2:

Pinkbike s Advent Calendar 2016 - 23 December - DMR - blog prize

V-Twin pedal - MSRP £129.99

Based around the rock solid SPD design we created the most adaptable caged-clip system on the market. The V-Twin offers a huge number of different grip and feel options. Using our range of pins paired with a unique Nylon spacer design the pedal can be tweaked to match your grip and float preferences exactly. An extruded Alloy cage and fully sealed bearing system allows the V-Twin to take seasons of abuse in the toughest of environments whilst maintaining a low weight.

DMRBIKES Vault MSRP £99.99

The DMR Vault is a tunable flat pedal designed specifically for riders who want a bigger platform. Equally at home on an all mountain or downhill setup, this pedal offers great stability and grip for the bumpiest of trails.

DMRBIKES DeathGrip MSRP £16.99

The DeathGrip is the second collaboration between DMR bikes and Brendog. We started with an internally tapered single-lock core and wrapped Brendan's design around it in super-soft Kraton compound.

Two lucky winners will each take home a prize of either DMR V-Twin pedals + pair of DMR Deathgrips or DMR Vault pedals + pair of DMR Deathgrips. The first winner chosen will have the choice of which prize they prefer.

www.dmrbikes.com

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.

CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE ADVENT CALENDAR CONTEST

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Happy Holidays!

Advent Calendar

MENTIONS: @dmrbikes
Must Read This Week
Is Santa Cruz Developing a Long-Travel 29er?
114930 views
This is Peaty, Last Orders: North vs South - Exclusive Video
73822 views
Loic Bruni On Öhlins Suspension for 2017?
68836 views
Yeti SB5.5 - Review
59672 views
Joe Smith Goes Raw - Video
52893 views
Ryan Leech's Flat Pedal Challenge
50646 views
Win a Full Giro Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
43763 views
Win a Park Tool AK-2 Tool Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
37387 views

7 Comments

  • + 1
 Dear Pinkbie, I would genuinely appreciate your help in winning this prize as I have actually signed up for Ryan Leech's 12 step program to ride flat pedals. This would help me on my road to recovery. And I have honestly wanted those grips since they came out, but can't get them on this side of the ocean!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Dear pinkbike, I know my username is inappropriate as f*ck but all I need is a pair of decent pedals to finish the bike build, please be good to me :p
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I'm trying to get those grips for ages. It seems that the thick ones in black are never ever in stock. Never. Anywhere
[Reply]
  • + 1
 i need thease as a xmas present for the missis as iv got her diddly squat. please bail me out
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Ooooh , dreaming for new pedals for a while now !
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Smashing. Would love me some Vaults and Deathgrips.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 This whole thing is gripping.
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2016. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029120
Mobile Version of Website