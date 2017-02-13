Win a Year's Supply of Muc-Off Products

SPONSORED

Feb 13, 2017
by Muc-Off  
Keeping your bike well looked after is important if you want to get the most out of it and the folks at Muc-Off know this. Race teams such as Trek Factory Racing, Chain Reaction Cycles Paypal, and the latest partnership of Tahnee Seagraves and the FMD Transition team, rely on Muc-Off's products to keep the bikes running slick and looking fresh when it counts.

Here’s your chance to win a year’s supply of Muc-Off goods, so you too can keep the bike looking great all the way through to 2018!


The Full Prize Package Contains:

3 x Nano Tech Bike Cleaner
5 x Bike Cleaner Concentrate 500ml
3 x Bio Drivetrain Cleaner
1 x X-3 Dirty Chain Machine
2 x Microcell Expanding Sponge
1 x Wheel & Component Brush
1 x Two Prong Brush
1 x Claw Brush
1 x Soft Washing Brush
1 x Detailing Brush
2 x Microfibre Cloth
3 x Silicon Shine
3 x MO94
3 x Bike Protect
2 x Miracle Shine
3 x Carbon Gripper
3 x Bio Grease
1 x Bike Mat
1 x Water Bottle
3 x Dry Shower
3 x Fabric Protect
3 x Foam Fresh
3 x Anti-Fog
3 x Ceramic C3 Wet Lube
3 x Ceramic C3 Dry Lube
3 x Visor, Lens & Goggle Cleaner

Another race and another victory for Rachel Atherton but this one was hard fought and definitely did not come easy.
  Rachel Atherton and the Trek Factory Racing DH team use Muc-Off to keep their bikes shining

HOW TO ENTER:

It's easy, simply answer the question below, hit submit, and you're in with a chance. Entries are open from February 13th–February 20th, 2017. All of the correct answers will go into a random draw to select the winner.

Need a little extra help with the colour of the Nano-Cleaner? More clues here.

7 Comments

  • + 1
 The Muc-Off cassette/chain cleaner is one of the best bloody thing's ive ever bought!
  • + 1
 I'm obviously not allowed to enter, as it won't let me.
  • + 1
 I would've sworn it's Trek baby blue
  • + 1
 no thanks.
  • - 1
 Pink
  • + 2
 Thank you Captain Obvious ! I wouldn't have found the answer without you
  • + 2
 It's a trick!! You'll find it's actually "Fuscia" and the final checkbox is at the bottom of the page.

