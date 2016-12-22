Win a Park Tool AK-2 Tool Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Designed specifically for the home mechanic who wants the best, the AK-2 Advanced Mechanic Tool Kit
is a special collection of our finest tools, all housed in a tough toolbox. The AK-2 includes over 40 tools to work on a wide variety of current model bikes. A great set of carefully chosen tools a mechanic should not be without.
Kit Includes: Bottom Bracket Tool for 16-Notch External Bearing Cups, Bottom Bracket Tool for 20 Notch Shimano® and ISIS® Drive, Bottle Opener, Chain Wear Indicator, Cyclone Chain Scrubber, Professional Cable and Housing Cutter, Chainring Nut Wrench, Chain Tool, Compact Crank Puller, Double Ended Cone Wrench: 13/14mm (2), Double Ended Cone Wrench: 15/16mm (2), Double Ended Cone Wrench: 17/18mm, Cassette Lockring Tool, Super Patch Kit, GearClean™ Brush, Professional L-Shaped Hex Wrench Set, Master Link Pliers, 12" Adjustable Wrench, Pedal Wrench, Tape Measure, Shop Screwdriver Set of 4, Sprocket Remover/Chain Whip 5- to 11-Speed Compatible, Precision Spoke Wrench: .127", Precision Spoke Wrench: .136", Tire Boot (2), Tire Lever (3), Torx® Compatible 3-Way Wrench, Soft Bristle Soaping Brush, High Pressure Inflation Gaugewww.parktool.com
