Win a Park Tool AK-2 Tool Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 22, 2016
by Pinkbike Staff  
PRIZE DETAILS:

Park Tool AK-2 Tool Kit:

Designed specifically for the home mechanic who wants the best, the AK-2 Advanced Mechanic Tool Kit is a special collection of our finest tools, all housed in a tough toolbox. The AK-2 includes over 40 tools to work on a wide variety of current model bikes. A great set of carefully chosen tools a mechanic should not be without.

Kit Includes: Bottom Bracket Tool for 16-Notch External Bearing Cups, Bottom Bracket Tool for 20 Notch Shimano® and ISIS® Drive, Bottle Opener, Chain Wear Indicator, Cyclone Chain Scrubber, Professional Cable and Housing Cutter, Chainring Nut Wrench, Chain Tool, Compact Crank Puller, Double Ended Cone Wrench: 13/14mm (2), Double Ended Cone Wrench: 15/16mm (2), Double Ended Cone Wrench: 17/18mm, Cassette Lockring Tool, Super Patch Kit, GearClean™ Brush, Professional L-Shaped Hex Wrench Set, Master Link Pliers, 12" Adjustable Wrench, Pedal Wrench, Tape Measure, Shop Screwdriver Set of 4, Sprocket Remover/Chain Whip 5- to 11-Speed Compatible, Precision Spoke Wrench: .127", Precision Spoke Wrench: .136", Tire Boot (2), Tire Lever (3), Torx® Compatible 3-Way Wrench, Soft Bristle Soaping Brush, High Pressure Inflation Gauge

www.parktool.com

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.

CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE ADVENT CALENDAR CONTEST

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @ParkToolCompany
43 Comments

  • + 16
 If there were one thing from all of these give aways that I could pick... They have all been good though. Thanks PB!
[Reply]
  • + 12
 You can Park those Tools in my Box! Oh wait...
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Be a nice replacement for the ones some little shit bag took when they broke into my shed
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I signed up and it feels a bit greedy. After all, how many of us don't already own the basic decent quality tools we need to work on our bike? But it is so nice to have it all from Park of course. And if it fits that box in an organized way, it would tidy up my workshop massively.
[Reply]
  • + 7
 You are too optimistic.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Розыгрыши розыгрыши, ну хоть когда нибудь повезет ? )
[Reply]
  • + 0
 the first giveaway I could really really need! Lookin for a good toolkit for a while and I must say the advanced Kit is pretty nice, but to be honest the PT Starter Kit is a joke.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Sprocket remover and chain whip in one tool - how is that supposed to work?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I always found that odd myself. I always just use an adjustable wrench with my chain whip.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 One day, I swear, I will actually win something here! I mean it has to happen eventually right?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 PB what a great gift!!!! Hope to see it PARK-ed under my Crstmas tree. HO HO HO!!!!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 This would would be a fantastic surprise! Good luck to all
[Reply]
  • + 1
 This would transform my workshop
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Up yours pal
[Reply]
  • + 1
 This is the best one so far
[Reply]
  • + 1
 This would "work" for me just fine.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Best prize so far!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 you forgot to include the park tool pizzacutter...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 ow nice price, may the luckiest (wo)man win
[Reply]
  • + 1
 ...dear Santa Claus I was very wise this year....
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Bottle Opener you say?

Must have!!!
[Reply]
  • + 0
 The best so far! Yesssss please sir.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 i need this. this is awesome.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Just what I need.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Great giveaway! Quality tools are priceless.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Fixed "Quality tools are expensive."
[Reply]
  • + 0
 I need this to repair my marriage. My wife will be a filthy V10 tonight.
[Reply]
  • + 9
 We're starting to worry about you Waki...
[Reply]
  • - 1
 Yeah this is quite a nice prize to win..I always wanted the black box to my tools in.
[Reply]
  • - 1
 *put
[Reply]
  • + 0
 You got me on the bottle opener.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I need this :o
[Reply]
  • + 0
 ...For the mechanic in all of us. I want this like a baby needs its Mommy.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Sooooooo cool, WANT!
[Reply]
  • - 1
 I literally never maintain my bike... Winning this might change that!
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Thats just what I want
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Yep this'll do nicely.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 dear santa.....
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Nice pick PB
[Reply]
  • + 0
 i want this. thanks PB
[Reply]
  • + 0
 YES!!!!!!
[Reply]
  • + 0
 What a tool.. box :-D
[Reply]

