Windrock Bike Park: Pro GRT Course Preview

Feb 17, 2017
by Sean Leader  
Windrock Park has been a downhill training grounds since the early 2000's. This year Neko Mulally and Sean Leader took on the project of turning the small trail system into a full access, shuttle assisted bike park. Windrock features some of the toughest terrain in the country and now a wider variety of intermediate terrain and beginner trails on the way.

The Pro GRT track may be the steepest sustained grade of any trail in the country. We want to push the sport forward and make something really special for the Pro riders. This track will make the transition to international racing easier for US riders.

The goal of the event is to give riders a chance to compete on a real race track pre-season. Our schedule suits both Pro and Amateur schedules, giving Pro's a full day of uninterrupted practice Thursday, qualifying Friday, and their own day of racing Saturday. Amateur practice starts Friday afternoon, practice again Saturday and racing Sunday allowing them to get the most out of their weekend without feeling like they are missing out on weekday practice.

Luca Shaw rides Windrock Pro GRT Track

by WindrockBikePark
Dakotah Norton riding the fresh cuts on the amateur track.

An intermediate trail was built and will be used as spectator access.

The majority of the track is raw with a few catches added.

Dakotah Norton getting fresh tracks on the Pro course.

Windrock // Pro GRT // Pro Track Preview

by WindrockBikePark
Windrock // Pro GRT // Amateur Track Preview

by WindrockBikePark
Windrock Bike Park will be open Monday, March 6, Tuesday, March 7, and Wednesday, March 8. Race courses will be closed.

Downhill Southeast racing at Bailey Mountain Bike Park in Mars Hill, North Carolina, will take place the weekend prior, Just 2 hours away from Windrock.

Tennessee Opens The Devil s Racetrack
Tennessee Opens The Devil s Racetrack

Come ride Knoxville's public flow trails at Baker Creek -- Tuesday March 7th at 5 pm.



Event Registration
Event Schedule
Windrock Bike Park Website
Instagram
Facebook
Downhill Southeast Website
Photos By Sean Leader
Video by Rob Parkin
Track Design By // Neko Mulally, Sean Leader, Dakotah Norton
Additional Builders // Gunny Bailey, Travis Davis, Patrick Tait

MENTIONS: @seanleader
 You guys rock. As usual video can't capture how steep it really is. Not to mention how hard it is to ride when it's that cold .
 Another reason to head south. Going to have to make my way down one of these days.
 That trail looks so sick, drifts for days
 Love the smooth riding by Luca Shaw!
 Steep

