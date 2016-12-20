SPONSORED

Win a Muc-Off Ultimate Bicycle Care Bundle - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 20, 2016
by Pinkbike Staff  
Pinkbike s Advent Calendar 2016 - 20 Dec - Muc Off - header

PRIZE DETAILS:

Muc-Off is on a mission keep your beast looking fresh and running smooth, no matter what mother nature throws at you. This ultimate bundle of care products will help you do just that. Covers all the bases when it comes to cleaning, protecting and lubing your bike for a killer day on the trail!

Pinkbike s Advent Calendar 2016 - 20 Dec - Muc Off - post prize

Includes: 8 in 1 Kit, Bike Mat, MO–94, X–3 Chain Machine, Matt Finish, C3 Wet 120ml, C3 Dry 120ml, Wheel & Component Brush, Bio Drivetrain Cleaner, Microfibre Cloth

www.muc-off.com

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.

CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE ADVENT CALENDAR CONTEST

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Happy Holidays!

Advent Calendar

MENTIONS: @mucoffltd
53 Comments

  • + 13
 I run a 1x drivetrain. Pity that chain cleaner is a non enduro specific x3 cleaner. Otherwise a great prize
[Reply]
  • + 4
 My mate always moans my bikes a mess. He doesn't realise I ride everyday and wash my bike probably twice a week. With this in my boot I can at least shut him up about it for a few mins
[Reply]
  • + 6
 He'll just tell you that you should use it more often! :/
[Reply]
  • + 23
 Just kill him and shut him up forever. No need to wash your bike.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 I am just surprised you're keep all of this in your boot...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @partymob: Why does he ride in boots? That's weird.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Does it come with someone to wash the bike for you too??
[Reply]
  • + 6
 No winners announced in the past week... FeelsBadMan.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Theyre just making sure they havent forgotten any friends to add to the winners
[Reply]
  • + 1
 It's my birthday - C'mon PB!!!!!!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Would be good to use but Riding on the snow is my favorite way to clean a bike. Really fun and effective, not helpful for the other three seasons of course
[Reply]
  • + 1
 www.activetrailgear.com/giveaways/bkxc/?lucky=1803

3 days left on this givaway.

Happy Holidays. Watch BKXC on Youtube. He brings all the best trails to you. Then go ride.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Still waiting for the advent day where the winner gets a trip to the raceface salad bar.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I need to win this because Santa wont get it for me because I've been a dirty boy Wink
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Oh muc off.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Clean up your language
[Reply]
  • + 2
 MucOff ceramic dry lube is the best ever!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Not sure if I want it. Pretty sure I need it. Downside: no excuses for a muddy bike anymore!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I kinda want this more than anything else so far lol!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 will this wash away my sorrows ffor not winning the whyte bike?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 love to clean my bike with this kit.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Will this also wash away all my dirty thoughts?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 EDIT: Oops, commented of the wrong article...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Mo ninety fo. Fo shizzle my nizzle, G's up ho's down.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 This can make my bike to love me again.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 When is the draw for the last items??? !
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I needed to get me one of those.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Christmas is way to great if i win one of this prizes!!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The most useful one I need.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Muc-off, get it? It's like f*ck off but it's for muck. Like the muck should f*ck off. Don't you get it?
[Reply]
  • + 0
 I don't clean my bike. It's meant to be dirty. I might hose it down occasionally though.
[Reply]
  • - 6
flag RedBurn (2 days ago) (Below Threshold) show comment
 exactly.... Just RIDE your damn bike
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I hose it down after I ride and throw oil at the chain.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 @Jokesterwild: haha, so whatever oil sticks to the chain was meant to be?
[Reply]
  • + 0
 You can apply that same logic to your ass.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @passwordpinkbike: it's cute to see someone try and be insulting, next time don't let your little brother write your jokes.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I too don't see the point in cleaning my bike. Maybe once a year as it transitions from wet season to dry season. I wipe the stanchions and clean and lube the drivetrain but it doesn't really seem like hosing out around bearings is helping them any. I supposed you could argue I am risking the spread of invasive weeds and non-native soil bacteria if I take my dirty bike to other places.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @nyhc00: my drivetrain hates me
[Reply]
  • + 0
 My bike needs this.
[Reply]
