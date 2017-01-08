Off-Season with Leigh Johnson - Video

Jan 8, 2017 at 3:00
Jan 8, 2017
by Aspect Media  
 
RoostDH: Off Season with Leigh Johnson

by aspectmediauk
How has 2016 gone in terms of racing?

2016 was a good year for me racing wise. I managed to achieve a lot of the goals I set for myself, I aimed for the British Enduro Series overall and some decent times at EWS and got them both.

Images for the video with Leigh which can be found on the Aspect channel. www.aspectmedia.tv www.roostdh.com

Making light work of the Spanish dust.


One of the nicest chaps off the bike and a ripper on it.


Can you tell us some of the high and low points of the season, and if you're looking forward to this off-season?

Taking the British Enduro Series title was defiantly a highlight for me because last time I had the title I was a junior in 2014. I also can't forget placing 3rd at the Irish EWS in U21, it was awesome to get on the podium at one of those huge races.

Lows for me were puncturing on the 2nd stage at La Thuile after finishing 3rd on the first stage, another was injuring my AC joint at round four of the BES, which didn't allow me much time on the bike before the last two EWS races, so yeah, coming into this off-season hungry!

A solid 2016 of ups and downs leaves him hungry for 2017.


The riding out in Malaga, Spain is a pretty certain winter spot.


What are your plans for 2017 racing wise?

For 2017 my plan is to come in off a good winter working hard in the gym and on my bike, leading right up to the first race and to see what comes together for next year. I will be racing the full British Enduro Series again (ed: the series has regrettably since been canceled) to try and hold the title and I think the full EWS series, bar the first two races.

Cheers Leigh and best of luck for 2017!


Big thanks to www.roostdh.com and Aspect Media


MENTIONS: @aspectmediauk / @MarinBikes
