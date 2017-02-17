Windrock Bike Park: Pro GRT Course Preview



Windrock Park has been a downhill training grounds since the early 2000's. This year Neko Mulally and Sean Leader took on the project of turning the small trail system into a full access, shuttle assisted bike park. Windrock features some of the toughest terrain in the country and now a wider variety of intermediate terrain and beginner trails on the way.



The Pro GRT track may be the steepest sustained grade of any trail in the country. We want to push the sport forward and make something really special for the Pro riders. This track will make the transition to international racing easier for US riders.



The goal of the event is to give riders a chance to compete on a real race track pre-season. Our schedule suits both Pro and Amateur schedules, giving Pro's a full day of uninterrupted practice Thursday, qualifying Friday, and their own day of racing Saturday. Amateur practice starts Friday afternoon, practice again Saturday and racing Sunday allowing them to get the most out of their weekend without feeling like they are missing out on weekday practice.











Dakotah Norton riding the fresh cuts on the amateur track.













An intermediate trail was built and will be used as spectator access.









The majority of the track is raw with a few catches added.









Dakotah Norton getting fresh tracks on the Pro course.















Windrock Bike Park will be open Monday, March 6, Tuesday, March 7, and Wednesday, March 8. Race courses will be closed.



Downhill Southeast racing at Bailey Mountain Bike Park in Mars Hill, North Carolina, will take place the weekend prior, Just 2 hours away from Windrock.



