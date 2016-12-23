Win a DMR Pedal and Grips Prize Package - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

PRIZE DETAILS:DMR
Pedal and Grips Prize Package x2:
V-Twin pedal - MSRP £129.99
Based around the rock solid SPD design we created the most adaptable caged-clip system on the market. The V-Twin offers a huge number of different grip and feel options. Using our range of pins paired with a unique Nylon spacer design the pedal can be tweaked to match your grip and float preferences exactly. An extruded Alloy cage and fully sealed bearing system allows the V-Twin to take seasons of abuse in the toughest of environments whilst maintaining a low weight.
DMRBIKES Vault MSRP £99.99
The DMR Vault is a tunable flat pedal designed specifically for riders who want a bigger platform. Equally at home on an all mountain or downhill setup, this pedal offers great stability and grip for the bumpiest of trails.
DMRBIKES DeathGrip MSRP £16.99
The DeathGrip is the second collaboration between DMR bikes and Brendog. We started with an internally tapered single-lock core and wrapped Brendan's design around it in super-soft Kraton compound.
Two lucky winners will each take home a prize of either DMR V-Twin pedals + pair of DMR Deathgrips or DMR Vault pedals + pair of DMR Deathgrips. The first winner chosen will have the choice of which prize they prefer.www.dmrbikes.com
